કોરોના કહેર:વધતા કેસો સામે સરકારનો એક્શન પ્લાન, નીતિન પટેલની સિવિલ ખાતે સમીક્ષા બેઠક શરૂ, કોરોના ટેસ્ટમાં અમદાવાદીઓએ લાંબી લાઇનો લગાવી

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
અમદાવાદમાં કોરોના કેસમાં વધારો થતાં સરકારે નવો એક્શન પ્લાન તૈયાર કર્યો છે, જે માટે આજે અસારવા સિવિલ ખાતે સમીક્ષા બેઠકનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. હાલમાં નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી નીતિન પટેલ અમદાવાદ સિવિલ ખાતે આવી પહોંચ્યા છે. નીતિન પટેલ સિવિલની મુલાકાત લેશે અને હોસ્પિટલના અધિકારીઓ સાથે રિવ્યૂ બેઠક કરશે.

અમદાવાદીઓમાં ફરી કોરોનાનો ભય, કોવિડ ટેસ્ટમાં લાંબી લાઈનો લાગી
દિવાળીના તહેવારો શરૂ થવાની સાથે જ અમદાવાદમાં કેસોની સંખ્યામાં અચાનક વધારો થયો છે. લોકો મોટી સંખ્યામાં બજારોમાં તેમજ અન્ય સ્થળો પર ખરીદી કરવા માટે ભીડ જમાવી રહ્યા છે, જેને કારણે લોકોમાં સંક્રમણનું પ્રમાણ વધ્યું છે. બીજી તરફ, સતત કેસોમાં વધારો થતાં હવે લોકોમાં ફરી કોરોનાનો ભય જોવા મળ્યો છે. આજે સવારથી જ અમદાવાદના મોટા ભાગના વિસ્તારોમાં કોરોનાના મફત ટેસ્ટના કેમ્પ પર લોકોની લાંબી લાઈનો જોવા મળી હતી. લોકો પોતાના પરિવાર સાથે જ કોરોના ટેસ્ટ કરાવવામાં કલાકોથી લાઈનમાં ઊભા રહ્યા છે. ત્યારે હવે આજે સરકાર કેસની સંખ્યા ઘટાડવા માટે શું એક્શન પ્લાન તૈયાર કરે છે એ જોવાનું છે.

અમદાવાદમાં દિવાળીના દિવસે 91 જેટલા કેસ પોઝિટિવ
રાજ્યમાં 4 દિવસથી દૈનિક 1100થી વધુ નવા કેસો નોંધાવા લાગ્યા છે, પરંતુ ગઈકાલથી હવે કોરોનાના કેસોનો બોમ્બ ફૂટવાની શરૂઆત થઈ ગઈ છે. અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં દિવાળીના દિવસે 91 જેટલા કેસ પોઝિટિવ આવતાં હાહાકાર મચી ગયો છે, જેને કારણે આરોગ્યતંત્ર પણ સફાળું જાગી ગયું છે. અમદાવાદ હોસ્પિટલ્સ એન્ડ નર્સિંગ હોમ્સ એસોસિયેશન(AHNA) મુજબ, AMC ક્વોટાની 72 ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલોમાં માત્ર 20 જ ICU વેન્ટિલેટર ખાલી છે, જ્યારે કુલ 231 બેડ જ હાલ ઉપલબ્ધ છે. જો સાવચેતી નહીં દાખવીએ તો એપ્રિલ-મે જેવી પરિસ્થિતિ ઊભી થઈ શકે છે.

ખાલી બેડ ભરાવા લાગતાં કોરોનાની સ્થિતિ ફરી ભયજનક બની
દિવાળીના તહેવાર દરમિયાન જ અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં કોરોનાનો કહેર ફરી વળ્યો છે. શહેરમાં કોરોનાના કેસો વધતાં ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલો ફરી ભરાવા લાગી છે. AMC ક્વોટાની 72 ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં માત્ર 20 જ ICU વેન્ટિલેટર ખાલી છે. 72માંથી 61 હોસ્પિટલમાં ICU વેન્ટિલેટર કુલ થઈ ગયાં છે. હાલ 150 દર્દી વેન્ટિલેટર પર છે. ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં વેન્ટિલેટર વગર પણ ICUનાં માત્ર 41 જ બેડ જ ખાલી છે. ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં કોરોનાના બેડ ભરાવવા લાગતાં અમદાવાદમાં કોરોનાની સ્થિતિ ફરી ભયજનક બની રહી છે.

