મેઈન્ટેનન્સ:માંડ ત્રણ દિવસની ઉડાન પછી સી-પ્લેન મેઈન્ટેનન્સ માટે આજથી બે દિવસ બંધ

અમદાવાદ33 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ઉડાન યોજના હેઠળ અમદાવાદથી સંચાલિત થતી એરલાઈન્સ ટ્રુજેટની ફ્લાઈટ પણ 6 નવેમ્બર સુધી મેઈન્ટેનન્સ માટે ગ્રાઉન્ડેડ કરાઈ છે.
  • અમદાવાદ-કેવડિયા વચ્ચે પહેલીવાર શિડ્યુલ પ્રમાણે સી-પ્લેને ચાર ફેરા માર્યા
  • દર પાંચ દિવસે મેઈન્ટેનન્સ માટે બે દિવસનો બ્રેક, વધુ એક પાઈલટ-એટેન્ડન્ટ ઉમેરાશે

અમદાવાદથી કેવડિયા વચ્ચે 1 નવેમ્બરથી સી-પ્લેનનું કોમર્શિયલ ઓપરેશન શરૂ થયા બાદ મંગળવારે પહેલીવાર શિડ્યુલ પ્રમાણે બે જતા અને બે આવતા એમ ચારેય ફ્લાઈટ ઓપરેટ કરાઈ હતી. સી-પ્લેનને પાણીમાં સતત 5 દિવસ થઈ જતાં બુધવારથી બે દિવસ માટે મેઈન્ટેનન્સમાં રાખવાનું હોવાથી બુધવાર અને ગુરુવારે ફ્લાઈટ ઓપરેટ થશે નહીં. સી-પ્લેનના પાઈલટના ફ્લાઈટ ઉડાડવાના સાપ્તાહિક કલાકો પૂરા થઈ જતાં બે દિવસ તેમને આરામ આપવામાં આવશે. વધુમાં દર પાંચ દિવસ બાદ બે દિવસ માટે સી-પ્લેનનું સંચાલન બંધ રહેશે.

સી-પ્લેન પ્રોજેક્ટ સાથે જોડાયેલા અધિકારીએ જણાવ્યું કે, મંગળવારે પહેલીવાર રિવરફ્રન્ટથી કેવડિયા જવા માટે બંને ફ્લાઈટ ફુલ થઈ ગઈ હતી. જો કે રિટર્ન ફ્લાઈટમાં 3થી 4 સીટો ખાલી હતી. હાલમાં ડિમાન્ડ વધુ હોવાથી આગામી દિવસોમાં આ સીટો પણ ભરાઈ જશે. વધુમાં જણાવ્યું કે, હાલમાં સી-પ્લેનના 3 પાઈલટ આવ્યા છે અને તેમની સાથે એક જ એટેન્ડેન્ટ છે. જેમના ફ્લાઈટના કલાકો પૂરા થઈ ગયા છે ત્યારે સરકારી ગાઈડ લાઈન મુજબ તેમને રેસ્ટ આપવો જરૂરી છે. જો કે આગામી દિવસોમાં વધુ એક પાઈલટ અને એક એટેન્ડેન્ટ આવી જશે ત્યારે 2-2 પાયલટની સાથે 1-1 એટેન્ડેન્ટની ટીમ રહેશે. જેના કારણે એક સાથે બે દિવસ માટે ફ્લાઈટનું સંચાલન બંધ નહીં થાય.

ત્રણ દિવસમાં કુલ 80 પેસેન્જરે મુસાફરી કરી
શહેરમાં સી-પ્લેનની સેવા શરૂ થયા બાદથી રિવરફ્રન્ટથી કેવડિયા સુધી અને કેવડિયાથી રિવરફ્રન્ટ સુધી મળી 1 થી 3 નવેમ્બર સુધી ત્રણ દિવસમાં 80 પેસેન્જરે મુસાફરી કરી છે. પહેલા દિવસે ફક્ત એક જ ફ્લાઈટ ઓપરેટ થઈ હતી. જેમાં કેવડિયા 6 પેસેન્જરો ગયા હતા જ્યારે રિટર્ન ફ્લાઈટ ખાલી આવી હતી. બીજા દિવસે પણ એક જ ફ્લાઈટ ઓપરેટ થઈ જેમાં જતાં 14 પેસેન્જરો અને રિટર્ન ફ્લાઈટમાં 8 પેસેન્જર હતા. ત્રીજા દિવસે શિડ્યુલ પ્રમાણે બન્ને ફ્લાઈટ ઓપરેટ થઈ છે,જેમાં અમદાવાદથી જતાં ફૂલ એટલે કે 15-15 પેસેન્જરો ગયા હતા જ્યારે રિટર્નમાં બન્ને ફ્લાઈટમાં 11 અને 12 પેસેન્જરોએ મુસાફરીનો લાભ લીધો હતો.

ટ્રૂજેટની ફ્લાઈટો છઠ્ઠી સુધી બંધ
ઉડાન યોજના હેઠળ અમદાવાદથી સંચાલિત થતી એરલાઈન્સ ટ્રુજેટની ફ્લાઈટ પણ 6 નવેમ્બર સુધી મેઈન્ટેનન્સ માટે ગ્રાઉન્ડેડ કરાઈ છે. આમ અમદાવાદથી પોરબંદર, કંડલા, જેસલમેર, નાસિક અને જલગાંવ માટે રોજ જતી ફ્લાઈટો રદ કરાઈ છે. બુકિંગ કરાવનાર પેસેન્જરોને ફૂલ રિફંડ આપી દેવામાં આવ્યું છે.

