અમદાવાદના વોર્ડ નં-8નો ગ્રાઉન્ડ રિપોર્ટ:શહેરના સૌથી મોટા વોર્ડ થલતેજમાં જ ટ્રાફિકની સમસ્યા, મેટ્રોના ખૂબ જ ધીમા કામથી રસ્તાઓ પણ ખખડધજ હાલતમાં

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: આનંદ મોદી
  • વિસ્તાર અને વસ્તીની દ્રષ્ટિએ પણ સૌથી મોટો વોર્ડ થલતેજ
  • થલતેજ વોર્ડમાં ભાડજ, બોપલ, હેબતપુર, શીલજ, સોલા ગામ, વિશ્રામ નગર, સહિત અનેક નાના મોટા વિસ્તારનો સમાવેશ

રાજ્યમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી યોજાવવા જઈ રહી છે. 6 મહાનગરપાલિકા અમદાવાદ, ભાવનગર, જામનગર, રાજકોટ, સુરત અને વડોદરા માટે 21 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ સવારના 7થી સાંજના 6 વાગ્યા સુધી મતદાન યોજાશે અને 23મીએ પરિણામ જાહેર થશે. આ ચૂંટણીને પગલે DivyaBhaskar રાજ્યના ચાર 4 મહાનગરોમાં 5 વર્ષના કાર્યકાળ દરમિયાન ચૂંટાયેલા પ્રતિનિધિઓએ પાયાની જરૂરિયાત એવા નળ, ગટર અને રોડ રસ્તા એટલે કે ‘નગર’ માટે શું શું કામ કર્યું અને કયા કયા કામો નથી થયા તે અંગે ગ્રાઉન્ડ રિપોર્ટની એક સીરિઝ ચલાવી રહ્યું છે. જેમાં જનતાના મિજાજ પરથી કામગીરીનો તાગ મેળવીને રેટિંગ આપવામાં આવ્યા છે. આજે અમદાવાદના વોર્ડ નંબર-8 એટલે કે થલતેજ વોર્ડ વિશે પ્રજાના મિજાજ અંગે જણાવીશું.

સૌથી મોટા વોર્ડ થલતેજમાં મુખ્ય સમસ્યા હાલ ટ્રાફિકની છે.રસ્તા સાંકડા અને મેટ્રોનું કામ કામ પણ ગોકળગાય ગતિએ થતું હોવાથી રોડ રસ્તા બિસ્માર હાલતમાં છે, જેને કારણે થલતેજ ગામ તરફ જતા રસ્તા પર ટ્રાફિકની સમસ્યા સર્જાય છે. રસ્તા પણ ખાડા-ટેકરા વાળા હોવાથી વાહન લઈને આવનારને પણ સાવચેતી રાખવી પડે છે. સ્થાનિકોની આક્ષેપ છે કે થલતેજ વોર્ડમાં નવા 2 વિસ્તાર ઉમેરાયા છે છતાં રોડ રસ્તા નવા બનાવવામાં આવ્યા નથી.

ચોમાસામાં પાણી ભરાવાની સમસ્યા યથાવત
થલતેજ વોર્ડના સ્થાનિક તલાશ પટેલના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર મેટ્રોનું કામકાજ વર્ષ 2019માં જ પૂરું થઈ જવાનું હતું અને મેટ્રો શરૂ થવાની હતી, તેની જગ્યાએ હજુ સુધી ખૂબ જ ધીમી ગતિએ કામ ચાલી રહ્યું છે. આ ઉપરાંત થલતેજમાં રોડ રસ્તાની સમસ્યા તો છે જ પરંતુ ચોમાસામાં પાણી ભરાવવાની સમસ્યા પણ યથાવત જ છે. તળાવ આસપાસ પણ ગંદકી છે તેની પર પણ ધ્યાન આપવામાં આવી રહ્યું નથી.

તળાવનું કામ વર્ષોથી અધૂરુંઃ સ્થાનિક
થલતેજના સ્થાનિક મનિષ બ્રહ્મભટ્ટે જણાવ્યું હતું કે અગાઉ સમસ્યા હતી. પરંતુ હવે ઓછી થઈ છે. જો કે આમ છતાં નવા ચૂંટાઈને આવનાર પ્રતિનિધિ પાસે આશા છે કે થલતેજના તળાવના વિકાસનું કામ શરૂ કરવામાં આવશે, જે કેટલાય સમયથી અધૂરું છે. આ ઉપરાંત મેટ્રોનું કામકાજ પણ ધીમું ચાલી રહ્યું છે તે ઝડપી શરૂ કરવામાં આવે અને હેબતપુર ક્રોસિંગ પાસે ટ્રાફિકની સમસ્યા સર્જાય છે તે પણ બંધ થાય. પીવાનું પાણી,લાઇટ અને ગંદકીની સમસ્યામાંથી મુક્તિ મળી ચૂકી છે.

હેબતપુરમાં વિકાસના કામ થવા જોઈએ: સ્થાનિક
થલતેજના સ્થાનિક ડોક્ટર દિવ્યેશ દવેએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે તે થલતેજમાં ટ્રાફિકની સમસ્યા મુખ્ય છે.તેનું નિવારણ આવવું જોઈએ. અન્ય સગવડ તો મળી રહે છે. ઉપરાંત હેબતપુરમાં વિકાસના કામ થવા જોઈએ જેમ કે તળાવ અને બગીચો બનાવવો જરૂરી છે, જેથી સિનિયર સિટીઝન અને બાળકો સમય પસાર કરી શકે.

1 લાખ 14 હજારથી વધુ મતદારો
થલતેજ વોર્ડમાં પાયાની સવલતો પૂરી મળી રહી છે. વિસ્તારની દ્રષ્ટિએ પણ થલતેજ વોર્ડ મોટો છે જેથી 1,14,000 કરતા પણ વધુ મતદારો છે. આ મતદારો પોતાના વિસ્તારના વિકાસને જોઈને મતદાન કરશે અને નવા ઉમેદવાર કે પક્ષને તક આપવી કે પછી પુનરાવર્તન જ કરવું તે નક્કી કરશે.

ભાજપ-કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર

ભાજપના ઉમેદવારકોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર
નં.1ઋષિના પટેલકીર્તિ પટેલ
નં.2નિરુ ડાભીપારુલ પરમાર
નં.3સમીર પટેલદર્શિલ ગઢવી
નં.4હિતેશ બારોટહિતેશ પટેલ
