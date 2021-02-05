તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

એક્સક્લુઝિવ:રામમંદિરના નિર્માણ માટે અયોધ્યામાં બેઠક શરૂ, સોમપુરા શિલ્પકારો પહોંચ્યા

અમદાવાદ36 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: સંકેત ઠાકર
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બેઠકમાં શિલ્પકારો, એન્જિનિયરો, ટ્રસ્ટના સભ્યો સામેલ રહેશે, બેઠક બે દિવસ ચાલશે
  • બેઠકમાં મંદિર નિર્માણની પ્રક્રિયા, પદ્ધતિ અને નિર્માણ કેટલા સમયમાં પૂર્ણ કરવું એ પણ નક્કી થશે

અયોધ્યાના રામમંદિરના ગુલાબી પથ્થરોને કંડારવાનું કાર્ય શરૂ કરવા માટે ગુજરાતના 20થી પણ વધારે સોમપુરા શિલ્પકારોને મંદિર ટ્રસ્ટ અને L & T દ્વારા આમંત્રિત કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. બુધવારે સવારમાં 9 વાગ્યાથી રામલલાના દર્શન કરી મંદિર ટ્રસ્ટ અને L & T દ્વારા સોમપુરા શિલ્પકારો સાથે રામમંદિરના નિર્માણના કાર્યનો આરંભ કરવા માટે બેઠકનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. મંદિર નિર્માણ એક દિવ્ય અને જટિલ પ્રક્રિયા છે, તેમાંય જયારે સોમપુરા નાગરાદી શૈલીનું પથ્થરનું મંદિર રચવાનું હોય, ત્યારે તે વધુ જટિલ બને છે. 67 એકરની વિશાળ ભૂમિ પર પરિસરની ડિઝાઇન કરાઈ છે.

નાગરાદી શૈલીમાં મંદિરનું નિર્માણ થશે
સોમનાથ મંદિર, મોઢેરાનું સૂર્ય મંદિર, ગાંધીનગર અને દિલ્હીનું અક્ષરધામ વગેરે જે શૈલીમાં બંધાયા છે તે અત્યારે સોમપુરા શૈલીના નામથી ઓળખાતી નાગરાદી શૈલીમાં રામમંદિર બાંધવામાં આવશે.

મંદિર નિર્માણની યોજના અંગે ચર્ચા થશે
બુધવારે શરૂ થનારી બેઠકમાં ટ્રસ્ટ, એલએન્ડટીના પ્રતિનિધિ તથા સોમપુરા શિલ્પકારોની બેઠક મળશે. જેમાં બાંધકામની પ્રક્રિયા, પદ્ધતિ તથા સમસમર્યાદા પણ નક્કી કરાશે. આ બેઠક ગુરુવારે પણ યથાવત રહેશે.

