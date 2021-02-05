તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોનાને કારણે રાહત:એક વર્ષ માટે JEE મેઈન પરીક્ષાના આધારે NIT અને IIITમાં પ્રવેશ માટે ધો.12ના માત્ર પાસિંગ માર્કસ જ ધ્યાને લેવાશે

  • કેન્દ્ર સરકારના નિયમ મુજબ ધો.12માં મિનિમમ ટકાવારી હોય તો જ JEE મેઈનનો સ્કોર લાગુ પડે છે

કોરોનાને લીધે સ્કૂલો-કોચિંગ ઈન્સ્ટિટયુટો બંધ રહેતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓને જેઈઈ મેઈન પરીક્ષાનું પુરતુ કોચિંગ-અભ્યાસ ન મળી શક્યા હોવાથી કેન્દ્ર સરકારની સૂચનાથી JEE મેઈન પરીક્ષાના આધારે થતા NIT અને IIIT સહિતના પ્રવેશ માટેની લઘુત્તમ લાયકાતમાં મોટી રાહત આપવામા આવી છે.2021-22ના વર્ષમાં પ્રવેશ માટે ધો.12ના માત્ર પાસિંગ માર્કસ જ ધ્યાને લેવાશે.
ધો.12ના માત્ર પાસિંગ માર્કસને ધ્યાને લેવાશે
દેશભરમાં આવેલી વિવિધ NIT,IIT, સેન્ટ્રલ ફંડેડ ટેકનોલોજી ઈન્સ્ટિટયુટોમાં પ્રવેશ માટે JEE મેઈનના સ્કોર ધ્યાને લેવાય છે. JEE મેઈનના આધારે આ સંસ્થાઓમાં પ્રવેશ થાય છે ત્યારે કેન્દ્ર સરકારના નિયમ મુજબ ધો.12માં મિનિમમ ટકાવારી હોય તો જ JEE મેઈનનો સ્કોર લાગુ પડે છે. ધો.12ની ટકાવારની જુદા જુદા સ્લેબ નક્કી કરવામા આવ્યા છે.પરંતુ કેન્દ્ર સરકારે કોરોનાને લઈને આપેલી ખાસ રાહત મુજબ એક વર્ષ માટે હવે ધો.12ના માત્ર પાસિંગ માર્કસ જ ધ્યાને લેવાશે. કેન્દ્ર સરકારની સૂચનાથી JEE મેઈન પરીક્ષા લેતી નેશનલ એજન્સી દ્વારા જાહેર કરાયેલી પબ્લિક નોટિસ મુજબ શૈક્ષણિક વર્ષ 2021-22ના NIT-IIIT પ્રવેશ માટે જે વિદ્યાર્થીઓ JEE મેઈન આપશે તેઓના ધો.12ના માત્ર પાસિંગ માર્કસને ધ્યાને લેવાશે.
સરકાર દ્વારા કોરોનાને કારણે ખાસ રાહત આપવામાં આવી
જો કે ઈજનેરીમાં પ્રવેશ માટે AICTE દ્વારા નક્કી કરાયેલી ઓપન કેટેગરીમાં 50 ટકાની લઘુત્તમ લાયકાતમાં AICTE દ્વારા હજુ સુધી કોઈ છુટ આપવામા આવી નથી.કોરોનાને લીધે સ્કૂલો બંધ રહેતા અને કોચિંગ ઈન્સ્ટિટયુટો બંધ રહેતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ધો.12નો પુરતો અભ્યાસ કરી શક્યા નથી તેમજ JEE મેઈનની પણ તૈયારી કરી શક્યા નથી ત્યારે કેન્દ્ર સરકાર દ્વારા એક વર્ષ માટે આ ખાસ રીલેક્સેશન આપવામા આવ્યુ છે.

