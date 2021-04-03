તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી:ગોતા, ચાંદખેડા, વાસણા અને સરદાનગરમાં કાર્યકરોનો વિરોધ, કાંકરિયા રાઇડ દુર્ઘટનાના જવાબદારના ભાઈને ટિકિટથી વિવાદ

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ચાંદખેડામાં એક મહિલા ઉમેદવારને બદલવાની માગ સાથે સ્થાનિક કાર્યકરો ખાનપુર કાર્યાલય પહોંચી ગયા હતા અને શુક્રવાર બપોર સુધીમાં ઉમેદવાર નહીં બદલાય તો રાજીનામાની ચિમકી ઉચ્ચારી હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
ચાંદખેડામાં એક મહિલા ઉમેદવારને બદલવાની માગ સાથે સ્થાનિક કાર્યકરો ખાનપુર કાર્યાલય પહોંચી ગયા હતા અને શુક્રવાર બપોર સુધીમાં ઉમેદવાર નહીં બદલાય તો રાજીનામાની ચિમકી ઉચ્ચારી હતી.
  • ગોતામાં વોર્ડ પ્રમુખને ટિકિટ આપતાં વિરોધમાં નારા લગાવ્યા

ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કર્યાના પહેલા જ દિવસે ભાજપમાં બળવો સામે આવ્યો છે. વાસણા, નારણપુરા, ગોતા, ચાંદખેડા, સરદારનગર સહિતના વોર્ડમાં કાર્યકરોએ ભારે વિરોધ કર્યો છે. ચાંદખેડાના કાર્યકરો મહિલા ઉમેદવાર પ્રતિમા સક્સેના સામે વિરોધ કરવા ખાનપુર કાર્યાલય પહોંચ્યા હતા. અહીં આઇકે જાડેજાને આવેદન પત્ર આપી ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી હતી કે શુક્રવારે બપોરે 12 વાગે ઉમેદવાર નહીં બદલાય તો 500 કાર્યકરોના રાજીનામા આપી દેવાશે. 2015માં પણ સ્થાનિક ઉમેદવારને બદલે અન્યને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી હતી.

સરદારનગર વોર્ડમાં પણ નારાજ કાર્યકરો ખાનપુર કાર્યાલય પહોંચ્યા હતા. જ્યારે વાસણામાં આયાતી ઉમેદવાર સામે વિરોધ થયો હતો. ગોતામાં પણ ભાજપના કાર્યકરોએ હાય હાયના નારા બોલાવ્યા હતા. કેતન પટેલ વોર્ડ પ્રમુખ હોવા છતાં ટિકિટ અપાતા તેના સામે વિરોધ ઉભો થયો હતો જ્યારે અજય દેસાઈ મહામંત્રીનો દીકરો હોવાને કારણે વિરોધ થયો હતો.

કાંકરિયા રાઇડ દુર્ઘટનાના જવાબદારના ભાઈને ટિકિટથી વિવાદ
કાંકરિયા ખાતે જુલાઈ 2019માં રાઇડ અકસ્માત થયો હતો જેમાં જવાબદાર અને રાઇડનો કોન્ટ્રાક્ટ ધરાવતા ઘનશ્યામ પટેલના ભાઈ મહેન્દ્ર પટેલને અમરાઈવાડીથી ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવતા વિવાદ સર્જાયો છે. વિવાદાસ્પદને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવતા સ્થાનિક કાર્યકરોએ પણ વિરોધ નોંધાવ્યો છે. જોકે આ વખતે ટિકિટ ફાળવવામાં ધારાસભ્યોનું વર્ચસ્વ રહ્યું હોવાને કારણે આ પરિસ્થિતિ સર્જાઇ હોવાનું ભાજપના સૂત્રોનું કહેવું છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો