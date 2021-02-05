તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિશેષ:લોખંડના મશીનો બનાવતી મહિલાની પુરૂષોને રોજગારી, મણિનગરમાં રહેતાં ક્રિના પંચાલે મિક્સીંગ, ક્લિનીંગના લોખંડના મશીન બનાવવાના ક્ષેત્રમાં ઝંપલાવી એવોર્ડ મેળવ્યો

અમદાવાદ36 મિનિટ પહેલા
મિક્સીંગ, ગ્રાઈન્ડિંગ અને ક્લિનીંગ જેવા લોખંડના મશીનો બનાવવાના પુરુષોની મોનોપોલીવાળા ક્ષેત્રમાં પૂર્વની આ વુમને ઝંપલાવ્યું છે અને તેના આ સાહસ અને સ્ટાર્ટઅપ બદલ હમણાં જ વેપાર જગતનો સ્ટાર્ટઅપ એવોર્ડ 2020 તેમને મળ્યો છે.

નરોડા અને હાલ મણિનગરમાં રહેતાં ક્રિના પંચાલે 2018માં માતા વિલાસબેન અને પિતા દિનેશભાઈના નામ પરથી ઓઢવમાં વિલનેસ ઈન્ટરનેશનલની શરૂઆત કરી. જેનું મુખ્યકામ મસાલા, કેમિકલ અને ફાર્મા માટે મશીન બનાવવાનું છે. 26 વર્ષની વયે સ્ટાર્ટ્અપ ઈન્ડિયાની સહાય અંતર્ગત તેમણે આ સાહસ શરૂ કર્યું જે આજે 1 કરોડનું ટર્નઓવર ધરાવે છે. એટલું જ નહીં તે 14 જેટલા પુરુષોને રોજગારી પણ આપે છે.

સક્સેસ મંત્ર

  • જે કામ બહુ ઓછા લોકો પસંદ કરતા હોય તે જ કરો, સફળતાના ચાન્સિંસ વધી જશે.
  • શરૂઆતમાં હાથ ભલે કાળા કરવા પડે પણ પછી તે હાથ જ બીજાને રોજગારી આપશે.
  • ભણતી વખતે જ કોઈકને કોઈક સપનાઓ જોવાનું રાખો, ભવિષ્યમાં સાચા પડશે.
