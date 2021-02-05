તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Ahmedabad
  • In The Last Five Years, Ahmedabad Citizen Have Not Paid A Fine Of Rs 1.33 Crore For Traffic Violations, Out Of A Total Of Rs 176 Crore, Only Rs 42 Crore Has Been Paid.

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

બેદરકારી:છેલ્લા પાંચ વર્ષમાં અમદાવાદીઓએ ટ્રાફિક ભંગના ઈ મેમોના 1.33 કરોડનો દંડ ભર્યો નથી, માત્ર 42 કરોડ રૂપિયા જ દંડ પેટે જમા થયા

અમદાવાદ23 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ઈ મેમો ભરવામાં અમદાવાદીઓની બેદરકારી - Divya Bhaskar
ઈ મેમો ભરવામાં અમદાવાદીઓની બેદરકારી
  • પાંચ વર્ષમાં સ્ટોપલાઈન ભંગમાં 40 લાખ ઈ મેમોમાં 126 કરોડનો દંડ ફટકારાયો પણ જમા માત્ર 28 કરોડ થયા

અમદાવાદમાં લોકોને ટ્રાફિકના નિયમોનું પાલન કરાવવા માટે તંત્ર દ્વારા વિવિધ ટ્રાફિક સિગ્નલો પર સીસીટીવી કેમેરા લગાડીને નિયમોનો ભંગ કરનારા વિરુદ્ધ દંડનિય કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. આ કાર્યવાહી અંતર્ગત છેલ્લા પાંચ વર્ષમાં પોલીસ દ્વારા શહેરીજનોને 60 લાખ ઈ મેમો મોકલીને 176 કરોડ રૂપિયાનો દંડ ફટકાર્યો છે. આ દંડની રકમમાં અમદાવાદીઓએ હજી 133 કરોડ રૂપિયા ભરવાના બાકી છે. શહેરમાં સિગ્નલ પર સ્ટોપલાઈન ભંગમાં 126 કરોડ પૈકી માત્ર 28 કરોડનો જ દંડ ભરાયો છે. જ્યારે હેલ્મેટ નહીં પહેરવા બદલ અત્યાર સુધીમાં 30 કરોડ રૂપિયાનો દંડ ફટકારવામાં આવ્યો છે.

ભયજનક વાહન હંકારવા બદલ 14 હજાર મેમોમાં 1.69 કરોડ રૂપિયાનો દંડ ફટકારાયો
ભયજનક વાહન હંકારવા બદલ 14 હજાર મેમોમાં 1.69 કરોડ રૂપિયાનો દંડ ફટકારાયો

છેલ્લા પાંચ વર્ષમાં ફટકારવામાં આવેલો દંડ
અમદાવાદમાં વર્ષ 2015થી ફેબ્રુઆરી 2021 સુધીના પાંચ વર્ષમાં વિવિધ ટ્રાફિક સિગ્નલો પર સ્ટોપ લાઈનના ભંગ બદલ 40 લાખ ઈ મેમો ફટકારવામાં આવ્યાં છે. જેમાં 126 કરોડનો દંડ, હેલ્મેટ નહીં પહેરવા બદલ 15 લાખ ઈ મેમોમાં 30 કરોડ, નો પાર્કિગના 2.94 લાખ મેમોમાં 4 કરોડ રૂપિયા, રોંગ સાઈડ વાહન ચલાવવાના 31 હજાર ઈ મેમોમાં 2.94 કરોડ, ભયજનક વાહન હંકારવા બદલ 14 હજાર મેમોમાં 1.69 કરોડ રૂપિયાનો દંડ ફટકારાયો હતો.

નો પાર્કિંગ ભંગમાં 1.42 કરોડનો દંડ ફટકારાયો
નો પાર્કિંગ ભંગમાં 1.42 કરોડનો દંડ ફટકારાયો

શહેરમા ચાલુ વાહને મોબાઈલના ઉપયોગ બદલ 13 હજાર મેમોમાં 1.38 કરોડનો દંડ, BRTS કોરિડોરમાં વાહન ચલાવવા બદલ, 33 હજાર મેમોમાં 4 કરોડ, ત્રણ સવારી વાહન હંકારવા બદલ 14 હજાર ઈ મેમોમાં 1.45 કરોડ, સીટ બેલ્ટ વિના કાર ચલાવવા બદલ 64 હજાર મેમોમાં 92 લાખ, ફેન્સી નંબર પ્લેટના 12 હજાર મેમોમાં 21 લાખનો દંડ ફટકારવામાં આવ્યો છે. તંત્રએ શહેરીજનોને ફટકારેલા ઈમેમો દ્વારા અત્યાર સુધીમાં સ્ટોપલાઈન ભંગમાં 28 કરોડ, હેલ્મેટ નહીં પહેરવાનો દંડ 8.96 કરોડ, નો પાર્કિંગ ભંગમાં 1.42 કરોડ, BRTS કોરિડોરમાં વાહન હંકારવાના દંડમાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં 85 લાખ રૂપિયા જમા થયાં છે.

BRTS કોરિડોરમાં વાહન ચલાવવા બદલ, 33 હજાર મેમોમાં 4 કરોડ રૂપિયાનો દંડ ફટકારાયો હતો
BRTS કોરિડોરમાં વાહન ચલાવવા બદલ, 33 હજાર મેમોમાં 4 કરોડ રૂપિયાનો દંડ ફટકારાયો હતો

172 કરોડમાંથી માત્ર 42 કરોડ જ જમા થયાં
પાંચ વર્ષમાં પોલીસે નિયમોના ભંગમાં અમદાવાદીઓને કુલ 172 કરોડનો દંડ ફટકાર્યો છે. જેમાંથી માત્ર 42 કરોડ જ જમા થયાં છે. જ્યારે ટ્રાફિકના નિયમોના ભંગ બદલ શહેરીજનોએ હજી 133 કરોડનો દંડ ભરવાનો બાકી રહ્યો છે. હાલમાં અમદાવાદીઓના માથે પોલીસે આપેલા ઈ મેમોનું 133 કરોડનું દેવું છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VS
ભારતભારત24-1 (12.0)
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજકોટમાં કારખાનામાં ગ્રાઇન્ડરમાંથી ચક્ર છૂટ્યું, આધેડનો ગુપ્તભાગ કપાયો, હોસ્પિટલમાં સર્જરી કરી તબીબોએ નવજીવન આપ્યું - રાજકોટ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો