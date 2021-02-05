તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના વેક્સિનેશન:નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી નીતિન પટેલે પત્ની સાથે સોલા સિવિલમાં કોરોના વેક્સિનનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ લીધો

18 મિનિટ પહેલા
સોલા સિવિલમાં કોરોના વેક્સિન લઈ રહેલાનીતિન પટેલ અને તેમના પત્નીની તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
સોલા સિવિલમાં કોરોના વેક્સિન લઈ રહેલાનીતિન પટેલ અને તેમના પત્નીની તસવીર
  • ગુજરાતમાં વેક્સિનનો પૂરતો જથ્થો હોવાનું નીતિન પટેલે જણાવ્યું
  • સોલા સિવિલમાં 1737 પોલીસ અધિકારી અને કર્મચારીઓએ પણ વેક્સિનનો પહેલો ડોઝ લીધો

દેશભરમાં કોરોના વેક્સિનેશનનો ત્રીજો તબક્કો ચાલી રહ્યો છે. રાજયમાં 1 માર્ચથી 60થી વધુ વયના સીનિયર સીટીઝનોને વેકસીન આપવામાં આવી રહી છે. ત્યારે રાજ્યના નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી નીતિન પટેલ સવારે સોલા સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં વેક્સિન લેવા પત્ની સુલોચનાબેન પટેલે સાથે પહોંચ્યા હતા. હોસ્પિટલમાં વેક્સિન લેતા પહેલા તેમનું મેડિકલ ચેકઅપ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. આ બાદ સોલા સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં તેમને તથા તેમના પત્નીને કોરોના વેક્સિનનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ અપાયો હતો.

નીતિન પટેલ સોલા સિવિલમાં કોરોના વેક્સિનનો ડોઝ લીધો
સોલા સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં કોરોનાની વેક્સિન લીધા બાદ નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રીએ કહ્યું હતું કે, તમામ સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ, અર્બન હેલ્થ સેન્ટર વગેરેમાં વેક્સિન આપવામાં આવે છે. આ માટે પહેલા પોર્ટલ પર નોંધણી કરાવવાની હોય છે અને તેઓ વેકસીન લે એટલે સર્ટિફિકેટ આપવામાં આવે છે. આજે મેં અને મારા પત્નીએ વેક્સિન લીધી છે. વેકસીન માટે સર્ટિફિકેટ એપ પર આપવામા આવ્યા છે. રાજયમાં 3.14 લાખ લોકોએ ગઈકાલ સાંજ સુધીમાં વેકસીનનો પહેલો ડોઝ લીધો છે. બંને ડોઝ લેવાથી જ કોરોના સામે અસર કરે છે. સોલામાં મેડિકલ અને પેરા મેડિકલ 876 લોકોને પહેલો ડોઝ આપ્યો છે. બીજા રાઉન્ડમાં 344 લોકોને ડોઝ અપાયો છે.

સોલા સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના સ્ટાફ સાથે નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી અને તેમના પત્ની
સોલા સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના સ્ટાફ સાથે નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી અને તેમના પત્ની

ગુજરાતમાં વેક્સિનનો પૂરતો જથ્થો
નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રીએ વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, રાજ્યમાં કોઈને વેક્સિનની આડઅસર થઈ નથી. નાગરિક તરીકે વેક્સિન લેવી મારી જવાબદારી છે, માટે મારા પરિવાર સાથે મેં વેક્સિન લીધી છે. ગુજરાતમાં વેક્સિનનો પૂરતો જથ્થો પ્રાપ્ત છે. ભારત સરકાર દ્વારા પણ જ્યારે માગીએ ત્યારે જથ્થો આપવામાં આવે છે. કોઈ અફવામાં ન આવો વેક્સિન સંપૂર્ણ સલામત છે, વેક્સિન કોરોના સામે સલામત છે. બધા લોકોને વિનંતી છે કે કોરોનાની વેક્સિન લે.

કોરોના વેક્સિન લીધા બાદ નીતિન પટેલે વિક્ટ્રી સાઈન બતાવી
કોરોના વેક્સિન લીધા બાદ નીતિન પટેલે વિક્ટ્રી સાઈન બતાવી

ફ્રન્ટલાઈન કોરોના વોરિયર્સે લીધી વેક્સિન
સોલા સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં આ સાથે જ 1737 પોલીસ અધિકારી અને કર્મચારીઓએ પણ વેક્સિનનો પહેલો ડોઝ લીધો છે. 1લી માર્ચથી 374 વૃદ્ધોએ સોલા સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં વેક્સિનનો પહેલો ડોઝ લીધો છે. જ્યારે 29 કો- ઓર્બીડ વ્યક્તિઓને સોલા સિવિલમાં વેક્સિન આપવામાં આવી છે. આ માટે હોસ્પિટલમાં બે રૂમમાં વેક્સિન આપવાની કામગીરી કરવામાં આવી રહી છે.

