કોંગ્રેસની રણનીતિ:ઓવૈસીના પક્ષ મુદ્દે સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં પોસ્ટરવૉર છેડાયું

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • વોટ બેંક તૂટવાની બીકે કોંગ્રેસે રણનીતિ ઘડી

અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં અસદુદ્દિન ઓવૈસીની એઆઇએમઆઇએમ પાર્ટી 20 જેટલા ઉમેદવાર ઉભા રાખીને કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારને નુકશાન પહોંચાડવાનો તખ્તો તૈયાર કર્યો છે.

આવા સંજોગોમાં સામે કોંગ્રેસે પણ ઓવૈસીના ઇરાદાને ઉજાગર કરવા માટે સોશિયલ મીડિયાનો સહારો લઇને ‘શુ મુસ્લિમ સમાજ એકલા હાથે ભાજપને હરાવી શકશે?’ તેવા સુત્રો સાથેના પોસ્ટર સોશીયલ મીડિયામાં વહેતા કરીને લઘુમતી મતદારોમાં જાગૃત્તિ લાવવાનો પ્રયાસ હાથ ધરી દીધો છે.

સમાજના પ્રતિષ્ઠિત વ્યકિતઓ જેવા કે ડોકટર,એડવોકેટના નામે લખેલા સંદેશાઓ પણ કોંગ્રેસે વહેતા કર્યા છે.

