હુમલો:મણિનગરમાં શિખામણ આપતા કાકાને ભત્રીજાએ ફટકાર્યા, છોડાવા વચ્ચે પડનારી બહેનને પણ ધક્કો માર્યો

અમદાવાદ36 મિનિટ પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક
  • ભત્રીજો કામ કરવાના બદલે મોડી રાત સુધી બહાર ફરતો હોવાથી કાકાએ ઠપકો આપ્યો હતો

વડીલો દ્રારા આપવામાં આવતી શિખામણ ઘણીવખત યુવાનોને ગમતી નથી. કયારેક યુવાનો વડીલોનુ આ મુદ્દે અપમાન પણ કરતા હોય છે. આવી જ એક ઘટનામાં કાકાએ ભત્રીજાને રાતે મોડે સુધી રખડવાનુ બંધ કરી કામધંધો કરવા માટે શિખામણ આપતા ઉશ્કેરાયેલા ભત્રીજાએ કાકાને ગાળો બોલી માથામાં કાચનો ગ્લાસ મારી દીધો હતો. આ મામલે કાકાએ ભત્રીજા વિરુદ્ધ મણિનગર પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે.

સૂત્રોમાંથી મળતી માહિતી અનુસાર શહેરના મણિનગર વિસ્તારની જલ સરોવર સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા નિમિતભાઈ પંચાલ (ઉ.વ.47) સોમવારે રાત્રીના સમયે ઘરે હાજર હતા, ત્યારે તેમનો ભત્રીજો કલાસિક પંચાલ (ઉ.વ.22) અડધી રાત્રે ઘરે આવ્યો હતો. જેથી નિમિતભાઈએ કલાસિકને કહ્યું હતુ કે, તું અડધી રાત્રે ઘરે આવે છે, અને કંઈ કામધંધો કરતો નથી તારા મિત્રો સાથે રખડવાનું બંધ કરીને કંઈ કામ ધંધો કર. આ સાંભળીને કલાસિક નિમિતભાઈને ગડદાપાટુનો માર મારવા લાગ્યો હતો.

દરમિયાન બૂમાબૂમ થતા નિમિતભાઈની ભત્રીજી છોડાવવા વચ્ચે પડતા તેને પણ કલાસિકે ધક્કો મારીને પાડી દીધી હતી. ઉશ્કેરાયેલા કલાસિકે બાજુમાં મંદિર પાસે રહેલો કાચનો ગ્લાસ ઉપાડીને નિમિતભાઈના માથામાં મારીને ઈજા પહોંચાડી ત્યાંથી ભાગી ગયો હતો.

