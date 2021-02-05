તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હાલાકી:મણિનગર રેલ્વે ક્રોસિંગ : ટ્રેન આવે ત્યારે વાહનોની 1 કિ.મી. લાંબી લાઈનથી ટ્રાફિક જામ થઈ જાય છે

અમદાવાદ36 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • અહીંથી રોજના 1 લાખ વાહનો પસાર થાય છે, ઓવરબ્રિજ ‌ન બનવાથી લોકો હેરાન થાય છે, 2-3 ટ્રેનો આવે ત્યારે તો કલાક સુધી ટ્રાફિક જામે છે
  • સવારે 10થી 12 અને સાંજે 5થી 8 શહેરીજનો હાલાકી ભોગવે છે

મણિનગર રેલ્વે ક્રોસિંગ પસાર કરીને સવારથી રાત સુધી સહેજેય 1 લાખ વાહનો જતા હોય છે. આ ક્રોસિંગ પર સવારે 10થી 12 અને સાંજે 5થી 8 દરમ્યાન ટ્રેન આવે તે સમયે એક કિમી સુધીની વાહનોની લાઈનો લાગી જાય છે. જેને ક્લિયર થતાં સહેજેય 25 મીનીટનો સમય લાગે છે.

સ્થાનિક લોકોની માંગણી છે કે અહીં ઓ‌રબ્રિજ બને તો ટ્રાફિક ઓછો થાય પણ વર્ષોની આ સમસ્યાનું નિરાકરણ આવવાને બદલે સમસ્યા વધારે વિકટ બની રહી છે. આ ક્રોસિંગ પરથી પસાર ન થવું પડે એટલે લોકો દક્ષિણી અંડરપાસમાં ઘૂસે છે અને અહીં પણ ટ્રાફિક જામ થઈ જાય છે. વળી આ ક્રોસિંગની આસપાસની દિવાલોમાં બાકોરા હોવાથી લોકો ફાવે એમ ઘૂસે છે અને અકસ્માતને નોતરે છે.

મસાણીયા તરફ મોટી સંખ્યામાં વાહનોની લાઈન લાગે છે
મણિનગર રેલ્વે ક્રોસિંગ પાસે વર્ષોથી ટ્રાફિકની સમસ્યા છે પણ કોઈ નિરાકરણ આવતું નથી. ક્યારેક એક જ સમયે બેથી ત્રણ ટ્રેન પસાર થવાની હોય એટલે સહેજેય 5થી 7 મીનીટ ક્રોસિંગ બંધ રહે છે. આ દરમ્યાન મણિયાસા તરફ એક કિલો મીટર સુધીની વાહનોની લાઈનો લાગી જાય છે. જેને ક્લિયર થતાં બીજી 15 મીનીટ થાય છે. જો સત્વરે અહીં ઓવરબ્રિજ નહીં બનો તો પરિસ્થિતી વિકટ બનશે. -કમલેશ સોની,સ્થાનિક

રોજનાં કુલ પાંચ કલાક લોકોને હેરાનગતિ ભોગવવી પડે છે
મણિનગર રેલ્વે ક્રોસીંગ અમદાવાદમાં સૌથી વધારે વ્યસ્ત રહેતું ક્રોસિંગ છે. તેમાં પણ સવારે 10થી 12 અને સાંજે 5થી 8 વાગ્યાના સમય દરમ્યાન તો અહીંયા વાહનોની 1 કિમી સુધીની લાઈનો લાગે છે. રેલ્વે તંત્ર તેમજ સ્થાનિક તંત્ર સંકલન કરીને જો ઓ‌વરબ્રિજ બનાવવાનું નક્કી કરે તો અહીં ટ્રાફિક ઓછો થઈ જશે. વળી આ ક્રોસિંગ પાર કરીને જ વડોદરા, મહેમદાવાદ ડાકોર તરફ જવાય છે એટલે એસટી બસોનો ટ્રાફિક પણ એટલો જ હોય છે. -મીત રાઠોડ, મણિનગર

