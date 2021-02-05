તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Nishtha Thackeray, Who Cant Walk Without Anyone Support, Today Started Three NGO For Muscular Dystrophy And Became A Support For Many People.

વુમન ડે સ્પેશિયલ:6 વર્ષ એક જ રૂમમાં રહ્યાં, કોઈના સહારા વગર ચાલી ન શકતા નિષ્ઠા ઠાકર આજે મસ્ક્યુલર ડિસ્ટ્રોફી માટે ત્રણ NGO શરૂ કરી અનેક લોકો માટે એક સહારો બન્યાં

અમદાવાદ26 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: અદિત પટેલ
  • નિષ્ઠા ઠાકર 11 વર્ષની ઉંમરથી મસ્ક્યુલર ડિસ્ટ્રોફી જેવા એક રોગથી પીડાઈ રહ્યા છે

સામાન્ય રીતે કોઈ પણ દિવ્યાંગને સમાજમાં લોકો અલગ જ નજરે જોતા હોય છે. લોકોના મનમાં તેમને જોઈને એક જ વિચાર આવે કે, આ વ્યક્તિ કઈ કરી ન શકે. કારણ કે તે દિવ્યાંગ છે પણ જો દિવ્યાંગ કે સામાન્ય વ્યક્તિ જેને એક વખત હઠ પકડી લીધીને તો તેના માટે કઈ મુશ્કેલ નથી. આ વાત હકીકત છે તમે ઘણા મોટિવેશનલ સ્પીકરને આવી વાત કહેતા સાંભળ્યા હશે. પણ આ વાતને પુરવાર કરનાર વ્યક્તિને તમે ભાગ્યેજ મળ્યા હશો. આજે અમે અમદાવાદના નિષ્ઠા ઠાકરની વાત કરી રહ્યા છીએ, જેઓ દિવ્યાંગ હોવા છતાં આજે પોતાના કાર્યો થતી દેશ-દુનિયામાં પ્રખ્યાત થયા છે.

દિવ્યાંગ હોવા છતાં સામાન્ય મહિલા કરતા સારું જીવન જીવે છે
નિષ્ઠા ઠાકર જ્યારે 11 વર્ષ ના હતા, ત્યારથી મસ્ક્યુલર ડિસ્ટ્રોફી જેવા એક રોગથી પીડાઈ રહ્યા છે. આ રોગના કારણે તેઓ ના શરીરના અંગો દિવસે-દિવસે નબળા પડતા જતા હોય છે અને તેઓ કોઈના સહારા વગર પોતાના પગ પર ઉભા પણ ન થઈ શકે. પરંતુ આજે તેઓ એક સામાન્ય મહિલા કરતા પણ વધારે સારું જીવન જીવી રહ્યા છે. તેઓ જાતે ઉભા તો નથી થઈ શકતા પણ તેઓ તેમની જિંદગીમાં ઘણી ઉડાન ભરી રહ્યાં છે જે તમામ લોકો માટે આશ્ચર્ય જનક છે. આ રોગ આપણા દેશમાં બઉ ઓછા લોકોમાં જોવા મળે છે. આ રોગ જેને થાય છે એ અંદરોઅંદર તૂટી જાય છે. સાથે આ રોગનું હજી સુધી કોઈ દવા કે ટ્રીટમેન્ટ શોધાઈ નથી. માત્ર ફિજયોથેરાપી જેવી સંબધિત ટ્રીટમેન્ટથી થોડી ઘણી મળે છે. આ તમામની વચ્ચે નિષ્ઠાબેનએ મન મક્કમ રાખીને તેઓએ જોયેલા તમામ સપના પૂર્ણ કર્યા છે સાથે તેઓ આ રોગથી પીડાતા લોકો માટે પણ કામ કરી રહ્યા છે.

નિષ્ઠા ઠાકર હાલમાં પોતાના પતિ તેમજ દીકરી સાથે ખુશીથી જીવન જીવી રહ્યા છે
11 વર્ષની ઉંમરથી પગ કામ કરતા બંધ થયા
નિષ્ઠા ઠાકરને 11 વર્ષની વયે પહેલીવાર શરીરમાં કોઈ પ્રૉબ્લેમ છે એમ લાગ્યું હતું. જેથી તેઓ એક જગ્યાએથી બીજી જગ્યાએ જવા માટે ખૂબ પ્રયત્ન કર્યો પણ તેમનો પગ જ કામ કરતો ન હતો. તેઓએ તેમના ફેમીલી ડોક્ટરને બતાવ્યું ત્યારે પણ કોઈ ખબર ન પડી. તેઓના પરિવારએ સ્પેશિયાલિસ્ટ ડોક્ટરને બોલાવ્યા ત્યારે માલુમ પડ્યું કે, નિષ્ઠાબેનને ટી.બી છે અને મસ્ક્યુલર ડિસ્ટ્રોફી નામનો રોગ પણ છે. આ વાત સાંભળી તેઓના પરિવારના સભ્યો એકદમ શોક થઈ ગયા. કારણ કે તેઓની ઉંમર પણ ઘણી નાની હતી.

હું માત્ર રૂમમાં જ મારી જિંદગીને પૂર્ણ વિરામ મુકવા માંગતી ન હતી
લગભગ 6થી 7 વર્ષ એક રૂમમાં જ બેડ રેસ્ટ પર રહ્યા હતા.તેઓએ જણાવ્યું કે હું જ્યારે 10/12 ના રૂમમાં બંધ હતી, ત્યારે મેં જીદંગી જીવવાની ઉમ્મીદ છોડી દીધી હતી. કારણ કે ડૉક્ટરે પણ મારા ફેમીલીને કહ્યું હતું કે, 10થી 15 વર્ષ સુધી જ આનું આયુષ્ય છે પછી અમે કઈ કહી ના શકીયે. હું દરરોજ રૂમમાં બેસીને વિચારું કે આવું કેટલા લોકો સાથે થતું હશે. પછી મને થયું કે હું આ રૂમમાં મારી જિંદગીને પૂર્ણ વિરામ મુકવા માંગતી નથી. ભલે ડૉક્ટર કહે કે ઓછો સમય છે પણ મારે પણ મારા સપના પુરા કરવા છે અને મેં ભણવાનું શરૂ કર્યું.

વ્હીલચેર ચેરના સહારે નિષ્ઠા ઠાકર અનેક ટૂર પણ કરી ચુક્યા છે
મેં કોલેજ લાઈફ સામાન્ય લોકોની જેમ જીવી છે
કારણ કે ભણ્યા વગર કોઈ સપના પુરા ન થાય. મેં ઘરે બેસીને અભ્યાસ કર્યો અને ધોરણ 12ની પરીક્ષા આપી. પછી મને એમ થયું કે, મારે કોલેજની લાઈફ પણ સામાન્ય લોકોની જેમ જીવી છે. એટલે હું જૂનાગઢથી અમદાવાદ આવી અને કોલેજ શરૂ કરી. મારા ફેમીલી સાથે હું અમદાવાદ શિફ્ટ થઈ ગઈ જેથી તેઓ મને કોલેજ લેવા મુકવા માટે આવતા આ રીતે મેં મારુ કોલેજનું સપનું પૂર્ણ કર્યું અને ગ્રેજ્યુએશન પણ પૂરું કરી લીધું અને મને એલિસબ્રિજ જીમખાનામાં રીસર્પનિસ્ટની જોબ મળી. મેં ત્રણ વર્ષ ત્યાં જોબ કરી.

2004માં સિમલાના એક NGOના મસ્ક્યુલર ડિસ્ટ્રોફીના કેમ્પમાં મેં ભાગ લીધો અને મારા જેવા ઘણા લોકોને મેં વ્હીલચેર પર જોયા કે જેઓ પોતાની જિંદગીથી હાર માનીને બેઠાતા હતા. મેં એમની સાથે વાતચીત કરી અને મારા અનુભવો જણાવ્યા. ત્યારબાદ મને થયું કે, હું આ બે વ્યક્તિને જિંદગી જીવવાની હિંમત આપી શક્તિ હવે તો મારે આના માટે કંઈક કરવું જોઈએ.

નિષ્ઠાએ તેમની જિંદગીમાં ઘણી ઉડાન ભરી રહ્યાં છે જે તમામ લોકો માટે આશ્ચર્ય જનક છે
IIM અમદાવાદમાં એડમિનિસ્ટ્રેશન વિભાગમાં જોબ મળી
તો મેં અને મારી ફ્રેન્ડ કે જેને પણ આ જ રોગ છે અમે બન્ને એક NGO ખોલ્યું અને મસ્ક્યુલર ડિસ્ટ્રોફી અવેરનેસ માટે કેમ્પ કર્યો ત્યારે મારા પતિ પણ મને જાણતા ન હતા. અમારા લગ્ન પણ નહતા થયા છતાં તેઓ એક વોલેન્ટીયર તરીકે આમાં જોડાયા. અમે કેમ્પની મદદથી ઘણા લોકોને જિંદગી જીવવાની હિમત આપી અને સફળ રહ્યા. ત્યારબાદ 2018માં મેં સ્પર્ધાત્મક પરીક્ષા આપી અને એના અંતર્ગત મને IIM અમદાવાદમાં એડમિનિસ્ટ્રેશન વિભાગમાં જોબ પણ મળી. અને મેં એક પંજાબી વ્યક્તિ સાથે લવ મેરેજ કર્યા. જોકે આશ્ચર્યની વાત છે કે, હું દિવ્યાંગ છું મને લાગતું હતું કે મેરેજ કરવામાં પણ તકલીફ પડશે.પણ મને આનંદ છે કે મેં લવ મેરેજ કર્યા છે.

રાષ્ટ્રપતિ દ્વારા બેસ્ટ રોલ મોડેલ પર્સનનો રાષ્ટ્રીય પુરસ્કાર પણ મળ્યો
જો લોકો માટે કઈ કરવાની નીતિ હોય ને તો કોઈ અડચણ ન આવે: નિષ્ઠા
હું અત્યારે 3 NGO આ મસ્ક્યુલર ડિસ્ટ્રોફી માટે ચાલવું છું, માત્ર ગુજરાત નહીં પરંતુ નોર્થ ઇન્ડિયામાં જમ્મુ કશ્મીરથી માંડીને સાઉથ ઇન્ડિયામાં ચેન્નાઇ સુધી કેમ્પનું આયોજન કરું છું સાથે લેહ-લદાખમાં પણ કેમ્પ કર્યા છે. મને ઘણા લોકો કહે કે, આ હું મારા પગ પર સહારા વગર તો ઉભી નથી થઈ શકતી. તો આટલું લાબું ટ્રાવેલિંગ કરવામાં કેવી રીતે ફાવે? જોકે મને આ વાતથી મારા એક રૂમમાં વિતાવેલા 6 વર્ષ યાદ આવે છે મને થાય છે કે મેં જો એ વખત એ સપના ના જોયા હોત તો આજે હું માત્ર એક દિવ્યાંગ હોત નિષ્ઠા ઠાકર નહીં. મને રાષ્ટ્રપતિ દ્વારા બેસ્ટ રોલ મોડેલ પર્સનનો રાષ્ટ્રીય પુરસ્કાર પણ મળ્યો છે.

હાલ પરિવાર સાથે હું આંનદથી જિંદગી જીવી રહી છું
હું એવી જગ્યા એ જઈ આવી છું કે જ્યાં જવા માટે લોકો કેટલીકવાર વિચાર કરે. હું લદાખના છેલ્લા ગામ ખરડુંગલા જઈ આવી છું અને ત્યાં જઈને મેં તિરંગો લેહરાયો હતો કે જે મારા લાઈફનું બેસ્ટ મુમેન્ટ છે સાથે જમ્મુ કશ્મીરમાં બારમુલ્લામાં પણ મેં કેમ્પ કર્યો છે. મારી ઉંમર 46 વર્ષની છે અને મારી એક દિકરી પણ છે અમે અત્યારે ખુબ જ આંનદથી જિંદગી જીવી રહ્યા છે. મહિલા દિવસ નિમિત્તે તેઓ એ જણાવ્યું કે, આપણા સમાજમાં મહિલાઓને ઘણુ માન-સન્માન આપવામાં આવે છે પરંતુ એક મહિલામાં પણ એક પુરુષ જેટલી જ આવડત કે તાકાત છે પરંતુ મહિલાઓએ આગળ આવીને તેમનામાં રહેલું ટેલેન્ટ બતાવવું જોઈએ. સનકુચિત વિચારધારાથી બહાર આવવું જોઇએ.

