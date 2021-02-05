તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અમદાવાદમાં બર્ડ ફ્લૂ:સોલા વિસ્તારમાં મરઘાંના સેમ્પલ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યાં, કલેક્ટરે જાહેરનામું બહાર પાડ્યું - 10 કિમીના વિસ્તારમાં મરઘાં, ઇંડાં વેચી નહીં શકાય

અમદાવાદ32 મિનિટ પહેલા
ફાઇલ તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
ફાઇલ તસવીર

અમદાવાદના સોલા વિસ્તારમાં વાઘરી વાસ ખાતેના એક મરઘાંના સેમ્પલમાં બર્ડ ફ્લૂ હોવાનું બહાર આવ્યું છે. આથી જિલ્લા મેજિસ્ટ્રેટે આ વિસ્તારની આસપાસના 1 કિમીની ત્રિજ્યામાં આવેલા વિસ્તારના તમામ મરઘાઓને વૈજ્ઞાનિક ઢબે મારી નાખવા તેમજ મરઘાંના ઇંડાં, મરઘાંના ખાદ્ય પદાર્થો, તેમજ મરઘાંઓની અઘારનો વૈજ્ઞાનિક ઢબે નાસ કરવા જણાવ્યું છે. આ ઉપરાંત 10 કિમીની ત્રિજ્યાના વિસ્તારને એલર્ટ ઝોન જાહેર કરીને મરઘા કે ઇંડાની હેરાફેરી કે વેચાણ પર 2 મહિના સુધી પ્રતિબંધ મૂક્યો છે. ઉપરાંત કોઈપણ વાહન અસરગ્રસ્ત ફાર્મમાં લઈ જવા, બહાર લાવવા પર પણ પ્રતિબંધ મૂક્યો છે. આ આદેશનો ભંગ કરનાર સામે કલમ 188 હેઠળ કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવશે.

કલેક્ટરનું જાહેરનામું
કલેક્ટરનું જાહેરનામું

10માંથી 2 મરઘાના સેમ્પલ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યાં
ડો. સુકેતુ ઉપાધ્યાયે Divyabhaskar સાથેની વાતચીતમાં કહ્યું હતું કે, ‘સોલા સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ પાછળ આવેલા તળાવ જેવી જગ્યામાં છૂટક છૂટક મરઘાંઓ સ્થાનિક દ્વારા રાખવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જેમાં 10 મરઘાં બીમાર હોવાથી તેમના સેમ્પલ લઈ ભોપાલ મોકલવામાં આવ્યા હતા. તેમાંથી બે મરઘાંના સેમ્પલ પોઝિટિવ આવતાં એક કિલોમીટરમાં સર્વે કરવાની કામગીરી અને જગ્યાને સેનેટાઇઝ કરવાની કામગીરી ટીમ દ્વારા થઈ રહી છે. એક કિલોમીટર મરઘાં મળી આવશે તો તેનો નાશ કરવામાં આવશે. કલેક્ટર તરફથી જાહેરનામું પણ બહાર પાડવામાં આવ્યું છે.’

કલેક્ટરનું જાહેરનામું
કલેક્ટરનું જાહેરનામું

બર્ડ ફ્લૂના 11 વાઇરસ છે, જેમાંથી 5 માનવો માટે જીવલેણ છે

  • બર્ડ ફ્લૂના 11 વાયરસ છે જે મનુષ્યને ચેપ લગાવે છે. પરંતુ તેમાંથી 5 માનવો માટે જીવલેણ સાબિત થઈ શકે છે. આ H5N1, H7N3, H7N7, H7N9 અને H9N2। છે.
  • આ વાઇરસને HPAI (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) કહેવામાં આવે છે. આમાં સૌથી ખતરનાક H5N1 વાઇરસ છે. આ પહેલો બર્ડ ફ્લૂ વાઇરસ હતો જેણે મનુષ્યોને પણ ચેપ લગાડ્યો હતો.
  • વિશ્વભરના જંગલી પક્ષીઓનાં આંતરડામાં આ ફ્લૂ વાઇરસ હોય છે. પરંતુ સામાન્ય રીતે આ પક્ષીઓ તેનાથી બીમાર થતા નથી. જો કે, બર્ડ ફ્લૂ મરઘીઓ અને બતક સહિતના કેટલાક પાળતું પક્ષીઓને બીમાર પાડી શકે છે અને તેમને મારી પણ શકે છે.

શું ઇંડા અને ચિકન ખાવાથી બર્ડ ફ્લૂનું જોખમ છે?

  • બર્ડ ફ્લૂ અને ઇંડા/ચિકન ખાવા વચ્ચે કોઈ સંબંધ નથી. જો કે, ડોકટર્સ લોકોને અડધી રાંધેલી પોલ્ટ્રી પ્રોડક્ટ અને માંસ ન ખાવાની સલાહ આપે છે.
  • WHOના અનુસાર, અત્યાર સુધી એ પુરાવા નથી મળ્યા કે રાંધેલા પોલ્ટ્રી ફૂડથી કોઈ મનુષ્યને બર્ડ ફ્લૂ થઈ શકે છે. તે વાઈરસ તાપમાન પ્રત્યે સંવેદનશીલ હોય છે અને વધારે કૂકિંગ ટેમ્પરેચરમાં નષ્ટ થઈ જાય છે.
  • કેન્દ્ર સરકારે પણ કહ્યું છે કે પોલ્ટ્રી ઉત્પાદનનું સેવન કરવાથી માણસમાં બર્ડ ફ્લૂ વાઈરસ ફેલાવાનું કોઈ પ્રમાણ નથી. જોકે સાફ સફાઈ અને ભોજન બનાવતી વખતે સાવતેચી રાખવી જરૂરી છે.

શું માણસોમાં પણ બર્ડ ફ્લૂનું જોખમ છે?

  • H5N1 પ્રથમ બર્ડ ફ્લૂ વાઈરસ છે, જેણે પ્રથમ વખત માણસોને સંક્રમિત કર્યા છે. તેનો પ્રથમ કેસ 1997માં હોન્ગકોન્ગમાં સામે આવ્યો હતો.
  • H5N1 સામાન્ય રીતે પાણીમાં રહેતાં પક્ષીઓમાં જોવા મળતો હતો પરંતુ તે પોલ્ટ્રી ફાર્મમાં ઉછેરતા પક્ષીઓમાં પણ સરળતાથી ફેલાવા લાગ્યો.
  • WHOના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, બર્ડ ફ્લૂ એક વ્યક્તિથી અન્ય વ્યક્તિમાં ટ્રાન્સમિટ થઈ શકે છે. આવું સંભવ છે પરંતુ દુર્લભ છે.

બર્ડ ફ્લૂ કેટલો જોખમકારક છે?

  • બર્ડ ફ્લૂ અત્યાર સુધી દુનિયામાં 4 વખત મોટા પાયે ફેલાઈ ચૂક્યો છે. તે 60થી વધારે દેશોમાં મહામારીનું રૂપ પણ લઈ ચૂક્યો છે.
  • 2003થી અત્યાર સુધી તે કોઈને કોઈ દેશમાં પોતાની અસર બતાવી રહ્યો છે. H5N1 બર્ડ ફ્લૂ વાઈરસ સૌથી ખતરનાક છે, કારણ કે તેનાથી સંક્રમિત થનારા લોકોમાંથી 50%થી પણ વધારે લોકોનાં મૃત્યુ થાય છે.
  • 2003થી અત્યાર સુધી H5N1 વાઈરસથી કુલ 861 લોકો સંક્રમિત થયા છે. તેમાંથી 455 લોકોના મૃત્યુ થયાં છે. અર્થાત 52.8% મૃત્યુ દર છે. આ મૃત્યુદર કોરોનાવાઈરસના કરતાં 50ગણો વધારે છે. દુનિયામાં કોરોનાનો મૃત્યુ દર 3% અને ભારતમાં 1.5% છે.
  • અમેરિકાની હેલ્થ એજન્સી FDA (ફૂડ એન્ડ ડ્રગ એડમિનિસ્ટ્રેશન)એ કેટલાક વર્ષો પહેલાં તેના માટે વેક્સીન ડિઝાઈનને મંજૂરી આપી હતી, પરંતુ હાલ તે લોકો માટે અવેલેબલ નથી.
