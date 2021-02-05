તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ઠગાઈ:અમદાવાદમાં પ્રાઈવેટ કંપનીના નેટ બેંકિંગથી 94 લાખ અન્ય બેંકમાં ટ્રાન્સફર કરનાર આરોપીને પોલીસે બિહારથી ઝડપી પાડ્યો

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પોલીસે વેશપલટો કરીને આરોપીને બિહારથી ઝડપી પાડ્યો - Divya Bhaskar
પોલીસે વેશપલટો કરીને આરોપીને બિહારથી ઝડપી પાડ્યો
  • પોલીસ મોબાઈલ ડિવાઈઝમાં એક્ટિવ સીમકાર્ડના લોકેશનના આધારે બિહાર પહોંચી હતી
  • ટ્રાઈડેન્ટ ઈન્ડિયા લિમિટેડ કંપનીના બેંક ખાતામાંથી 28મી ડિસેમ્બરે અન્ય બેંકમાં રૂપિયા ટ્રાન્સફર થયાં હતાં

અમદાવાદની એક પ્રાઈવેટ કંપનીના બેંક એકાઉન્ટમાં રજિસ્ટર કરવામાં આવેલો મોબાઈલ નંબર બદલી તેના નેટ બેંકિગ પાસવર્ડ અને યુઝરનેમ મેળવીને આરોપીએ 94 લાખ રૂપિયા અન્ય બેંકમાં ટ્રાન્સફર કર્યા હોવાની ઘટના બની હતી. આ ઘટનામાં પોલીસે બિહારથી આરોપીને ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો અને તેને ટ્રાન્ઝિસ્ટ રીમાન્ડને આધારે અમદાવાદ લવાયો હતો. પોલીસે આરોપીને કોર્ટમાં રજુ કરતાં કોર્ટે તેના 4 દિવસના રીમાન્ડ મંજુર કર્યાં હતાં.

પ્રાપ્ત વિગતો પ્રમાણે અમદાવાદમાં એક્સપોર્ટ ઈન્સેન્ટિવ ડ્યૂટી ક્રેડિટ સ્ક્રીપ્ટમાં ટ્રેડિંગ કરતી ટ્રાઈડેન્ટ ઈન્ડિયા લિમિટેડ કંપનીના બેંક એકાઉન્ટમાં રજિસ્ટર કરવામાં આવેલા મોબાઈલ નંબર બદલીને તેના નેટ બેંકિંગ પાસવર્ડ અને યુઝર નેમ મેળવીને આરોપીઓએ ગત 28 ડિસેમ્બરે 94 લાખ રૂપિયા અન્ય બેંકમાં ટ્રાન્સફર કરી દીધા હતાં. જેની ફરિયાદ સાયબર ક્રાઈમ સેલમાં નોંધાતા પોલીસે મોબાઈલ સીમકાર્ડના લોકેશનના આધારે તપાસ શરુ કરી હતી. જેમાં આરોપી બિહારનો હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું હતું. પોલીસ વેશપલટો કરીને આરોપીઓને ઝડપી પાડવા બિહાર પહોંચી હતી. જ્યાં ગયા જિલ્લાના મુર્ગીયા ચોક પાસેથી ગુલશન નામનો આરોપી ઝડપાઈ ગયો હતો અને તેની પાસેથી મોબાઈલ સહિતનો મુદ્દામાલ પોલીસે કબજે કર્યો હતો.

પોલીસે વેશપલટો કરીને આરોપીને બિહારથી ઝડપી લીધો
પોલીસે વેશપલટો કરીને આરોપીને બિહારથી ઝડપી લીધો

પોલીસે મોબાઈલ સહિતનો મુદ્દામાલ કબજે કર્યો
પોલીસે આરોપી પાસેથી રેડમી કંપનીનો 9A મોબાઈલ ફોન, એરટેલ કંપનીના 8 સીમકાર્ડ, કોલબાર કંપનીનો મોબાઈલ ફોન, કાર્બન કંપનીનો મોબાઈલ ફોન, ફ્રોડ સ્ક્રિપ્ટ તથા મોટી સંખ્યામાં હિસાબોની કાપલીઓ કબજે કરી હતી. આ તમામનો ઉપયોગ 94.57 લાખની છેતરપિંડી કરવા માટે થયો હોવાનું પોલીસ દ્વારા જણાવવામાં આવ્યું હતું. પોલીસે આરોપીને અમદાવાદ લાવીને વધુ પુછપરછ કરતાં આરોપીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે તે મગધ યુનિવર્સિટીમાંથી BSC( કેમેસ્ટ્રી) સુધી ભણ્યો છે. તેની સાથે સહ આરોપીનું મોટું ગ્રુપ અલગ અલગ પ્રકારના સાયબર ફ્રોડને અંજામ આપે છે. તેને આ કામ કરવા માટે તેના સહઆરોપી પાસેથી 40 ટકાનું કમિશન મળતું હતું. પોલીસ હજી પણ વધારે પુછપરછ કરી રહી છે.

પોલીસે આરોપી પાસેથી મોબાઈલ, સીમકાર્ડ અને હિસાબની કાપલીઓ કબજે કરી છે
પોલીસે આરોપી પાસેથી મોબાઈલ, સીમકાર્ડ અને હિસાબની કાપલીઓ કબજે કરી છે

શું હતો સમગ્ર મામલો
આરોપીએ ટ્રાઈડેન્ટ ઈન્ડીયા લીમીટેડ નામની ખાનગી કંપનીના ઈ મેઈલ આઈડીને હેક કરીને કંપનીના નામે બેન્કમાં મોબાઈલ સીમની ખોટી માહિતી આપીને નવુ સીમ કાર્ડ મેળવ્યું હતું. બાદમાં તેણે નવા સીમને આધારે કંપનીના નેટ બેકીંગના યુઝર નેમ અને પાસવર્ડ મેળવીને કંપનીના નુતન નાગરિક સહકારી બેન્કના ખાતામાંથી 94.57 લાખ રૂપિયા અન્ય બેંકમાં ટ્રાન્સફર કરી દીધા હતાં. જેની કંપનીના મેનેજરે સાયબર ક્રાઈમ સેલમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓખેડૂત આંદોલન દરમિયાન 500 અકાઉન્ટ્સ હંમેશાં માટે સસ્પેન્ડ, વિવાદાસ્પદ કન્ટેન્ટવાળાં હેશટેગની વિઝિબિલિટી ઘટાડી - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો