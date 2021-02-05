તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દેશનું ગૌરવ:વર્લ્ડ ફોર્મ્યૂલા રેન્કિંગમાં GTUની ટીમે વિશ્વની 622 ટીમમાંથી 45મુ સ્થાન પ્રાપ્ત કર્યું, ટોપ-50માં પસંદગી પામનાર દેશની એકમાત્ર ટીમ

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
GTUની ફોર્મ્યૂલા ટીમને 1 હજાર માંથી 745 પોઈન્ટનો સ્કોર મળ્યો - Divya Bhaskar
GTUની ફોર્મ્યૂલા ટીમને 1 હજાર માંથી 745 પોઈન્ટનો સ્કોર મળ્યો
  • વર્લ્ડ રેન્કીંગ ઑફ ફોર્મ્યુલા સ્ટુડન્ટ એસોસીયેશને GTUની ફોર્મ્યૂલા ટીમને 1 હજાર માંથી 745 પોઈન્ટનો સ્કોર આપ્યો

તાજેતરમાં જ વર્લ્ડ રેન્કીંગ ઑફ ફોર્મ્યુલા સ્ટુડન્ટ એસોસીયેશને વિશ્વના જુદાં-જુદાં દેશોના ટેક્નિકલ વિદ્યાર્થીઓની 622 ફોર્મ્યુલા ટીમનું તમામ પ્રકારે મૂલ્યાંકન કરીને રેન્કીંગ જાહેર કર્યું છે. જેમાં ગુજરાત ટેક્નોલોજીકલ યુનિવર્સિટીની સ્ટુડન્ટ ફોર્મ્યૂલા ટીમે સમગ્ર વિશ્વમાં 45મું સ્થાન પ્રાપ્ત કર્યું છે. આ સાથે જ ટોપ-50માં પસંદગી પામનાર દેશની એકમાત્ર ટીમ છે. આ સંદર્ભે GTUના કુલપતિ પ્રો. ડૉ. નવીન શેઠે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ટેક્નિકલ ક્ષેત્રે તમામ પ્રકારના ઉચ્ચત્તમ ધોરણો પ્રાપ્ત કરે, તે માટે GTU હંમેશા કાર્યરત રહે છે. ફોર્મ્યુલા રેન્કીંગમાં સમગ્ર વિશ્વમાં ટોપ-50માં સ્થાન પ્રાપ્ત કરીને GTUની ટીમે રાજ્ય અને દેશનું નામ રોશન કર્યું છે.

ફોર્મ્યૂલા રેન્કીંગ માટે વિવિધ પ્રકારના ધરાધોરણો નક્કી કરવામાં આવ્યા હતાં
ફોર્મ્યૂલા રેન્કીંગ માટે વિવિધ પ્રકારના ધરાધોરણો નક્કી કરવામાં આવ્યા હતાં

ફોર્મ્યૂલા ટીમને 1 હજાર માંથી 745 પોઈન્ટનો સ્કોર આપ્યો
જર્મની ખાતેથી કાર્યરત વર્લ્ડ રેન્કીંગ ઑફ ફોર્મ્યુલા સ્ટુડન્ટ એસોસીયેશન દ્વારા જાહેર કરાયેલ ફોર્મ્યૂલા રેન્કીંગ માટે વિવિધ પ્રકારના ધરાધોરણો નક્કી કરવામાં આવ્યા હતાં. જેમાં ફોર્મ્યૂલા કારના નિર્માણમાં મિકેનિકલ અને ઓટોમોબાઇલ્સ ક્ષેત્રની કેવા પ્રકારની ટેક્નોલોજીનો ઉપયોગ થયેલ છે. તથા તેની ડિઝાઈનમાં જોવા મળતાં સેફ્ટી ફિચર્સ અને પર્યાવરણ સંબધીત બાબતો, આ ઉપરાંત છેલ્લા 1 વર્ષમાં યોજાયેલ વિવિધ સ્પર્ધામાં મેળવેલ ક્રમાંક વગેરે મુદ્દાઓને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને વર્લ્ડ રેન્કીંગ ઑફ ફોર્મ્યુલા સ્ટુડન્ટ એસોસીયેશને GTUની ફોર્મ્યૂલા ટીમને 1 હજાર માંથી 745 પોઈન્ટનો સ્કોર આપ્યો હતો.

ગત વર્ષે ફોર્મ્યૂલા ભારત સ્પર્ધામાં GTUની ટીમે તૃતિય સ્થાન હાંસલ કર્યુ હતું
ગત વર્ષે ફોર્મ્યૂલા ભારત સ્પર્ધામાં GTUની ટીમે તૃતિય સ્થાન હાંસલ કર્યુ હતું

ભારત સ્પર્ધામાં GTUની ટીમે તૃતિય સ્થાન હાંસલ કર્યુ હતું
ગત વર્ષે ફોર્મ્યૂલા ભારત સ્પર્ધામાં GTUની ટીમે તૃતિય સ્થાન હાંસલ કર્યુ હતું. આ ઉપરાંત બુદ્ધ સર્કિટ સૂપ્રાસઈ ઈન્ડિયા સ્પર્ધા માટે પણ પસંદગી પામ્યા હતાં. સમગ્ર વિશ્વમાં ટોપ -50માં સ્થાન પ્રાપ્ત કરીને GTUની ટીમે દેશનું ગૌરવ વધાર્યું છે.

