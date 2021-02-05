તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Aam Aadmi Party Started Preparations For The 2022 Assembly Elections, Appointing Manoj Sorthia As The Union General Secretary Of The Region

મિશન 2022:આમ આદમી પાર્ટીએ 2022ની વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણીની તૈયારીઓ શરૂ કરી, મનોજ સોરઠીયાની પ્રદેશના સંગઠન મહામંત્રી તરીકે નિમણૂંક

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
આમ આદમી પાર્ટીની પ્રેસ કોન્ફરન્સની તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
આમ આદમી પાર્ટીની પ્રેસ કોન્ફરન્સની તસવીર
  • આમ આદમી પાર્ટીમાં જોડાવા માંગતા કાર્યકરો, સ્વયંસેવકો અને લોકો માટે ફોન નંબર જાહેર
  • 50 દિવસમાં 50 લાખ લોકોને આમ આદમી પાર્ટી સાથે જોડવામાં આવશે

રાજયમાં 6 મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં આમ આદમી પાર્ટીને જનતાએ સ્વીકારી અને વિપક્ષમાં સ્થાન આપ્યું છે ત્યારે સુરતમાં મળેલી જીતના ઇનામ તરીકે આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના સાઉથ ઝોનના સંગઠન મંત્રી મનોજ સોરઠીયાને પ્રદેશના સંગઠન મહામંત્રી તરીકેની નિમણૂંક આપવામાં આવી છે. જયારે રામ ધડુકને સાઉથ ઝોન સંગઠન મંત્રી તરીકે નિયુક્ત કરાયા છે. આજે આમ આદમી પાર્ટીએ 2022 વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણીને લઈ રાજ્યભરમાં સભ્ય નોંધણી અભિયાન અંતર્ગત આમ આદમી પાર્ટીમાં નવા જોડાવા માંગતા કાર્યકરો, સ્વયંસેવકો અને લોકો માટે ફોન નંબર જાહેર કર્યો છે. 7280038003 નંબર પર ફોન કરી કોઈપણ વ્યક્તિ પાર્ટીમાં જોડાઈ શકે છે.

'21મી સદીના ભારતનું સર્જન કરશે'
આમ આદમી પાર્ટી ગુજરાતના અધ્યક્ષ ગોપાલ ઈટાલીયાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, 'તાજેતરના સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીના પરિણામોએ ગુજરાતમાં એક નવી જ રાજનીતિના શ્રી ગણેશ કર્યા છે, જે 21મી સદીના ભારતનું સર્જન કરશે. આમ આદમી પાર્ટીનું 'સભ્ય નોંધણી અભિયાન'એ પાર્ટીને રાજ્યભરમાં વિકસાવીને કાર્યકર્તાઓની શક્તિ અને ઉત્સાહને યોગ્ય દિશા આપવાનો વિનમ્ર પ્રયાસ છે. દિલ્હી મોડેલને ગુજરાતમાં ખૂબ જ આવકાર મળી રહ્યો છે. 2022ની ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપ અને આમ આદમી પાર્ટી વચ્ચે સીધો જંગ હશે. કોંગ્રેસ હવે છે જ નહીં.'

આમ આદમી પાર્ટીએ મિશન 2022ની તૈયારી શરૂ કરી
આમ આદમી પાર્ટીએ મિશન 2022ની તૈયારી શરૂ કરી

2022ની વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણીની તૈયારી શરૂ
તેમણે વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, 2022ની વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણીની અત્યારથી જ તૈયારીઓ શરૂ કરીને મિશન 2022 અંતર્ગત લોકોને જોડવાનું કામ શરૂ કર્યું છે. જેમાં 50 દિવસમાં 50 લાખ લોકોને જોડવામાં આવશે. ગુજરાતમાં લોકો પરંપરાગત રાજકારણથી ઉપર ઉઠીને સામાન્ય લોકોની પાયાની સુવિધાઓ સાથેના વિકાસમાં રસ છે અને આગામી રાજનીતિ આ પ્રમાણે જ આકાર લેશે. જે લોકો પાર્ટીમાં જોડાવા માંગતા હોય એ આપેલ નંબર પર મિસકોલ આપીને પાર્ટીમાં જોડાઈ શકે છે.

મનોજ સોરાઠીયા ગુજરાત પ્રદેશ સંગઠન મહામંત્રી
સાથે જ સુરતના વર્તમાન પરિણામોની પેટર્ન અને માઈક્રો પ્લાન પ્રમાણે ટીમનો ઉત્સાહ વધારવા મનોજ સોરાઠીયા (સાઉથ ઝોન સંગઠનમંત્રી)ને આપ ગુજરાત પ્રદેશ સંગઠન મહામંત્રી તરીકે નિયુક્ત કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. તેમજ કોર કમિટી સભ્ય રામ ધડુકને સાઉથ ઝોન સંગઠન મંત્રી તરીકે નિયુક્ત કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.

સુરત મનપાની ચૂંટણીમાં આપનું સારું પ્રદર્શન
જણાવી દઈએ કે સુરત મહાનગર પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં આમ આદમી પાર્ટીને મળેલી ભવ્ય સફળતા બાદ દિલ્હીના મુખ્યમંત્રી અરવિંદ કેજરીવાલે સુરતની જનતાનો આભાર માન્યો હતો. ગુજરાતીમાં જ અરવિંદ કેજરીવાલે "ગુજરાતની જનતાનો ખૂબ ખૂબ આભાર" એવું કહીને દિલ જીતવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો. અરવિંદ કેજરીવાલે સરથાણા, કાપોદ્રા, કતારગામ, વરાછા વિસ્તારોમાં રોડ શૉ કરીને ગુજરાતમાં સ્વચ્છ રાજનીતિની શરૂઆત કરવાની તથા લોકોની ઈચ્છા પ્રમાણેના કામ કરવાની વાત કરી હતી.

