ભાષણ વિવાદ:નરેશ-મહેશ વિશે ટિપ્પણી કરનાર નીતિન પટેલ સામે દલિત સમાજમાં આક્રોશને પગલે પોલીસ અલર્ટ, અમદાવાદમાં રાઉન્ડ ધી ક્લોક પેટ્રોલિંગ

અમદાવાદ2 કલાક પહેલા
અમદાવાદના પૂર્વ વિસ્તારમાં નીતિન પટેલનું પૂતળાદહન કરાયું હતું.
  • ગુજરાતમાં કોઈ જગ્યાએ નીતિન પટેલનાં પૂતળાં ન બળાય કે કોઈ વિરોધ ન થાય એ માટે પોલીસને સૂચના અપાઈ

તાજેતરમાં યોજેયલી પેટાચૂંટણીના પ્રચાર દરમિયાન મોરબીમાં ચૂંટણીસભામાં નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી નીતિન પટેલે નરેશ કનોડિયા અને મહેશ કનોડિયા સંદર્ભે કરેલી ટિપ્પણીથી દલિત સમાજ ખફા થયો છે અને ઠેરઠેર તેમનો વિરોધ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. હવે પોલીસે પણ નીતિન પટેલ સામેના વિરોધને કારણે અમદાવાદમાં તેમના નિવાસ, ઓફિસ અને શહેરમાં સતત પેટ્રોલિંગ અને ખાસ તપાસ ચાલુ કરી છે. પોલીસના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર, તકેદારીના ભાગરૂપે હવે કોઈ વિરોધ ન થાય અને કોઈ અન્ય બબાલ ન થાય એ માટે અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં રાઉન્ડ ધી ક્લોક પેટ્રોલિંગ પણ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે.

પોલીસને કડક કાર્યવાહીની સૂચના અપાઈ
ગઈકાલે રાતે શહેરના પૂર્વ વિસ્તારમાં નીતિન પટેલનાં પૂતળાંનું દહન થયા બાદ શહેરમાં હાલ પોલીસને કડક કાર્યવાહી કરવાની સૂચના અપાઈ છે. નીતિન પટેલના ઘરની પાસે પણ ખાસ સુરક્ષા વ્યવસ્થા વધારવામાં આવી છે. બીજી તરફ, કોઈ વ્યક્તિ સરકારી કચેરી પાસે આવીને કોઈ હંગામો ન મચાવે એ માટે પણ સૂચના આપી દેવામાં આવી છે. શહેરના પશ્ચિમ વિસ્તારના પોલીસ અધિકારીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે હાલ નીતિન પટેલના ઘર પાસે પણ ખાસ પેટ્રોલિંગ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે.

ચૂંટણીસભામાં નીતિન પટેલે નરેશ-મહેશ વિશે જ્ઞાતિની લગતી ટિપ્પણી કરી હતી.
રાજ્યમાં વિરોધ ડામવા પણ સૂચના
અમદાવાદમાં ગઈકાલે રાત્રે નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રીના પૂતળાદહનના કાર્યક્રમને લઈને રાજ્યમાં અન્યત્ર ક્યાંય પણ આવા કાર્યક્રમ ન યોજાય એ માટે સૂચના આપવામાં આવી છે. પોલીસતંત્ર દ્વારા આગોતરી તકેદારી રાખવા કહેવાયું છે. દલિત સમાજના કેટલાક આગેવાનો નીતિન પટેલની માગ કરી રહ્યા છે અને તેમની વાતને માફીને લાયક ન હોવાનું કહી રહ્યા છે. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે રાજ્યમાં આઠ બેઠકની પેટાચૂંટણીના પ્રચારમાં મોરબી બેઠકમાં પ્રચાર દરમિયાન ઉત્સાહના અતિરેકમાં નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી નીતિન પટેલ દ્વારા મહેશ કનોડિયા અને નરેશ કનોડિયા વિશે જાતિસૂચક શબ્દોનો પ્રયોગ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

જાહેર માર્ગ પર જ ગઈકાલે નીતિન પટેલનું પૂતળાદહન કરાયું હતું.
દલિત પેંથર પાર્ટીએ ચેતવણી આપી હતી
ભારતીય દલિત પેંથરે અખબારી યાદીમાં ચેતવણી આપી હતી કે નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી નીતિન પટેલ તેમણે ઉપયોગ કરેલા પ્રતિબંધિત શબ્દો બદલ 24 કલાકમાં જાહેરમાં માંફી માગે. જો 24 કલાકમાં માફી નહીં માગવામાં આવે અને દલિત સમાજની અવગણના કરવામાં આવશે તો 3 નવેમ્બર 2020ના રોજ સાંજે 6 કલાક પછી સમગ્ર રાજ્યમાં પૂતળાદહન કાર્યક્રમ કરાશે અને જ્યાં સુધી માફી નહીં માગે ત્યાં સુધી, તેઓ જ્યાં જ્યાં જાહેર કાર્યક્રમમાં જશે ત્યાં ત્યાં ભીમસૈનિકો વિરોધ નોંધાવશે, જેની સંપૂર્ણ જવાબદારી નીતિન પટેલની રહેશે.

મેઘાણીનગરમાં પોલીસ પૂતળાદહન છતાં ઊંઘતી ઝડપાઈ
સેકટર 2 જેસીપી ગૌતમ પરમારની સ્ક્વોડના PSI જ્યાં ફરજ બજાવે છે એવા મેઘાણીનગર વિસ્તારમાં દલિત પેંથર દ્વારા નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી નીતિન પટેલનું પૂતળું બાળવામાં આવ્યું હતું. 24 કલાકમાં માફી માગવા માટે વિવિધ દલિત સંગઠનો દ્વારા માગ કરવામાં આવી હતી, પરંતુ નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી નીતિન પટેલના પેટનું પાણી ન હલતા હવે દલિત પેંથરના કાર્યકર્તાઓ આક્રમક મૂડમાં આવ્યા છે. મહત્ત્વની વાત એ છે કે નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રીનું પૂતળું કાર્યકરો બાળવાના હતા અને મેઘાણીનગર પોલીસ ઊંઘતી ઝડપાઇ હતી. પોલીસને આ કાર્યક્રમ અંગે જાણ જ ન હતી અને પોલીસ આ ઘટનાક્રમમાં જાણબહાર રહેતાં નીતિનભાઈ પટેલનું પૂતળું બાળવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

અમદાવાદના પૂર્વ વિસ્તારમાં નીતિન પટેલના પૂતળાદહનને પગલે શહેરમાં પોલીસ પેટ્રોલિંગ.
કૃષ્ણનગરમાં પણ પૂતળાદહન થયું
કૃષ્ણનગર વિસ્તારમાં આવેલા પ્રભાકર ટેનામેન્ટ ચાર રસ્તા પાસે મોડી રાતે કેટલાક લોકોએ ભેગા થઈ નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી નીતિન પટેલનું પૂતળું બાળ્યું હતું, જે અંગે કૃષ્ણનગર પોલીસને મોડે મોડે જાણ થઈ હતી, જેથી પોલીસ તપાસ કરવા ત્યાં પહોંચી હતી અને પૂતળું બાળ્યા હોવાની હકીકત હોવાને લઇ પોલીસે પોતાની નિષ્ફળતા છુપાવવા કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી માટે અજાણ્યા શખસ સામે ગુનો નોંધ્યો છે. કૃષ્ણનગર પીઆઇ જે. આર પટેલ અને પોલીસ સ્ટેશન સ્ટાફ સદંતર નિષ્ફળ રહ્યું હતું.

