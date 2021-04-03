તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કૌભાંડ:અમદાવાદની સાંનિધ્ય અને GCS હોસ્પિટલે 7 ખાનગી લોકોને કોરોના રસી આપતા નોટિસ

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
  • બંને હોસ્પિટલે મેડિકલ, પેરામેડિકલ સ્ટાફ સિવાયના 5થી 7 લોકોને રસી આપી
  • બંને હોસ્પિટલ બે દિવસમાં ખુલાસો કરે: આરોગ્ય વિભાગનો આદેશ

અમદાવાદ મ્યુનિ. દ્વારા કોરોના વેક્સિનેશનની કામગીરી માટે ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલની પણ સેવા લીધી છે. જોકે દ.પશ્ચિમઝોનની સાંનિધ્ય હોસ્પિટલ અને ઉત્તરઝોનમાં આવેલી જીસીએસ હોસ્પિટલે મેડિકલ- પેરામેડિકલ સ્ટાફ સિવાય પણ 5થી 7 વ્યક્તિઓને બારોબાર વેક્સિન આપી દીધી હોવાનું કૌભાંડ બહાર આવતાં મ્યુનિ. આરોગ્ય વિભાગ દ્વારા બંને હોસ્પિટલને નોટિસ આપવામાં આવી છે. તેમજ 2 દિવસમાં આ બાબતે ખુલાસો કરવા નિર્દેશ આપ્યો છે.

આ અંગેની વિગત એવી છે કે, 16મી જાન્યુઆરી 2021થી શરૂ કરવામાં આવેલી કોરોના વેક્સિનેશનની કામગીરીમાં માત્ર મેડિકલ અને પેરામેડિકલ વર્કરને જ વેક્સિન આપવાનો આદેશ થયો હતો. જોકે મ્યુનિ. કોર્પોરેશનની તપાસમાં એવી હકીકત પણ સામે આવી હતી કે, દ.પશ્ચિમઝોનમાં આવેલી સાંનિધ્ય હોસ્પિટલ અને ઉત્તર ઝોનમાં આવેલી જીસીએસ હોસ્પિટલ દ્વારા આવા વ્યક્તિ સિવાયનાને પણ વેક્સિન આપવામાં આવી છે. આ માહિતીને આધારે મ્યુનિ. દ્વારા બંને હોસ્પિટલને નોટિસ પાઠવી બે દિવસમાં ખુલાસો કરવા માટે આદેશ આપ્યો છે. કેન્દ્ર સરકાર દ્વારા નિયત માત્રામાં જ જથ્થો પૂરો પાડવામાં આવ્યો છે. ત્યારે આ જથ્થાનો યોગ્ય ઉપયોગ માત્ર હેલ્થ કેર વર્કર અને ફ્રન્ટ લાઇન વર્કર માટે જ થવો જોઇતો હતો. જોકે તેમ છતાં તેમણે અન્ય નાગરિકોને વેક્સિન આપી હતી.

મ્યુનિ. આરોગ્ય વિભાગે ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી છે કે, જો આ બંને હોસ્પિટલ બે દિવસમાં યોગ્ય ખુલાસો નહીં કરે તો તેમની સામે શિક્ષાત્મક અને એપિડેમિક એક્ટ હેઠળ પગલા લેવામાં આવશે.

