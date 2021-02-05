તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વિવાદ:મ્યુનિ. કર્મચારીને કોરોનાની રસી લેવા માટે ધમકી અપાયાનો આક્ષેપ

અમદાવાદ36 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • પગાર અટકાવવાની કે નોકરીમાંથી કાઢી મૂકવાની ચીમકી
  • નવા 43 કેસ, 1 દર્દીનું મોત, હોસ્પિટલમાંથી 76 દર્દીને રજા અપાઈ

કોર્પોરેશનમાં કામદારો, કોન્ટ્રાક્ટ પરના કર્મચારીઓને નોકરીમાંથી કાઢી મુકવાની, પગાર નહીં આપવાની ધમકી આપીને કોરોનાની રસી ફરજિયાત કરાઈ હોવાના આક્ષેપો થઇ રહ્યા છે. અમદાવાદમાં છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં કોરોનાના નવા 43 કેસ નોંધાયા છે. જ્યારે 1 દર્દીનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. 76 દર્દી સાજા થતાં તેમને વિવિધ હોસ્પિટલમાંથી રજા આપવામાં આવી છે.

કર્ણાવતી મહાનગર પાલિકા મજદૂર સંઘના જગદીશ સોલંકીએ આક્ષેપ કર્યો છેકે, વેક્સિનેશન સ્વૈચ્છિક છે, પરંતુ તંત્ર અધિકારી-કર્મચારીઓને ફરજ પાડી રહ્યા છે. ઉત્તર ઝોનમાં બગીચા ખાતાના મજૂરોે રસી ન લો તો મસ્ટરમાં સહી નહી કરવા દેવાની ધમકી અપાયાનો તેમણે આક્ષેપ કર્યો છે.

એએમટીએસના કર્મચારીઓને ડ્રાઇવિંગ લાઇસન્સ, પાનકાર્ડ, આઇકાર્ડ, કોઇ પણ એક પુરાવા સાથે કાંકરિયા, બળવંતરાય હોલ ખાતે હાજર રહેવા આદેશ અપાયો હતો. જેમાં કેટલાંક કર્મચારીઓને રસી ફરજિયાત ન લે તો ડ્રાઇવરને બસ નહીં આપવાની ઘમકી આપ્યાની ફરિયાદો ‌ઉઠી છે. ટેક્સી વિભાગમાં પણ ફરજિયાત રસીકરણ કરાતાં હોવાની ફરિયાદો ઉઠી છે.

રસી ન લેનારા ડોક્ટરોનો ખુલાસો મગાયો
અમદાવાદ સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના ડીને ડોક્ટરો માટે સરક્યુલર કરી આદેશ આપ્યો છે કે, જે ડોક્ટરો અને વિદ્યાર્થીએ કોરોના વેક્સિન લીધી નથી તેમણે ખુલાસા કરવા. આ પરિપત્ર સામે ડોક્ટરોમાં રોષ છે.

મ્યુનિ. સ્કૂલોના શિક્ષકોનો પણ વિરોધ
અમદાવાદ મ્યુનિસિપલ શિક્ષણ મંડળ દ્વારા પણ ફરજિયાત વેક્સિનેશન પ્રોગ્રામનો વિરોધ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. મંડળના હોદ્દેદારોએ કહ્યું કે, ઈચ્છા નથી છતા શિક્ષકોને વેક્સિન લેવા દુરાગ્રહ કરાઈ રહ્યો છે. ખાસ કરીને મહિલા શિક્ષકોને આરોગ્યલક્ષી પ્રશ્નો છે છતા તમના પર દબાણ થઈ રહ્યું છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો