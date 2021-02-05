તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

રમત ગમત સંકુલ:ખોખરાનું રમત ગમત સંકુલ દબાણો તળે દબાઈ ગયું છે, ભંગારવાળાઓના દબાણને કારણે સંકુલ છે તેમ જણાતું જ નથી

અમદાવાદ36 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

રમત ગમતને ફાયદો થાય કે ન થાય અને સ્પોર્ટસમેન તૈયાર થાય કે ન થાય પણ અહીં આ ભંગારવાળાઓ અને પસ્તીવાળાઓને ચોક્કસ ફાયદો થઈ રહ્યો છે. આ છે ખોખરામાં આવેલું જિલ્લા રમત ગમત સંકુલ જેને 2007માં રાજ્ય સરકારે તૈયાર કર્યું છે. આમ તો તેનો મુખ્ય ઉદ્દેશ રમત ગમતમાં છોકરાઓને તૈયાર કરવાનો છે તે સાથે કેમ્પનું પણ આયોજન કરવાનો છે. હાલ આ પ્રવૃત્તિઓ તો મંદ ગતિએ ચાલે છે પણ બહાર મુખ્ય પ્રવેશ દ્વાર પર ભંગારવાળાઓ અને પસ્તીવાળો બેરોકટોક ધંધો કરે છે.

ક્યાંક ક્યાંક રિક્ષાઓ પણ આવી જાય અને ગેટ આગળ પાર્કિંગ કરી દે. દબાણખાતું આવે ત્યારે થોડાક સમયે બધા છૂમંતર થઈ જાય પછી પાછી જૈસે થે જેવી સ્થિતી થઈ જાય છે. સ્થાનિકોનો આક્રોશ છે કે અાટલું સરસ સંકુલ પણ પ્રવેશદ્વારે જ દબાણોને લઈને બહારથી આવતાં ખેલાડીઓમાં બદનામ થઈ રહ્યું છે.

આસપાસનાની દુકાનોના માલિકો પણ આ સંકુલને લઈને ગર્વ અનુભવે છે પણ આ દબાણોને લઈને હવે તેઓ પણ તંત્રને રજુઆત કરવા પહોંચી જાય છે. રાજ્ય સરકારના પ્રયાસોથી શરૂ કરાયેલ આ સંકુલ કોરોનાકાળમાં હજુ જોઈએ તેવું એક્ટિવ થયું નથી ત્યારે યુવાનો વધુ સંખ્યામાં રમત ગમત માટે એક્ટિવ થાયે જરૂરી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો