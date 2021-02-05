તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મુલાકાત:લંડનના મેયર સાદ્દિક ખાને કિંગ્સબરી ખાતેના સ્વામિનારાયણ મંદિરમાં કોવિડ વેક્સિનેશન કેન્દ્રની મુલાકાત લીધી

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
યુરોપના પ્રથમ હિન્દુ મંદિરની મુલાકાત લેતા લંડનના મેયર સાદિક ખાન - Divya Bhaskar
યુરોપના પ્રથમ હિન્દુ મંદિરની મુલાકાત લેતા લંડનના મેયર સાદિક ખાન
  • હું કિંગ્સબરીના સ્વામિનારાયણ મંદિરનાં દરેકનો આભાર માનું છું. તમે મને ખૂબ ગૌરવ અપાવ્યું છેઃ મેયર સાદિક ખાન

લંડનના મેયર સાદ્દિક ખાને લંડનમાં સ્વામિનારાયણ મંદિર, કિંગ્સબરી ખાતે તાજેતરમાં ખોલવામાં આવેલા કોવિડ વેક્સિનનેશન કેન્દ્રની મુલાકાત લીધી હતી. જ્યાં યુરોપના પ્રથમ હિન્દુ મંદિરમાં વેક્સિનનેશન કેન્દ્ર શરું થયું છે. વેક્સિનનેશન કેન્દ્ર પર દરરોજ 1300થી વધુ લોકોને વેક્સિન આપવાનું લક્ષ્ય રાખ્યું છે, પરંતુ દક્ષિણ એશિયાઈ અને BAME સમુદાયોમાં વેક્સિન વધારવા માટે મહત્ત્વની ભૂમિકા નિભાવી રહ્યું છે. તાજેતરના રોયલ સોસાયટી પબ્લિક હેલ્થ પોલમાં સૂચવવામાં આવ્યું છે કે અશ્વેત, એશિયન અને લઘુમતી વંશીયનાં અડધાથી વધુ લોકો કોરોના વેક્સિન મેળવવામાં ખુશ થશે. NHS ઇંગ્લેન્ડે કહ્યું હતું કે, તેને ડર છે કે યુકેના દક્ષિણ એશિયાઈ સમુદાયોમાં કેટલીક અસ્પષ્ટતાને કારણે કોવિડ વેક્સિનને નકારી શકે છે.

હિન્દુઓએ શરીરના અવયવો અને રક્તદાન કરવા વિશેની દંતકથાને દૂર કરી
હિન્દુઓએ શરીરના અવયવો અને રક્તદાન કરવા વિશેની દંતકથાને દૂર કરી

મેયર મંદિરના આધ્યાત્મિક વાતાવરણ અને સેવાભાવી કાર્ય કર્તાઓની સેવાથી ખુશ થયા
મેયર મંદિરના આધ્યાત્મિક વાતાવરણ અને સેવાભાવી કાર્ય કર્તાઓની સેવાથી ખુશ થયા હતાં. તેમણે કહ્યું કે,“મને ખૂબ ગૌરવ છે કે મંદિર વેક્સિન વિશેની દંતકથાઓ અને ખોટી માહિતીને દૂર કરવા માટે ખૂબ જ મહેનત કરી રહ્યું છે. તે સલામત છે, અને તે અસરકારક છે. અને તેનો કોઈપણ તત્વોનું અથવા ઉત્પાદન પ્રક્રિયામાં હિન્દુ સિદ્ધાંતનું વિરોધાભાસ નથી. મંદિરનો મલ્ટિફંક્શન હોલ 20 જી.પી. પ્રેક્ટિસના જૂથ હાર્નેસ કેરને પૂરી પાડવામાં આવે છે, જે બ્રેન્ટ સમુદાયને સેવા આપતી વેક્સિનનેશન કાર્યક્રમમાં સાથે મળીને કામ કરે છે. મંદિરના સ્થાપક વર્લ્ડપીસ એમ્બેસેડર સ્વામિનારાયણ ગાદીના આચાર્ય પુરુષોત્તમપ્રિયદાસજી સ્વામીજી મહારાજની સ્મૃતિમાં આ પહેલ પ્રેરણાદાયક છે, જેમણે “સમુદાયોને પ્રેરણા આપવાની ફિલોસૂફીને પ્રોત્સાહન આપ્યું છે.

વેક્સિનેશન કેન્દ્રમાં જઈને સ્વયંસેવકો સાથે ચર્ચા કરતાં મેયર સાદિક ખાન
વેક્સિનેશન કેન્દ્રમાં જઈને સ્વયંસેવકો સાથે ચર્ચા કરતાં મેયર સાદિક ખાન

હિન્દુઓએ શરીરના અવયવો અને રક્તદાન કરવા વિશેની દંતકથાને દૂર કરી
હિન્દુઓએ શરીરના અવયવો અને રક્તદાન કરવા વિશેની દંતકથાને દૂર કરી. અમે આ વેક્સિન માટે પણ તે જ કરીશું.” મંદિરનાં ટ્રસ્ટી, ડૉ. મહેશ વરસાણી - ઇમ્યુનોલોજિસ્ટ - મુલાકાત લેનારાઓની ભાવનાઓને સમજાવતા. “આ લોકોના જીવનમાં વેક્સિન મેળવવી એ એક મુખ્ય પગલું હતું. તેઓએ વેક્સિનનેશન મેળવતાં ઘણાં ભાવુક થયા, કારણ કે તેઓને સમજાયું કે આ તેમના માટે જીવન રૂપાંતરિત કરવાની ક્ષણ છે. અને ખરેખર તેઓ શાંતિ, આધ્યાત્મિકતા અને પ્રાર્થનાના સ્થળે આ અનુભવી રહ્યા છે. "

યુરોપના પ્રથમ હિન્દુ મંદિરની મુલાકાત લેતા લંડનના મેયર સાદિક ખાન
યુરોપના પ્રથમ હિન્દુ મંદિરની મુલાકાત લેતા લંડનના મેયર સાદિક ખાન

કોરોનાને અટકાવવા વેક્સિન લેવી ખૂબ જ જરૂરી છે
મંદિરના વૈશ્વિક આધ્યાત્મિક નેતા, આચાર્ય જિતેન્દ્રિયપ્રિયદાસજી સ્વામી મહારાજે ભારતમાં વેક્સિનનેશનમાં વેક્સિન માટેની નોંધણી કરાવી છે, તેમણે વિશ્વવ્યાપી હિન્દુ સમુદાયને એક વિડિયો પોસ્ટ કર્યો હતો, જેમાં તેમણે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, “વૈશ્વિક મહામારી કોરોના રોગને ફેલાતો અટકાવવા માટે અને મૃત્યુદર ઘટાડવા માટે વેક્સિન લેવી જરૂરી છે. આપણે આપણી જાતની રક્ષા કરવાની છે સાથે સાથે આપણી નજીકના પ્રિય લોકોની પણ રક્ષા કરવાની છે. દરેક નાગરિક સ્વસ્થ હશે તો દેશ સ્વસ્થ રહી શકે અને દેશ સ્વસ્થ હશે તો, વિશ્વ પણ સ્વસ્થ રહે.”

લંડનના મેયર સાદિક ખાન
લંડનના મેયર સાદિક ખાન

કેન્દ્રમાં વેક્સિન લેવા આવતા લોકો બહુસાંસ્કૃતિક બ્રેન્ટ અને લંડનનું સાચું પ્રતિબિંબ હતા
તેમ છતાં એક હિન્દુ ધર્મસ્થળ હોવા છતાં, કેન્દ્રમાં વેક્સિન લેવા આવતા લોકો બહુસાંસ્કૃતિક બ્રેન્ટ અને લંડનનું સાચું પ્રતિબિંબ હતા. ડૉ. વરસાણીએ વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, “સમાજના તમામ પાસાં; રાષ્ટ્રીયતા, ધર્મો, સંપ્રદાયો, સંસ્કૃતિઓ, તેમના વેક્સિનનેશન માટે છેલ્લા કેટલાક દિવસોમાં આવે છે. " મેયરે ખાસ જણાવ્યું કે, “આ મંદિર દ્વારા કરેલા આશ્ચર્યજનક કાર્યો દ્વારા તમે હિન્દુઓ છો કે નહિ , તેમને આશ્વાસન આપવા સંબંધમાં તમે જે કર્યું છે તેના માટે હું ખાસ કરીને આભાર માનું છું. હું અહીં ખ્રિસ્તીઓને મળ્યો છું, હું મુસ્લિમોને મળ્યો છું, બીજા ઘણા લોકો અહીં છે, જે કોઈ ખાસ શ્રદ્ધા ધરાવતા નથી. તેમ છતાં આ મંદિરની શક્તિ પોતાના માટે અનુભવી રહ્યા છે. ”

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ178-2 (70.0)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
રમત ચાલે છે
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમેરિકામાં બરફ હટાવવાની વાતમાં પાડોશીએ દંપતીને હત્યા કરી, પછી પોતાની બંદૂકથી મોતને વ્હાલું કર્યું - વર્લ્ડ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો