મોર્નિંગ બ્રીફ:રાજ્યભરમાં બેસતાવર્ષની ઉજવણી, વડીલોના આશિર્વાદ લઇ નવા વર્ષની શરૂઆત કરાશે, અમદાવાદની વીએસ હોસ્પિ.માં મૃતદેહની અદલાબદલીથી હોબાળો

અમદાવાદ27 મિનિટ પહેલા

નમસ્કાર!

રાજ્યભરમાં બેસતાવર્ષની ઉજવણી કરાશે, વડીલોના આશિર્વાદ લઇ નવા વર્ષની શરૂઆત કરાશે. અમદાવાદની વીએસ હોસ્પિટલના કોલ્ડ સ્ટોરેજ રૂમમાંથી વેજલપુરના 69 વર્ષના વૃદ્ધાની ડેડબોડીની અદલાબદલી ઘટના સામે આવી છે. ચાલો, શરૂ કરીએ મોર્નિંગ ન્યૂઝ બ્રીફ...

આ 5 ઘટના પર રહેશે નજર

1.) રાજ્યભરમાં બેસતાવર્ષની ઉજવણી કરાશે, વડીલોના આશિર્વાદ લઇ નવા વર્ષની શરૂઆત કરાશે.

2.) અમદાવાદમાં અર્બન હેલ્થ સેન્ટરો, કોરોના ટેસ્ટિંગના ડોમ સવારે 9થી બપોરે 4 સુધી ખુલ્લા રહેશે.

3.) મુખ્યમંત્રી રૂપાણી નૂતન વર્ષ નિમિત્તે ગાંધીનગરમાં પંચદેવ મંદિર અને અમદાવાદમાં ભદ્રકાળી માતાના દર્શન અને પૂજન કરશે.

4.) દિવાળી તહેવારોને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને ગુજરાત પરિવહન નિગમ દ્વારા 60 વધુ બસો દોડાવાશે.

5.) નવા વર્ષે ભાવિકો સોમનાથ મહાદેવ અને દ્વારકાધીશના દર્શન કરી ધન્યતા અનુભવશે. અમદાવાદ ઇસ્કોન મંદિરમાં 108 કિલો ચોખ્ખા ઘીનાં શીરાનો ગોવર્ધન પર્વત બનાવાશે, 400થી વધુ વાનગીઓનો અન્નકૂટ ધરાવાશે.

હવે જોઈએ ગઈકાલના 5 ખાસ સમાચાર

1.) અમદાવાદની વીએસ હોસ્પિ.માં માતાનો મૃતદેહ બદલાતા કેનેડાથી આવેલા પુત્રનો હોબાળો
અમદાવાદની વીએસ હોસ્પિટલના કોલ્ડ સ્ટોરેજ રૂમમાંથી વેજલપુરના 69 વર્ષના વૃદ્ધાની ડેડબોડીની અદલાબદલી ઘટના સામે આવી છે. પુત્ર કેનેડાથી અંતિમવિધિ કરવા માટે આવ્યો ત્યારે ડેડબોડી બીજાને અપાઈ ગયાની જાણ થતાં પરિવારે હોબાળો મચાવ્યો હતો. આ મામલે એલિસબ્રિજ પોલીસને જાણ કરવામાં આવતા પોલીસ પણ પીએમ રૂમમાં પહોંચી હતી. જેની સાથે ડેડબોડી બદલાઈ ગઈ હતી તેઓએ મૃતદેહના અંતિમ સંસ્કાર કરી નાખ્યા હોવાનું બહાર આવ્યું છે. જે વ્યક્તિ બોડી લઈ ગયો હતો તેની એલિસબ્રિજ પોલીસે અટકાયત કરી છે.
મોઢાંમાં બોમ્બ ફૂટતાની સાથે જ યુવક બેભાન થઈ ગયો હતો.
મોઢાંમાં બોમ્બ ફૂટતાની સાથે જ યુવક બેભાન થઈ ગયો હતો.

2.) સુરતમાં ડાન્સની મસ્તી વચ્ચે યુવકે મોઢાંમાં સુતળી બોમ્બ ફોડ્યો
શહેરના પાંડેસરા વિસ્તારમાં દિવાળીને રાત્રે DJની ધૂન પર ડાન્સની મસ્તી વચ્ચે યુવકે મોઢાંમાં સુતળી બોમ્બ ફોડ્યો હતો. જેના કારણે બેભાન થઈ ગયો હતો. મોંમાં સુતળી બોમ્બ ફોડવાની ઘટનાને લઈને મહોલ્લામાં હોબાળો મચી ગયો હતો. યુવકને તાત્કાલિક 108 મારફતે સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડવામાં આવ્યો હતો.
3.) કોડીનાર આવતા CRPFના કોબરા કમાન્ડોનો મૃતદેહ મધ્યપ્રદેશમાં રેલવે ટ્રેક પરથી મળ્યો
કોડીનારમાં રહેતા અને બિહાર રેજીમેન્ટ 5માં CRPFમાં કોબરા કમાન્ડો અજીતસિંહ પરમારનો મૃતહેદ મ.પ્ર.ના હાલોત રેલવે ટ્રેક પાસેથી મળી આવ્યો છે. અજીતસિંહ ત્રણ દિવસથી ગુમ હતા. આ અંગે તેમના પરિવારજન યશપાલસિંહ બારડે રેલવે મંત્રી પિયુષ ગોયલને ટ્વીટ પણ કર્યું હતું. અજીતસિંહ દિવાળીની રજા માણવા માટે ટ્રેનમાં વતન કોડીનાર આવી રહ્યા હતા. અજીતસિંહનું મૃત્યુ કંઈ રીતે થયું તે જાણી શકાયું નથી. અજીતસિંહનો સામાન મુંબઈ રેલવે સ્ટેશન પરથી મળ્યો હતો.
4.) લૂંટારું ગેંગને ઝડપવા નવસારીનો પોલીસકર્મી 25 કિ.મી. સુધી પીકઅપ વાનના ગાર્ડ પર લટક્યો
નવસારીમાં રાત્રિના પેટ્રોલિંગ શંકાસ્પદ વાનના ચાલકો પાસે વાહનના દસ્તાવેજો માંગતા પીકઅપ વાનચાલકે વાન ચાલુ કરી પોલીસકર્મીઓ ઉપર વાહન ચઢાવી દેવાની કોશિશ કરી હતી. એ વખતે 1 પોલીસકર્મીએ પીકઅપ વાનનાં ગાર્ડને પકડી લઇ શંકાસ્પદ જણાતા લોકોને પીકઅપમાંથી બહાર કાઢવા પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો, પરંતુ વાનમાં બેઠેલા ચાલકે વાન હંકારી મૂકી હતી. જોકે પોલીસકર્મીએ સાહસ બતાવી ગાર્ડને પકડીને આશરે 25 કિ.મી. સુધી લટકી રહ્યો હતો. જોકે લૂંટારુંઓ ભાગી જવામાં સફળ થયા હતા. પોલીસ કર્મીને ઇજાઓ પહોંચી હતી.
5.) અમદાવાદમાં કોરોનાનો બોમ્બ ફૂટ્યો, ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલો હાઉસફૂલ
દિવાળી તહેવારોને કારણે અઠવાડિયાથી લોકો બેખૌફ બનીને ખરીદી કરવા નીકળી પડ્યા હતા. જેના કારણે અમદાવાદ ફરી કોરોનાના કેસોનો બોમ્બ ફૂટવાની શરૂઆત થઈ ગઈ છે. અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં દિવાળીએ રાતે 91 જેટલા કેસ પોઝિટિવ આવતા હાહાકાર મચી ગયો છે. અમદાવાદ હોસ્પિટલ્સ એન્ડ નર્સિંગ હોમ્સ એસોસિયેશન(AHNA) મુજબ, AMC ક્વોટાની 72 ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલોમાં માત્ર 20 જ ICU વેન્ટિલેટર ખાલી છે. જ્યારે કુલ 231 બેડ જ હાલ ઉપલબ્ધ છે. જો સાવચેતી નહીં દાખવીએ તો એપ્રિલ-મે જેવી પરિસ્થિતિ ઉભી થઈ શકે છે.
અને દેશમાં આજે...

  • આજથી મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં તમામ ધાર્મિક સ્થળ ખુલી જશે. લોકોને માસ્ક પહેરવા અને કોરોના ગાઈડલાઈન્સનું પાલન કરવાનું જરૂરી રહેશે.
  • ઓરિસ્સા, તમિલનાડુ અને હરિયાણામાં આજથી સ્કૂલ-કોલેજ ખુલી જશે. જો કે કોરોનાને કારણે વિદ્યાર્થીઓની સંખ્યા મર્યાદિત રાખવામાં આવશે.
  • વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી જૈન આચાર્ય વિજય વલ્લભ સુરિશ્વર મહારાજની 'સ્ટેચ્યૂ ઓફ પીસ'નું વીડિયો કોન્ફરન્સિંગની મદદથી અનાવરણ કરશે.
  • આજે ભાઈબીજ છે. પૂજા માટે શુભ મૂહુર્ત સવારે 9થી 10:30 અને બપોરે 3થી 6 વાગ્યા સુધીનો છે.
આજનું રાશિફળ

