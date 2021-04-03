તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

જાહેરનામું:ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારોના કાફલામાં 3થી વધારે વાહનો લઈ જવા પર પ્રતિબંધ

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • અમદાવાદ શહેર પોલીસ કમિશનરે 4 જાહેરનામાં પ્રસિદ્ધ કરી આદેશો જારી કર્યા
  • આચારસંહિતાનો અને જાહેરનામાનો ભંગ કરનાર સામે કડક પગલાં લેવાશે

રાજ્યમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીઓ યોજાવાની છે. આ તબકકે અમદાવાદ શહેર પોલીસ કમિશનર દ્વારા રાજકીય પક્ષ કે ચૂંટણીના ઉમેદવારોના કાફલામાં ત્રણ વાહનોના ઉપયોગની મંજૂરી આપવામાં આવી છે. ત્રણથી વધુ વાહનોનો કોન્વોયમાં ઉપયોગ કરવાને પ્રતિબંધ જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. જે જાહેરનામાનો ભંગ કરશે તેમની સામે પગલાં લેવાશે.

શહેર પોલીસ કમિશનર સંજય શ્રીવાસ્તવ દ્વારા જારી કરવામાં આવેલા જાહેરનામામાં જણાવાયું છે કે, ચૂંટણી પંચના પ્રવર્તમાન આદેશ મુજબ નક્કી થયેલ આચારસંહિતાનો અમલ ચુસ્તપણે થાય તે ઉદ્દેશથી કોઈ પણ રાજકીય પક્ષ કે ચૂંટણીના ઉમેદવારો સીધી કે આડકતરી રીતે સંકળાયેલા અન્ય કોઈપણ વ્યક્તિ ઉપર 3થી વધુ વાહનોના કાફલામાં કાર અથવા વાહનમાં જવા ઉપર પ્રતિબંધ ફરમાવવામાં આવ્યો છે.

વાહનોનો અર્થ પરિવહનના હેતુ માટે ઉપયોગમાં લઈ શકાય તેવા યંત્રશકિતથી કે અન્ય રીતે ચાલતા કોઈપણ પ્રકારના વાહનોનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.આ હુકમનુ ઉલ્લંઘન કરનારા સામે ભારતીય ફોજદારી અધિનિયમ સને 1860 ની કલમ 188 તથા જીપી એકટના 1951ની કલમ 131 હેઠળ શિક્ષાને પાત્ર થશે.

નોંધનીય છે કે, પ્રધાનમંત્રી અને એવી રાજકીય વ્યક્તિઓ તેમજ મહાનુભાવો જે અપવાદરૂપ રહેશે કે જેમને ઉગ્રવાદીઓ, ત્રાસવાદી પ્રવૃતિઓ કરતી સંસ્થાઓ દ્વારા જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકીઓ આપવામાં આવી હોય. આ સંદર્ભમાં ઉચ્ચ દરજ્જાની સલામતી વ્યવસ્થાની જરૂરિયાત હોય તેવી વ્યકિતને આ જાહેરનામામાં અપવાદરૂપ ગણાઈ છે.

લાઉડ સ્પીકર રાતના 10 સુધી વગાડી શકાશે
જાહેરનામામાં જણાવ્યાનુસાર કોઈપણ પ્રકારના લાઉડ સ્પીકરનો ઉપયોગ સક્ષમ અધિકારીની પરવાનગી મેળવીને સવારના 6થી રાતના 10 વાગ્યા સુધી કરી શકાશે. ચૂંટણી પ્રચારના ઉપયોગમાં સ્પીકરના ઉપયોગ માટે સબંધિત ચૂંટણી અધિકારીની મંજૂરી લેવાની રહેશે.

દીવાલ પર લખાણ કે પોસ્ટર્સ ચોંટાડાશે નહીં
ખાનગી મિલકતોને ચુંટણી પ્રચારના સાહિત્યથી વિકૃત થતી અટકાવવા માટે પોલીસ કમિશનરના જાહેરનામા અનુસાર મિલકતનો કબજો ધરાવનાર વ્યકિતની સ્વૈચ્છિક પરવાનગી મેળવવી જરૂરી છે. બેનર્સ કે ધ્વજ બીજાઓ માટે ઉપદ્રવરૂપ ન બનવા જોઈએ. દીવાલ પર લખાણ કરી શકાશે નહીં પોસ્ટર ચોંડાટી શકાશે નહીં તેમ જાહેરનામામાં જણાવાયું છે. આ ઉપરાંત પોલીસે હથિયારબંધીનું જાહેરનામુ બહાર પાડયું છે, જેમાં જાહેરમાં શસ્ત્રો કે હથિયારો લઈને ફરવા પર નિયંત્રણ મૂકવામાં આવ્યું છે.

