તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Ahmedabad
  • Police Arrested Two People For Demanding Rs 5 Lakh From A Private Channel Cameraman For Allegedly Loading Illegal Food Into A Vehicle Under The Guise Of Police.

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

તોડ કાંડ:પોલીસના સ્વાંગમાં ખાનગી ચેનલના કેમેરામેને ગાડીમાં ગેરકાયદેસર અનાજ ભર્યું હોવાનું કહી યુવક પાસે પાંચ લાખ માંગ્યા, પોલીસે બે લોકોની ધરપકડ કરી

અમદાવાદ20 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ફાઈલ ફોટો - Divya Bhaskar
ફાઈલ ફોટો
  • ફરિયાદી યુવક પીકઅપ વાનમાં 48 કટ્ટા ઘઉં તથા 52 કટ્ટા ચોખા ભરીને ખાલી કરવામાં જઇ રહ્યો હતો

અમદાવાદ શહેરના વાડજ વિસ્તારમાં ક્રાઇમમાંથી આવ્યા હોવાનું કહી યુવક પાસે પાંચ લાખ માંગનાર ખાનગી ચેનલના કેમેરામેન સહિત બેની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી છે. આરોપી યુવકોએ પોલીસની ઓળખ આપી અનાજ ભરીને જઇ રહેલા યુવકને અટકાવી તોડનો પ્લાન ઘડ્યો હતો. જો કે આ સમગ્ર મામલે યુવકના શેઠે કંટ્રોલરૂમાં ફોન કરતા આરોપીઓ ખાનગી ચેનલના કેમેરા મેન હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું હતું. આ મામલે વાડજ પોલીસે આરોપી અભયસિંહ ચૌહાણ તેમજ સિદ્ધાંત ચૌહાણ સામે ગુનો નોધી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.
ફરિયાદી ગાડીમા અનાજ ભરીને જઈ રહ્યો હતો
દુધેશ્વર રોડ તાવડીપુરા ખાતે અનાજની દુકાનમાં કામ કરે છે. ગત રોજ પીકઅપ વાનમાં 48 કટ્ટા ઘઉં તથા 52 કડ્ડા ચોખા ભરીને ખાલી કરવામાં જઇ રહ્યો હતો. આ દરમિયાન વાડજ નજીક બે યુવકોએ પીકવાનને અટકાવી ક્રાઇમમાંથી આવ્યા હોવાનું કહી ગાડીની ચાલી છીનવી લીધી હતી. વાડજ સર્કલ પાસે બે યુવકે ફરિયાદીને અટકાવ્યા હતા. બંનેએ ફરિયાદીને તેમના શેઠને બોલાવવા માટે કહ્યું હતું.
આરોપીઓએ શેઠને ધમકાવી બેથી ત્રણ કલાક ગાડીને રોકી રાખી
શેઠ ઘટના સ્થળે આવી પહોંચ્યા ત્યારે બંને યુવકોએ પોતે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચમાંથી આવતા હોવાની ઓળખ આપીને, ગાડીમાં સસ્તા અનાજની દુકાનમાંથી ગેરકાયદે અનાજ ભરેલું હોવાનું કહીને પાંચ લાખ રૂપિયાની માંગણી કરી હતી. જો કે શેઠે કહ્યું હતું કે મારી પાસે પૈસા નથી. અમે કોઇ ગેરકાયદેસર માલ લાવ્યા નથી. તમાર જે કાર્યવાહી કરવી હોય તે કરો. આરોપી યુવકોએ શેઠને ધમકાવી બેથી ત્રણ કલાક ગાડીને રોકી રાખી હતી.
ફરિયાદીના શેઠે કંટ્રોલરૂમમાં ફોન કર્યો
અ દરમિયાન ફરિયાદીના શેઠે કંટ્રોલરૂમમાં ફોન કર્યો હતો. બાદમાં ઘટનાસ્થળે પહોંચેલી પોલીસે તપાસ કરતા બન્ને યુવકો ખોટુ બોલતા હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું હતું. પોલીસનો સ્વાંગ રચી ફરિયાદીને લૂંટવા આવ્યા હતા. એટલું જ નહીં આઇ કાર્ડ તપાસતા જેમાં એક આરોપી ખાનગી ચેનલોનો કેમેરા મેન હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું હતું. આ મામલે ફરિયાદીએ વાડજ પોલીસ મથકે પોલીસના સ્વાંગમાં તોડ કરવા આવેલા ખાનગી ચેનલના કેમેરામેન તેમજ અન્ય એક યુવક સામે ફરિયાદ નોધાવી કાર્યવાહીની માંગ કરી છે. તો પોલીસે બન્ને યુવકોને દબોચી લઇ વધુ પૂછપરછ હાથ ધરી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપહાડના કારણે ટનલમાં ડ્રિલિંગ અટકાવી દેવાયું, કાટમાળ હટાવીને સીધો અંદર પહોંચવાનો પ્રયાસ ફરી શરૂ - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો