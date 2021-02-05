તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નારાજગીની અસર:અમદાવાદમાં ખાનપુર કાર્યાલયની બહાર ભાજપના નારાજ કાર્યકારોનો જમાવડો, પાર્ટીની પ્રચાર-પ્રસારની સામગ્રી ખરીદવાનું ટાળ્યું

અમદાવાદ2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ભાજપ કાર્યકરોની નારાજગીના કારણે ફેરિયાની ધરાકી પર અસર થઈ - Divya Bhaskar
  • ચૂંટણી માટે પસંદગી પામેલા ઉમેદવારો આવ્યા પણ નારાજ કાર્યકરોના આક્રોશનો સામનો કરવો પડતા પ્રચાર સામગ્રી ખરીદીને અસર
  • શહેરભરના તમામ વિસ્તારમાંથી ભાજપ કાર્યકર્તાઓ ખાનપુર કાર્યલયે જઈ ઉગ્ર વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન કર્યા, નેતાઓ આશ્વાસન આપ્યા

આજે ખાનપુર કાર્યાલયની બહાર પ્રચાર-પસારની સામગ્રીનો સ્ટોલ લગાવ્યો છે, ત્યારે તમામ ઉમેદવાર ભાજપ કાર્યાલય પર મેન્ડેટ લેવા આવી રહ્યા હતા અને બીજી બાજુ ભાજપના નારાજ કાર્યકરો પણ મોટો સંખ્યામાં ઉમટ્યા હતા. નારાજ કાર્યકરો પાર્ટીની પ્રચાર-પ્રસારની સામગ્રી ખરીદવાનું ટાળી રહ્યા છે, જ્યારે મેન્ડેટ લેવા આવનાર પૈકીના કેટલાક ખરીદી રહ્યા છે જેથી આ વખતે સામગ્રીનું નહીંવત વેચાણ થયું છે.

અગાઉ ચૂંટણી ટાણે પ્રચારની સામગ્રી વેચાઈ જતી
આ સ્ટોલના ફેરિયાએ કહ્યું કે, જ્યારે ચૂંટણી જેવો માહોલ હોય છે ત્યારે પ્રચાર- પ્રસારની તમામ સામગ્રી વેચાઈ જાય છે, પરંતુ આ વખતે કંઈક અલગ જ માહોલ છે. પહેલા તો કોરોનાનો ડર અને બીજું આ વખતે ભાજપથી નારાજ લોકો. જો કે, અમને આશા છે કે આવનારા દિવસોમાં લોકો આ સામગ્રી ખરીદશે.

ભાજપના કમળનું કિચન, હેન્ડબેન્ડ સહિતની સામગ્રી વેચાણમાં મૂકાઈ છે
ભાજપના કમળનું કિચન, હેન્ડબેન્ડ સહિતની સામગ્રી વેચાણમાં મૂકાઈ છે

નારાજગીના કારણે કાર્યકરોનો ઉગ્ર વિરોધ
મહત્વનું છે કે દિવસ દરમિયાન શહેરના તમામ વિસ્તારમાંથી ભાજપ કાર્યકર્તાઓ અહીંયા આવ્યા હતા. સાથે ચૂંટણી માટે પસંદ થયેલા ઉમેદવાર પણ આવ્યા પણ પાર્ટીથી નારાજ થયેલા કાર્યકતાઓ તેમનો આક્રોશ વ્યક્ત કરીને ઉગ્ર વિરોધ પણ કર્યો. જોકે પાર્ટીના હોદ્દેદારો અને કેટલાક મોટા નેતાઓએ કાર્યકતાઓ ને આશ્વાસન આપીને સમજાવી દીધા હતા.

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં પ્રચાર સામગ્રી બનાવાઈ છે
સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીને લઈને તમામ રાજકીય પક્ષઓએ તૈયારીઓ કરી લીધી છે, ત્યારે તમામ રાજકીય પક્ષઓએ મતદારોને આકર્ષવા માટે તમામ પ્રયાસ શરૂ થઈ ગયા છે, ત્યારે ચૂંટણી માટે પ્રચાર-પ્રસાર માટેની સામગ્રી બનાવવાની તૈયારીઓ પણ પૂરજોશમાં ચાલી રહી છે. કોંગ્રેસ અને ભાજપ એ સિવાયના અપક્ષ અને અન્ય પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવારો પણ પ્રચાર સામગ્રી વહેંચશે એટલે શહેરમાં આવી સામગ્રી બનાવવામાં આવી રહી છે.

ભાજપના મફલર, પાર્ટી ખેસ પણ ફેરિયા દ્વારા વેચાણ કરાઈ રહ્યું છે
ભાજપના મફલર, પાર્ટી ખેસ પણ ફેરિયા દ્વારા વેચાણ કરાઈ રહ્યું છે

ભાજપે સૂત્ર સાથે ટીશર્ટ બનાવડાવ્યાં, તોરણનો પણ ઉપયોગ
સામાન્ચ રીતે દર વખતે ચૂંટણીના સમયે ટીશર્ટ, ટોપી અથવા અન્ય સામગ્રી પર 'સૌનો સાથ-સૌનો વિકાસ'ના સૂત્ર સાથેની સાહિત્ય સામગ્રી પ્રચારમાં જોવા મળતી હોય છે, જોકે આ વખતે નવા સૂત્ર સાથેના ટીશર્ટ ભાજપના પ્રચારમાં જોવા મળશે. આવા અંદાજે 2 લાખ જેટલાં ટીશર્ટનો ઓર્ડર આપવામાં આવ્યો છે. ટીશર્ટની સાથે 'મારું ઘર ભાજપનું ઘર'ના સ્લોગનવાળાં તોરણ પણ લગાવાશે. આ સિવાય ચૂંટણીપ્રચાર માટે ઉપયોગમાં લેવાતાં ખેસ, ઝંડા, કટ આઉટ, બેઝ, પેન, બિંદી વગેરે સામગ્રી સાથે સાથે ભાજપના લોગોવાળાં માસ્ક પણ પ્રચારના માધ્યમ તરીકે ઉપયોગમાં લેવાશે. પ્રચાર-પ્રસાર બાબતે ભાજપના મુખ્ય પ્રવક્તા યમલ વ્યાસે જણાવ્યું હતું કે ગુજરાત છે મકક્મ, ભાજપ સાથે અડીખમની સાથે સાથે અન્ય બે સૂત્રો અંગે પણ ચર્ચા ચાલી રહી છે, જે અંગે પાર્લમેન્ટરી બોર્ડમાં નિર્ણય લેવામાં આવશે. જોકે પ્રચાર- પ્રસાર માટે આ સૂત્ર સાથેના ટીશર્ટની કામગીરી શરૂ થયા બાદ આ સૂત્ર સાથે કોર્પોરેશન ચૂંટણીમાં ઝંપલાવશે એ નક્કી માનવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. માત્ર ટીશર્ટ જ નહીં, પરંતુ ટોપી પર પણ આ સૂત્ર જોવા મળશે.

માસ્કની સાથે સેનિટાઇઝર સાથે પ્રચાર કરશે કોંગ્રેસ
ભાજપની સાથે કોંગ્રેસ પણ ચૂંટણીપ્રચારમાં પરંપરાગત ખેસ, ઝંડા, બેનર, પોસ્ટર, સ્ટિકર અને સેનિટાઇઝર સાથે પણ પ્રચાર-પ્રસાર કરશે. કોંગ્રેસના મુખ્ય પ્રવક્તા મનીષ દોશીના જણાવ્યા મુજબ, આ ચૂંટણીપ્રચારમાં પ્લાસ્ટિકનો ઉપયોગ કરવાનું ટાળશે અને સ્થાનિક સ્તરે જે-તે વિસ્તારનાં મુદ્દા-સમસ્યાના આધારે પ્રચાર કરશે. મોદીકાળમાં 3ડી પ્રચાર-પ્રસાર થયો. પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદીના સીએમ બન્યા બાદ પ્રચાર-પ્રસારનાં માધ્યમોમાં ફેરફાર આવવાની શરૂઆત થઈ હતી. એમાં મોદીના કટ આઉટથી લઇને વર્ષ 2012ની ગુજરાત વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણી વખતે થ્રીડી ચૂંટણી સભા મારફત પ્રચાર કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. એમાં જાહેર સ્થાનો પર વાહનોમાં ડિસ્પ્લે મૂકીને પણ નરેન્દ્ર મોદીની સભાઓ બતાવવામાં આવતી હતી, જે પ્રચલિત બની હતી. જોકે વર્ષ 2017ના ગુજરાત વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણીમાં ઉપયોગ થયો ન હતો અને 2019ની લોકસભાની ચૂંટણીમાં થ્રીડી માધ્યમનો ઉપયોગ નહિવત જોવા મળ્યો હતો.

  • કૉપી લિંક
