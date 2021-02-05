તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

માસ્ક તો નહીં જ પહેરીએ:અમદાવાદના પૂર્વ વિસ્તારમાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં પોલીસે 1.63 લાખ લોકો પાસેથી માસ્કનો 8.98 કરોડ દંડ વસૂલ્યો

જાહેરનામા ભંગના 18 હજાર 2013 કેસ નોંધીને 20 હજાર111 લોકોની ધરપકડ કરી
  • માત્ર પૂર્વ વિસ્તારમાંથી જાહેરનામા ભંગના કેસમાં 20 હજારથી વધુ લોકોની પોલીસે ધરપકડ કરી

માર્ચ મહિનાથી દેશમાં કોરોના સંક્રમણને કારણે લૉકડાઉન લગાવવામાં આવ્યું હતું. આ દરમિયાન અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં કોરોના પોતાની ગતિ પકડી રહ્યો હતો. ત્યારે સરકારે માસ્ક પહેરવાનું ફરજિયાત કર્યુ હતું. આ સમયગાળા દરમિયાન પોલીસે લોકો પાસેથી કરોડો રૂપિયામાં માસ્કનો દંડ વસૂલ્યો હતો. હવે ચોંકાવનારી વાત એ છે કે અમદાવાદના માત્ર પૂર્વ વિસ્તારમાંથી જ પોલીસે માર્ચ મહિનાથી લઈને અત્યાર સુધીમાં 1.63 લાખ લોકો પાસેથી 8.98 કરોડ રૂપિયાનો દંડ વસૂલ્યો છે. જ્યારે 20 હજારથી વધુ લોકોની જાહેરનામાના ભંગ બદલ ધરપકડ પણ કરી છે.
પોલીસ અને પ્રજા વચ્ચે માસ્કના દંડ મુદ્દે ઘર્ષણ વધ્યું
અમદાવાદના પૂર્વ વિસ્તારમાં માસ્ક નહીં પહેરનાર સામે પોલીસનું કડકાઈભર્યું વલણ રહ્યું છે. કારણ કે આ વિસ્તારમાં કોરોના પોતાની પીક પર હતો. પોલીસે આ વિસ્તારમાંથી જાહેરનામા ભંગના 18 હજાર 2013 કેસ નોંધીને 20 હજાર111 લોકોની ધરપકડ કરી છે. જ્યારે 1.63 લાખ લોકો પાસેથી માસ્ક નહીં પહેરવા બદલ 8.98 કરોડનો દંડ વસૂલ કર્યો છે. આ વિસ્તારમાં પોલીસ અને પ્રજા વચ્ચે માસ્કના દંડ મુદ્દે ઘર્ષણ વધ્યું છે.

અમદાવાદમાં ઝોન 5માં માસ્કના દંડ તથા જાહેરનામા ભંગના સૌથી ઓછા કેસ નોંધાયા
અમદાવાદમાં ઝોન 5માં માસ્કના દંડ તથા જાહેરનામા ભંગના સૌથી ઓછા કેસ નોંધાયા

ઝોન 5માં માસ્કના દંડ તથા જાહેરનામા ભંગના સૌથી ઓછા કેસ નોંધાયા
શહેરના ઝોન-4માં માસ્ક નહીં પહેરવાના 62 હજાર 767, ઝોન5માં 42 હજાર 474 અને ઝોન 6માં 58 હજાર 288 કેસ નોંધવામાં આવ્યાં છે. અમદાવાદમાં ઝોન 5માં માસ્કના દંડ તથા જાહેરનામા ભંગના સૌથી ઓછા કેસ નોંધાયા છે.
અમદાવાદમાં રોજ 1500 લોકો માસ્કનો દંડ ભરે છે
કોરોનાના કારણે સરકારે માસ્ક પહેરવાનું ફરજિયાત કર્યું ત્યારે માસ્ક વગરનો દંડ રૂ. 200 નક્કી કરાયો હતો. ત્યાર બાદ માસ્ક વગરનો દંડ વધારીને રૂ.500 અને અત્યારે માસ્ક વગરનો દંડ વધારીને રૂ.1000 કરી દેવાયો છે. જ્યારે હાલમાં પોલીસ રોજના સરેરાશ હજારથી 1500 લોકોને માસ્ક પહેર્યા વગર પકડે છે અને તેમની પાસેથી રોજનો રૂ.15 લાખ દંડ વસૂલ કરી રહી છે. બીજી તરફ પોલીસે લોકડાઉન અને કર્ફ્યૂ દરમિયાન કામ વગર ઘરની બહાર નીકળેલા લોકોનાં કુલ 64,135 વાહન ડિટેન કર્યાં હતાં, જેને છોડાવવા માટે લોકોએ અત્યાર સુધીમાં રૂ.15.68 કરોડ દંડ ભર્યો હતો.

રાજ્યમાં ઠેરઠેર પોલીસ દ્વારા ચેકિંગ હાથ ધરવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે
રાજ્યમાં ઠેરઠેર પોલીસ દ્વારા ચેકિંગ હાથ ધરવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે

રાજ્યમાં ઠેરઠેર પોલીસ દ્વારા ચેકિંગ હાથ ધરવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે
કોરોના કહેર વર્તાવી રહ્યો હતો અને વેક્સિન માટે વિશ્વભરમાં સંશોધન થઇ રહ્યા હતા ત્યારે માસ્ક જ વેક્સિન સાબિત થઇ રહ્યું હતું. કોરોનાને ફેલાતો અટકાવવા માટે લોકો માસ્ક પહેરે તેવી અનેક અપીલ કરવામાં આવી રહી હતી અને અપીલ કારગત નહીં નીવડતા માસ્ક ફરજિયાત કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું અને માસ્ક નહીં પહેરનાર સામે કાર્યવાહી કરી દંડ વસૂલવાનો સરકાર દ્વારા આદેશ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. ચારેય મહાનગરમાં માસ્કના 9,15,725 કેસ કરીને લોકો પાસેથી 49,46,86,300 દંડ પેટે વસૂલી લીધા છે. રાજ્યમાં ઠેરઠેર પોલીસ દ્વારા ચેકિંગ હાથ ધરવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે.

