કોણ બનશે મેયર?:મેયરપદના રિઝર્વેશન અને રોટેશન અંગે જાહેરનામું, અમદાવાદમાં પહેલી ટર્મ શેડ્યુલકાસ્ટ માટે અનામત, જાણો 6 મનપામાં કઈ ટર્મમાં મહિલા, જનરલ, SC-BC અનામત

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
ડાબેથી અમદાવાદ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશન અને સુરત મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનની બિલ્ડિંગની તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
  • અમદાવાદમાં પહેલી ટર્મ અને જામનગરમાં બીજી ટર્મ શેડ્યુલકાસ્ટ માટે અનામત

રાજ્યમાં 21મી ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ છ મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી યોજાવાની છે અને 23 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ મતગણતરી થવાની છે. આ ચૂંટણીને લઈ ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસ સહિત તમામ પક્ષોએ ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કરી દીધા છે અને ચૂંટણી ચિત્ર પણ સ્પષ્ટ થઈ ચૂક્યું છે. અમદાવાદ, રાજકોટ, સુરત, વડોદરા, ભાવનગર અને જામનર મહાનગર પાલિકાના મેયરોનું જાહેરનામું બહાર પડી ગયું છે. આ જાહેરનામા મુજબ અમદાવાદ મનપા માટે પહેલા અઢી વર્ષ શેડ્યુલકાસ્ટના મેયર બનશે. જ્યારે અઢી વર્ષ પછી મહિલા અનામત છે. જેને કારણે અઢી વર્ષની બીજી ટર્મમાં મહિલાને મેયર બનાવવામાં આવશે.

રાજકોટમાં બીજા અઢી વર્ષમાં મહિલા અનામત
ભાવનગર, સુરત અને જામનગરમાં પહેલા અઢી વર્ષ માટે મહિલા માટે અનામત છે. જ્યારે અમદાવાદ, વડોદરા અને રાજકોટમાં બીજા અઢી વર્ષમાં મહિલા અનામત છે. અમદાવાદમાં પહેલી ટર્મ માટે અને જામનગરમાં બીજી ટર્મમાં શેડ્યુલકાસ્ટ માટે અનામત છે.

ભાવનગરમાં પહેલા અઢી વર્ષ મહિલા માટે તો સુરતમાં બીજી ટર્મ જનરલ માટે અનામત
સુરતમાં પહેલા અઢી વર્ષ દરમિયાન મહિલા અનામત છે અને બીજી ટર્મમાં જનરલ કેટેગરીના કોર્પોરેટર મેયર બનશે. વડોદરાની વાત કરીએ તો પહેલા અઢી વર્ષ જનરલ કેટેગરીમાંથી મેયરની પસંદગી કરવામાં આવશે અને ત્યાર બાદ બીજા અઢી વર્ષ માટે મહિલા અનામત છે. તેમજ રાજકોટમાં પહેલા અઢી વર્ષ બેકવર્ડ ક્લાસ માટે અનામત છે અને બીજા અઢી વર્ષ મહિલા અનામત છે. જ્યારે ભાવનગરમાં પહેલા અઢી વર્ષ મહિલા અને પછીના અઢી વર્ષ બેકવર્ડ ક્લાસના કોર્પોરેટર મેયર બનશે. જામનગરમાં પહેલા અઢી વર્ષ મહિલા અનામત છે જ્યારે બીજા અઢી વર્ષ શેડ્યુલકાસ્ટના કોર્પોરેટર બનશે.

6 મનપામાં ટર્મ વાઈઝ રિઝર્વેશન અને રોટેશન

ટર્મનો સમયગાળોઅમદાવાદસુરતવડોદરારાજકોટભાવનગરજામનગર
પહેલા અઢી વર્ષSCમહિલાજનરલBCમહિલામહિલા
બીજા અઢી વર્ષમહિલાજનરલમહિલામહિલાBCSC

વડોદરામાં ભાજપ પાસે આદિજાતિનો ચહેરો ન હોવાથી રોટેશન ફેરબદલ માટે કવાયત કરી
પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી અગાઉ રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા મેયરપદના ઉમેદવાર માટે અઢી વર્ષ લેખે સામાન્ય, મહિલા, એસ.સી. અને એસ.ટી. વિજેતા કોર્પોરેટર માટે મેયરપદની બેઠક રિઝર્વ હોવાની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવે છે હોય છે. જેથી બેઠકોની ફાળવણી આ રોટેશનના આધારે થઈ શકે. વડોદરામાં અગાઉના રોટેશનને ધ્યાનમાં લેતા આગામી નવા બોર્ડમાં પ્રથમ અઢી વર્ષ માટે આદિજાતિના વિજેતા ઉમેદવાર પર મેયર તરીકેની પસંદગી કરવાની હતી. પરંતુ હવે વડોદરા કોર્પોરેશનમાં પ્રથમ અઢી વર્ષ જનરલ અને બીજા અઢી વર્ષ માટે મહિલા કાઉન્સિલરમાંથી મેયર પદ આપવામાં આવશે. રાજકીય વર્તુળોમાં ચાલતી ચર્ચા મુજબ ભાજપ પાસે હાલ વડોદરામાં આદિજાતિનો મોટો ચહેરો ન હોવાથી આગામી અઢી વર્ષ માટે મેયરપદ માટે રોટેશનમાં આદિજાતિની બેઠકનો ફેરબદલ માટે કવાયત ચાલતી હતી. જે અંગે આજે સરકાર દ્વારા રાજ્ય તમામ છ મહાનગરપાલિકા માટે મેયર પદ માટેનું જાહેરનામું પ્રસિદ્ધ કરતાં રાજકીય ક્ષેત્રે ચર્ચાનો વિષય બન્યો હતો.

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીનો કાર્યક્રમ

મનપાજિલ્લા/તા.પંચાયત/નગરપાલિકા
જાહેરનામું પ્રસિદ્ધ થશે1-2-20218-2-2021
ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરવાની છેલ્લી તારીખ6-2-202113-2-2021
ઉમેદવારી પત્રોની ચકાસણીની તારીખ8-2-202115-2-2021
ઉમેદવારી પાછી ખેંચવાની છેલ્લી તારીખ9-2-202116-2-2021
મતદાન21-2-202128-2-2021
ફેરમતદાન (જરૂર પડે તો)22-2-20211-3-2021
મતગણતરી23-2-20212-3-2021
ચૂંટણી પ્રક્રિયા પૂર્ણ થવાની તારીખ26-2-20215-3-2021
