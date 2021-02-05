તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:ગોતામાં તલવાર વેચનારાને પોલીસે ઝડપી લઈ 6 તલવાર કબજે કરી

અમદાવાદ36 મિનિટ પહેલા
સોલા હાઈકોર્ટ પોલીસે પેટ્રોલિંગ દરમિયાન ગોતા-ઓગણજ રોડ પરની જાળમાળિયા તલાવડી પાસેથી એક માણસને જાહેરમાં તલવાર વેચતો પકડ્યો હતો. તેના હાથમાં એક તલવાર અને કોથળામાંથી બીજી 5 તલવાર મળી હતી.

પૂછપરછમાં તેણે ઘનશ્યામ આત્મારામ લુહાર (ઉં.20, કલ્યાણપુરા, કલોલ) હોવાનું જણાયું હતું. ઘનશ્યામ લુહારી કામ કરતો હોઇ, તલવાર બનાવીને વેચવા નીકળ્યો હતો. જાહેરમાં તલવાર લઈને ફરવા-વેચવા પર પ્રતિબંધ હોવાથી પોલીસે ઘનશ્યામની ધરપકડ કરી તલવારો કબજે કરી હતી.

