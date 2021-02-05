તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સુનાવણી:ફરજિયાત માસ્ક પહેરવાના પરિપત્રને પડકારતી અરજી 2024 પર મુલતવી

અમદાવાદ36 મિનિટ પહેલા
ફરજીયાત માસ્ક પહેરવાના સરકારી પરિપત્રને હાઇકોર્ટમાં પડકારી, ઝડપી સુનાવણીની વિનંતી કરતા હાઇકોર્ટે સુનાવણી ચાર વર્ષ પછી મુલતવી રાખી છે.

ચીફ જસ્ટિસ વિક્રમનાથે અરજદારને એવી ટકોર કરી હતી કે, આ કેસમાં ચાર વર્ષ પછી સુનાવણી થશે ત્યાર પહેલાં અમે શું કરીશું તે તમને ખબર પડશે. પહેલાં દંડ ફટકારાશે પછી સાંભળવામાં આવશે. વધુ સુનાવણી વર્ષ 2024 પર મુલતવી રાખી છે.

