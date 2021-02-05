તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

AMCના ટેક્સ ખાતાની કાર્યવાહી:એસ.જી હાઇવે પર ગણેશ મેરેડિયનની 48 અને ગોતામાં 129 સહિત અમદાવાદમાં 329 મિલકતો સીલ કરાઈ

અમદાવાદ24 મિનિટ પહેલા
ટેક્સ ન ભરતા સીલ કરવામાં આવેલી પ્રોપર્ટીની તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
ટેક્સ ન ભરતા સીલ કરવામાં આવેલી પ્રોપર્ટીની તસવીર
  • શહેરના ઉત્તર-પશ્ચિમ, ઉત્તર અને દક્ષિણ-પશ્ચિમ ઝોનમાં ટેક્સ ખાતા 329 મિલકતો સીલ કરી
  • એસજી હાઇવે પર કારગિલ પેટ્રોલ પંપ પાસે આવેલા ગણેશ મેરેડીયનમાં આવેલી 48 મિલકતો સીલ

મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનના વિવિધ ઝોનના ટેક્સ વિભાગ દ્વારા શહેરમાં પ્રોપર્ટી ટેક્સ ડિફોલ્ટરો દ્વારા બાકી મિલકતવેરાની ભરપાઈ કરવામાં ના આવતી હોવાથી અને બાકી કરવેરા વસૂલવા સીલ કરવાની કાર્યવાહી છેલ્લા એક અઠવાડિયાથી શરૂ કરવામાં આવી છે. શહેરના ઉત્તર-પશ્ચિમ ઝોન, ઉત્તર ઝોન અને દક્ષિણ-પશ્ચિમ ઝોનના ટેક્સ વિભાગ દ્વારા કુલ 329 જેટલી મિલકતો સીલ કરવામાં આવી છે. એસ.જી હાઇવે અને ગોતા વિસ્તારમાં 177 જેટલી પ્રોપર્ટી સીલ કરવામાં આવી છે.

ઉત્તર-પશ્ચિમ ઝોનમાં સીલ કરેલી મિલકતોની યાદી
ગણેશ મેરેડીયનમાં 48 મિલકતો સીલ
આજે સોમવારે ઉત્તર-પશ્ચિમ ઝોનમાં એસજી હાઇવે પર કારગિલ પેટ્રોલ પંપ પાસે આવેલા ગણેશ મેરેડીયનમાં આવેલી 48 મિલકતો, ગોતા વિસ્તારમાં ક્રિષ્ના ફાર્મ પાર્ટી પ્લોટ, વિશ્વાસ સીટી, શુકન, વંદેમાતરમ આઇકોન, શાયોના આગમન, શિવ આરકેડ, અનુશ્રી રેસિડેન્સીની 129 મિલકતો મળી કુલ 177 જેટલી પ્રોપર્ટી ટેક્સ વિભાગ દ્વારા સીલ કરવામાં આવી છે.

AMCએ સીલ કરેલી મિલકતોની યાદી
ઉત્તર ઝોનમાં 138 મિલકતો સીલ કરાઈ
આ સાથે જ ઉત્તર ઝોનમાં ટેક્સ વિભાગે અમદુપુરા સુમેલ 4, શાસ્ત્રી સ્ટેડિયમ, બુધ્ધનગર વોર્ડ, અરિહંતનગર, સરદારનગર, નરોડા ગામ, દિનેશ ચેમ્બર્સ સહિતના વિસ્તારમાં 138 પ્રોપર્ટીઓ સીલ કરી દીધી હતી. જ્યારે જોધપુર, સરખેજ, વેજલપુર સહિતના વિસ્તારોમાં 14 જેટલી પ્રોપર્ટી સીલ કરવામાં આવી હતી.

બાકી પ્રોપર્ટી ટેક્સ ન ભરતા કરાઈ કાર્યવાહી
અઠવાડિયાથી બાકી કરવેરો વસૂલવાની કાર્યવાહી ચાલુ
જણાવી દઈએ કે, ગત અઠવાડિયામાં ઉત્તર-પશ્ચિમ ઝોનના ટેક્સ વિભાગ દ્વારા થલતેજ એસજી હાઇવે પર ટાઇટેનિયમ સ્કવેરની 23 મિલકતો, સાયન્સ સીટી રોડ, એસજી હાઇવે સોલા પર આવેલા રઘુવંશ આરકેડ, હરિવિલા એપાર્ટમેન્ટ, સાવન મોલ, નારાયણ એવન્યુ, સત્યમેવ 1, શુકન મોલ, શકિત આરકેડ, સત્યમેવ 2, યુનિવર્સલ આરકેડની મળી 40 મિલકતો એમ કુલ 63 જેટલી મિલકતો પશ્ચિમ વિસ્તારમાં એસજી હાઇવે રોડ પર સીલ કરવામાં આવી હતી.

આગામી દિવસોમાં પણ ટેક્સ વસૂલવાની કામગીરી ચાલુ રહેશે
બાકી કરવેલો વસૂલવાની ઝુંબેશ ચાલુ રહેશે
મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા બાકી મિલ્કતવેરાની વસુલાત શહેરના અલગ અલગ વિસ્તારમાં કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. ડિફોલ્ટરો કોર્પોરેશનની નોટીસને ગંભીરતાથી ન લેતા તેઓની સામે કાર્યવાહી કરીને તેમને તાકીદે બાકી વેરો ભરવા કહેવામાં આવ્યું છે. આગામી દિવસોમાં સિલિંગ ઝુંબેશ વધુ સઘન કરવામાં આવશે.

ઉત્તર-પશ્ચિમ ઝોનમાં સીલ કરેલી મિલકતોની યાદી
ઉત્તર ઝોનમાં સીલ કરવામાં આવેલી પ્રોપર્ટીની યાદી
ઉત્તર ઝોનમાં સીલ કરવામાં આવેલી પ્રોપર્ટીની યાદી
ઉત્તર ઝોનમાં સીલ કરવામાં આવેલી પ્રોપર્ટીની યાદી
ઉત્તર ઝોનમાં સીલ કરવામાં આવેલી પ્રોપર્ટીની યાદી
