ગુજરાતી ક્લચર:ભારતનાં 12 શહેરોનાં 100થી વધુ ફ્લો મેમ્બર્સે ગુજરાતી ક્લચર જાણ્યું

અમદાવાદ36 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • અમદાવાદ ખાતે ફિક્કી ફ્લોની ત્રિદિવસીય ઇન્ટરસ્ટેટ મીટ થઈ

ફિક્કી ફ્લો દ્વારા ત્રણ દિવસ માટે ઇન્ટરસ્ટેટ મીટનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું . જેમાં દેશભરની 100 થી વધુ બિઝનેસ મહિલાઓ આ કાર્યક્રમમાં આવી હતી. આ મીટમાં ભુવનેશ્વર, કોલકાતા, દિલ્હી, હૈદરાબાદ, મુંબઇ, જયપુર, પુણે, કાનપુર તેમજ અન્યના ફ્લો મેમ્બર આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય કાર્યક્રમમાં ભાગ લીધો હતો.

આ કાર્યક્રમની શરુઆત દેખો અપના દેશ અને અમારુ ગુજરાત ક્લ્ચર જેમાં ફૂડ, ડ્રેસ , આર્ટ, ડાન્સ અને મ્યુઝિકથી શરુઆત કરી હતી. જેમાં દિપ્તી ભટ્ટનાગર અને પૂજા બત્રા આવ્યા હતા. આ સાથે મહિલાઓએ આણંદમાં અમૂલ ડેરી અને ચોકલેટ ફેક્ટરીની વિઝિટ લીધી હતી. વાગ્યો રે ઢોલમાં કોવિડ-19માં ઉત્કૃષ્ટ કામગીરી કરનારને એવોર્ડ અપાયા હતા. આ વિશે વાત કરતા તરુણા પટેલે જણાવ્યું કે,‘ફ્લો ફ્લેરમાં દુનિયાભરથી ફ્લો ચેરપર્સન આવ્યા હતા અને ગુજરાતમાં આવેલા વિવિધ સ્થળોની મુલાકાત લીધી હતી.’

