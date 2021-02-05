તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

AMC ચૂંટણી:​​​​​​​કોંગ્રેસના 188 ઉમેદવારમાંથી માત્ર 12 ટકા ઉમેદવાર જ ઉચ્ચ ડિગ્રી ધરાવે છે, પોશ-શિક્ષિત એવા જોધપુર વોર્ડમાં માત્ર ધો.12 પાસ ઉમેદવારની પેનલ ઉતારી

  • કોંગ્રેસમાં સૌથી વધુ ભણેલાં ઉમેદવાર છે એ તમામ કોંગ્રેસના કોઈ હોદા પર રહું ચૂકેલા અને LLB-LLMની ડિગ્રી ધરાવે છે
  • કેટલાક વોર્ડમાં માત્ર એક જ ઉમેદવાર બેચલર બાકીના ત્રણ ધો. 12 સુધી પાસ થયેલા છે

રાજ્યની છ મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચુંટણીમાં અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકામાં કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષના ઉમેદવાર મામલે છેક છેલ્લી ઘડી સુધી ઉમેદવારની જાહેરાત વગર સીધા મેન્ડેટ આપતા 48 વોર્ડમાં કોંગ્રેસના 188 ઉમેદવાર ચુંટણી લડવાના છે. કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષના પહેલાથી જ ઉમેદવારી માટે કકળાટ શરૂ થયો હતો અને ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરવાના છેલ્લા સુધી વિવાદ આવ્યો હતો. કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષની પ્રદેશ નેતાગીરીએ 48 વોર્ડમાં જે ઉમેદવારને પસંદ કર્યા છે. જેમાં માત્ર 12 ટકા લોકો જ ઉચ્ચ ડિગ્રી ધરાવતાં ઉમેદવાર છે. જેમાં એક ડોકટર અને સૌથી વધુ LLB-LLM ની ડિગ્રી ધરાવતા ઉમેદવાર છે. નોંધનીય બાબત છે કે જે વિસ્તારમાં સૌથી વધુ લોકો ભણેલા ગણેલા અને વૈભવી લાઇફ સ્ટાઇલ તેમજ શિક્ષિત લોકો રહે છે એવા જોધપુર વોર્ડમાં ચારેય ઉમેદવાર ધો. 10થી વધુ ભણેલાં નથી.

ઘાટલોડિયા વોર્ડના કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર પૂજા પ્રજાપતિ
ઘાટલોડિયા વોર્ડના કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર પૂજા પ્રજાપતિ

ચાર વોર્ડમાં બે ઉમેદવાર ઉચ્ચ ડિગ્રીવાળા જ્યારે બે ઉમેદવાર 12 પાસ
કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષમાં ઉમેદવાર નક્કી કરવાને ભારે કકળાટની સ્થિતિ અને વિરોધના સુરના પગલે પ્રદેશ નેતાગીરીએ ગાંધીનગર નજીક એક ફાર્મ હાઉસમાં બેસી ઉમેદવાર નક્કી કરી ઉમેદવાર તરીકે ફોન પર જાણ કરી દીધી હતી. બારોબાર મેન્ડેટ પોહચાડી દેવાયા હતા. અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકાના 48 વોર્ડમાં કોંગ્રેસે જે ઉમેદવાર ઉભા રાખ્યાં છે તેમાં મોટાભાગના ઉમેદવાર ધો. 12 સુધી અને B. COM, B.A એટલે બેચલર ડિગ્રી સુધી જ ભણેલા છે. કોંગ્રેસે અનેક વોર્ડમાં માત્ર ધો. 8થી ધો. 12 ભણેલા ઉમેદવાર જ મુક્યા છે. આઠ વોર્ડમાં એક ઉમેદવાર બેચલર છે બાકીના ત્રણ ધો. 12 પાસ સુધીમાં ભણેલા છે જ્યારે ચાર વોર્ડમાં બે ઉમેદવાર ઉચ્ચ ડિગ્રીવાળા જ્યારે બે ઉમેદવાર 12 પાસ છે.

ચાંદખેડા વોર્ડના કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર દિનેશ શર્મા
ચાંદખેડા વોર્ડના કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર દિનેશ શર્મા

ચાંદખેડામાંથી ઉમેદવારી કરનાર વિપક્ષના નેતા LLB થયેલા છે
અસારવા વોર્ડના મહિલા ઉમેદવાર ડો. મધુબેન પટણી ડોકટર છે. મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનના વિપક્ષના પૂર્વ નેતા અને ઠક્કરબાપાનગર સીટ છોડી અને ચાંદખેડામાંથી ઉમેદવારી કરનાર વિપક્ષના નેતા LLB થયેલા છે. ઘાટલોડિયાના મહિલા ઉમેદવાર અને ખાડિયાના ઉમેદવાર મનીષા પરીખ, અમદાવાદ શહેર મહિલા પ્રમુખ અને સરખેજ વોર્ડના ઉમેદવાર હેતા પરીખ, મકતમપુરા વોર્ડના પૂર્વ કાઉન્સિલર અને હાલના ઉમેદવાર સમીરખાન પઠાણ અને હાજી મિર્ઝા તેમજ રામોલ હાથીજણ વોર્ડના રાજુભાઇ ભરવાડ એડવોકેટ છે.

સરખેજ વોર્ડના કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર હેતા પરીખ
સરખેજ વોર્ડના કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર હેતા પરીખ

ક્યાં વોર્ડમાં કોંગ્રેસના ચારેય ઉમેદવાર ધો. 12 કે બેચલર છે
1) વોર્ડ નંબર 1 ગોતા: ધો.5થી 12 સુધી
2) વોર્ડ નંબર 2 ચાંદલોડિયા: ધો. 10થી 12 સુધી
3) વોર્ડ નંબર 10 સ્ટેડીયમ: એક મહિલા ઉમેદવાર B. ED બાકીના ત્રણ ધો 10 પાસ
4) વોર્ડ નંબર 13 સૈજપુર બોધા: ધો.8થી 10 સુધી
4) વોર્ડ નંબર 20 જોધપુર: ધો.8થી ધો. 10 સુધી
4) વોર્ડ નંબર 30 પાલડી : ધો.9થી ધો. 12 સુધી
5) વોર્ડ નંબર 41 વસ્ત્રાલ: એક ITI અને બાકીના બે ઉમેદવાર ધો. 10 અને 12 પાસ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

