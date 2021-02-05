તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ક્રિકેટ કાર્નિવલ:મોટેરા સ્ટેડિયમ બન્યું ક્રિકેટ ફેનડમ, નાના બાળકોથી માંડીને દેશ-વિદેશના ક્રિકેટ ચાહકો સ્ટેડિયમમાં ઉમટ્યાં

અમદાવાદ3 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ઇંગ્લેન્ડ અને ઈન્ડિયાની ટીમની મેચ જોવા અને ભારતને સપોર્ટ કરવા માટે કોલેજના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ પણ મોટેરા પહોંચ્યા - Divya Bhaskar
ઇંગ્લેન્ડ અને ઈન્ડિયાની ટીમની મેચ જોવા અને ભારતને સપોર્ટ કરવા માટે કોલેજના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ પણ મોટેરા પહોંચ્યા
  • કોલેજમાં અભ્યાસ કરતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ પણ મેચ જોવા આવ્યા
  • ઇંગ્લેન્ડ અને ઈન્ડિયાની ટીમના ફેને સાથે મળીને બંન્ને દેશોના રાષ્ટ્રધ્વજને હવામાં લહેરાવ્યા
  • નરેન્દ્ર મોદી સ્ટેડિયમ નામ રાખવામાં આવતા તમિલનાડુથી ફેન મેચ જોવા આવ્યો
  • દુબઈના ફેને સ્ટેડિયમના મેનેજમેન્ટ પર સવાલો ઉઠાવ્યા

વિશ્વના સૌથી મોટા મોટેરા સ્ટેડિયમમાં દેશ-વિદેશથી લોકો મેચ જોવા આવી રહ્યા છે. અત્યારે ઇન્ડિયા-ઇંગ્લેન્ડ વચ્ચે ચોથી ટેસ્ટમેચ યોજાઈ રહી છે અને 12 માર્ચથી બન્ને ટીમો વચ્ચે T20 સિરીઝ યોજાવાની છે. લગભગ 6 વર્ષ બાદ આ સ્ટેડિયમમાં મેચ રમાઇ રહી છે એટલે લોકોમાં ઘણો ઉત્સાહ જોવા મળે છે. ત્યારે આજે ચોથી ટેસ્ટમેચનો બીજો દિવસ છે.

કોલેજના વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ પણ ભારતીય ટીમને સમર્થન આપ્યું
કોલેજના વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ પણ ભારતીય ટીમને સમર્થન આપ્યું

જેમાં બાળકથી માંડીને યુવાનો અને તમામ લોકો મેચ જોવા આવ્યા હતા. તેના સાથે ઇંગ્લેન્ડથી પણ આજે દર્શકોનો મેળાવડો જામ્યો હતો. દર્શકોને પુછવામાં આવતા તેમણે જણાવ્યું કે, તેમને મેચ કરતા પણ વધારે રસ આ સ્ટેડિયમને જોવાનો છે. આજે બાળ ક્રિકેટ ફેને પણ ઇન્ડિયાની ટીમને ચિયર કર્યું હતું. મોટેરામાં અમદાવાદની નિરમા ઇન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટમાં અભ્યાસ કરતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ પણ મેચ જોવા માટે આવ્યા હતા.

ક્રિકેટ ફેને ભારતની ટીમ મેચ જીતે તેવી આશા વ્યક્ત કરી
ક્રિકેટ ફેને ભારતની ટીમ મેચ જીતે તેવી આશા વ્યક્ત કરી

કોલેજના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ભારતની ટીમને સપોર્ટ કરશે
નિરમા યુનિવર્સિટીમાં અભ્યાસ કરતી સમૃદ્ધિએ divyabhaskar સાથેની વાતચીતમાં જણાવ્યું કે, તે પહેલી વાર લાઈવ મેચ જોવા માટે સ્ટેડિયમમાં આવી છે જેનો કારણે તેનામાં અલગ પ્રકારનો ઉત્સાહ છવાઈ ગયો છે. સમૃદ્ધિ પોતાના મિત્રો સાથે મેચ જોવા માટે આવી છે જેના કારણે તે અહીંયા ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાને ચિયર કરવાની સાથે બધા મિત્રો સાથે સ્ટેડિયમમાં મજા પણ કરશે. તેણે ભારતની ટીમ મેચ જીતે તેવી આશા પણ વ્યક્ત કરી હતી.

બંન્ને દેશોના રાષ્ટ્રધ્વજને હવામાં લહેરાવીને ચિયર કર્યું
બંન્ને દેશોના રાષ્ટ્રધ્વજને હવામાં લહેરાવીને ચિયર કર્યું

બંન્ને દેશોના રાષ્ટ્રધ્વજને લઈને ચિયર કર્યું
ઇંગ્લેન્ડથી મેચ જોવા માટે અરીના અને મેલકન પોતાના દેશના રાષ્ટ્ધ્વજ લઈને સ્ટેડિયમમાં હાજરી આપી હતી. ઈંગ્લેન્ડની ટીમના ફેન મેલકને divyabhaskar સાથેની વાતચીતમાં જણાવ્યું કે, આ સ્ટેડિયમ વિષે તેઓએ ઘણું સાંભળ્યું છે. આ સ્ટેડિયમ વિશ્વનું મોટું સ્ટેડિયમ છે સાથે તેની ઘણી વિશેષતાથી સજ્જ પણ છે. જેથી તે આજની મેચમાં પોતાની ઇંગ્લેન્ડ ટીમને સપોર્ટ અને ચિયર કરવા માટે આવ્યા છે. વધુમાં તેમણે જણાવ્યું કે અત્યારે ભારત બેટિંગ કરી રહ્યું છે, પરંતુ તેમને ઈંગ્લેન્ડની ટીમ પર વિશ્વાસ છે કે આખી ટીમ સારૂ પ્રદર્શન કરીને મેચને જીતશે. તેની સાથે ઇંગ્લેન્ડની ટીમના ફેને ભારતીય ટીમના ફેન સાથે મળીને બંન્ને દેશોના રાષ્ટ્રધ્વજને હવામાં લહેરાવીને ચિયર કર્યું હતું.

મોટેરામાં વિદેશી ફેન્સ પણ ભારે ઉત્સાહથી મેચ જોવા પહોંચ્યા
મોટેરામાં વિદેશી ફેન્સ પણ ભારે ઉત્સાહથી મેચ જોવા પહોંચ્યા

તમિલનાડુના ફેન મોટેરા આવ્યા
નરેન્દ્રમોદી સ્ટેડિયમનું નામ સાંભળીને તમિલનાડુ થી ક્રિકેટ ફેન મેચ જોવા આવી પહોંચ્યો હતો. તેઓએ જણાવ્યું કે, તેમને ત્રીજી ટેસ્ટમેચને ટીવીમાં જોઈ હતી, તે દરમિયાન તેમને સ્ટેડિયમની બનાવટ જોઈને અહીંયા રૂબરુ મુલાકાત લઈને મેચ જોવાની ઈચ્છા જાગી હતી. વળી આ સ્ટેડિયમનું નામ નરેન્દ્ર મોદી સ્ટેડિયમ રાખવામાં આવતા તેમણે અહીંયા મેચ જોવા માટે આવવાની ઇચ્છા વધારે થઈ ગઈ હતી. તેઓ મોટેરામાં ટેસ્ટ મેચ જ નહીં પરંતુ T20 મેચ પણ જોશે.

દુબઇથી આવેલા ફેનને સ્ટેડિયમ ફરતે પાર્કિંગ માટે 2 રાઉન્ડ લગાવવા પડ્યા
દુબઇથી આવેલા ફેનને સ્ટેડિયમ ફરતે પાર્કિંગ માટે 2 રાઉન્ડ લગાવવા પડ્યા

દુબઈના ફેને ટિકિટની બાબતે ઘણી પરેશાનીઓ વેઠી
મહત્વનું છે કે, આ તમામ ફેન્સમાં કેટલાક ફેન્સ સ્ટેડિયમની અવ્યવસ્થાના લીધે નારાજ થયા હતા. ટેસ્ટમેચ જોવા માટે દુબઇથી આવેલા ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાના ફેનને સ્ટેડિયમ ફરતે પાર્કિંગ માટે 2 રાઉન્ડ લગાવવા પડ્યા હતા. ત્યારપછી તેઓએ દૂર પાર્કિંગ કરી રીક્ષામાં સ્ટેડિયમ આવવું પડ્યું હતું. ત્યારે તેમને જાણ થઈ કે ફીઝીકલ ટિકિટથી જ સ્ટેડિયમમાં પ્રવેશ મળશે. જેને લઈને તેઓ હેરાન-પરેશાન થઈ ગયા હતા.

તેમણે આ વાતની ખબર ન હોવાથી ઘણી હાલાકીનો સામનો કરવો પડ્યો હતો. તેઓએ જણાવ્યું કે, જો આ વાતની જાણ હોત તો વહેલા આવીને ટિકિટ કલેક્ટ કરી લેત. અમદાવાદમાં તે નવા હોવાથી ટિકિટ ક્યાં લેવા જવી તેની જાણ તેમને નહોતી, તેવામાં આ પગલા ભરવા પડતા દરેક ફેને આ પ્રકારની અવ્યવસ્થા સામે સવાલો ઉઠાવ્યા હતા.

બાળકથી માંડીને યુવાનોએ ભારતીય ટીમને સપોર્ટ કર્યું
બાળકથી માંડીને યુવાનોએ ભારતીય ટીમને સપોર્ટ કર્યું
    • કૉપી લિંક
