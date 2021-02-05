તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ઠગાઈ:ઈન્દોરના યુવાનોએ સ્ટોક માર્કેટમાં રોકાણ કરાવવાના બહાને અનેક લોકોને છેતર્યા, પોલીસે 31 આરોપીઓને ઝડપી પાડ્યા

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
લોકોને ઠગતી ટોળીને પોલીસે ઝડપી પાડી - Divya Bhaskar
લોકોને ઠગતી ટોળીને પોલીસે ઝડપી પાડી
  • તમે સ્ટોકમાં ઇન્વેસ્ટ કરો અને થોડીક જ સમયમાં ડબલ રિટર્ન મેળવો જેવો કોલ આવે તો ચેતી જજો
  • 20 હજાર રૂપિયા પગાર અને કમિશનની લાલચે સંખ્યાબંધ યુવાનો ગુનેગાર બન્યા

અમદાવાદમાં ઓનલાઈન ઠગાઈના ગુનાઓનું પ્રમાણ વધી રહ્યું છે. છેલ્લાં પાંચ વર્ષમાં સાઇબર ક્રાઇમની 1859 ફરિયાદો નોંધાઈ છે. જેમાં અમદાવાદમાં જ 920 ઘટનાઓ બની હતી. ત્યારે બેરોજગાર બનેલા યુવકો લોકોને ઠગવા અવનવા રસ્તા અપનાવી રહ્યાં છે. લોક ડાઉન બાદ સમગ્ર દેશમાં અનેક સ્થળે યુવાનોની નોકરી જવાની ઘટના બની હતી. લોકો નોકરી નહીં રહેતા જે કામ મળે તે કરવા તૈયાર હતા. ત્યારે મધ્યપ્રદેશના 30 થી વધુ યુવાનોએ સ્ટોક માર્કેટમાં રોકાણ કરાવવાના બહાને અનેક લોકોને છેતર્યા હતા.આ વાતની જાણ થતાં અમદાવાદ સાયબર ક્રાઇમે વોચ ગોઠવીને આ રેકેટના મૂળ સુધી પહોંચવા પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો.જેમાં એક બે નહી પણ 31 આરોપીઓ ઝડપાયા છે.
100 થી વધુ ફોન અને લેપટોપ સહિતનો મુદ્દામાલ કબજે કર્યો
અમદાવાદ ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચને બાતમી મળી હતી કે ગુજરાતના સ્ટોક માર્કેટમાં ઇન્વેસ્ટ કરનારા અનેક લોકોને તાજેતરમાં મહેતા ઇકવિટી કંપનીના નામથી ફોન આવતા હતા.આ ફોન કરનાર લોકો પોતે શેરબજારમાં ટિપ્સ આપે છે. જેના કારણે તમારી મૂડી વધી જશે તેમજ સ્ટોક મેઇન્ટેન પણ કરી આપે છે. આવી વાતો કરીને આ ઠગ છેલ્લા ઘણા મહિનામાં અનેક લોકોના રૂપિયા પડાવી લીધા હતાં.આ ટોળકીએ ગુજરાતી નામ રાખીને ગુજરાતીઓને જ ટાર્ગેટ કરવાનું શરૂ કર્યું હતું. પોલીસે આ ટોળકીના 31 આરોપીને ઝડપી લીધા છે.તેની સાથે 100 થી વધુ ફોન અને લેપટોપ સહિતનો મુદ્દામાલ કબજે કર્યો છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પર લોકોની સંખ્યામાં થયો ઘટાડો; ખેડૂતોએ કહ્યું- અમે માત્ર રણનીતિમાં ફેરફાર કર્યો છે; એક અવાજ આપતાં લાખો લોકો ઊમટી પડશે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો