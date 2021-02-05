તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Ahmedabad
  • In The Audit Conducted By GTU, Only 10 Out Of 186 Colleges Met The 32 Parameters, Most Of The Colleges Do Not Have Qualified Staff With Ph.d

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

એકેડેમિક ઓડિટિંગ:GTU દ્વારા કરવામાં આવેલા ઓડિટીંગમાં 186માંથી માત્ર 10 કોલેજ 32 પેરામીટર્સમાં ખરી ઉતરી, મોટાભાગની કોલેજોમાં Ph.d સાથેનો ક્વોલિફાઈડ સ્ટાફ નથી

અમદાવાદ2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ફાઈલ ફોટો - Divya Bhaskar
ફાઈલ ફોટો
  • ઈજનેરી,ફાર્મસી અને MBAની 186 કોલેજોમાં એક્સપર્ટસ દ્વારા ઓડિટ થયુ
  • 32 ક્રાઈટેરિયાના આધારે તૈયાર કરાયેલ ફોર્મેટ મોકલી દેવામા આવ્યુ
  • કોલેજોમાં રીસર્ચ થતુ નથી.કોલેજોએ હવે આગળ ખામીઓ સુધારવા ખાત્રી આપી છે

GTU દ્વારા આ વર્ષથી રાજ્યની સંલગ્ન તમામ ટેકનિકલ કોલેજોમાં એકેડમિક ઓડિટિંગ શરૃ કરવામા આવ્યુ છે.જેમાં પ્રથમવાર બહારના એક્સપર્ટસ પાસે કરાવવામા આવેલા ઓડિટિંગનો પ્રાથમિક રિપોર્ટ હાલ યુનિ.દ્વારા તૈયાર કરાયો છે અને જેમાં એકસપર્ટસ દ્વારા કરાયેલા સૂચનો અને રિપોર્ટસના તારણો મુજબ રાજ્યમાં મોટા ભાગની ટેકનિકલ કોલેજો રીસર્ચમાં ખૂબ જ નબળી છે અને મોટા ભાગની કોલેજોમાં પુરતો સ્ટાફ નથી તેમજ જે સ્ટાફ છે તે Ph.d સાથેનો ક્વોલિફાઈડ સ્ટાફ નથી.
ચાલુ વર્ષથી ફરજીયાતપણે એકેડમિક ઓડિટિંગ શરૃ કરાયુ
ટેકનિકલ કોલેજોમાં એજ્યુકેશન ક્વોલિટી સુધરે અને કોલેજોની ખામીઓની જાણ થાય તે માટે આ વર્ષથી ફરજીયાતપણે એકેડમિક ઓડિટિંગ શરૃ કરાયુ છે.આ વર્ષે પ્રથમવારનું ઓડિટિંગ હોવાથી હાલ માત્ર કોલેજોની ખામીઓની ચકાસણી થશે અને કોલેજોને ખામીઓ સુધારવા સૂચનો કરાશે પરંતુ હવે આગામી વર્ષથી ઓડિટિંગમાં જે કોલેજોમાં પુરતી સુવિધા-સ્ટાફ નહી હોય અને ખામીઓ હશે તો તેઓ સામે પગલા લેવાશે ઉપરાંત કોલેજોને એકેડમિક પેરામીટર્સ-પર્ફોમન્સના આધારે ગ્રેડિંગ પણ આપવામા આવનાર છે.
32 ક્રાઈટેરિયાના આધારે તૈયાર કરાયેલ ફોર્મેટ મોકલી દેવામા આવ્યુ
આ વર્ષે પ્રથમવાર કરવામા આવેલા ઓડિટિંગમાં ડિગ્રી ઈજનેરીની 18 સરકારી તથા 70 ખાનગી કોલેજો, ફાર્મસીની 3 સરકારી અને 47 ખાનગી કોલેજો તથા MBAની 48 ખાનગી કોલેજોમાં ઈન્સપેકશન કરવામા આવ્યુ હતુ. GTU દ્વારા તમામ કોલેજોને ફેકલ્ટી-સ્ટાફ સંખ્યા, રીસર્ચ, પબ્લિકેશન, Ph.d ફેકલ્ટી, પ્લેસમેન્ટ, આઈસીટી રીસોર્સીસ, એવોર્ડ-એચિવમેન્ટ સહિતના જુદા જુદા 32 ક્રાઈટેરિયાના આધારે તૈયાર કરાયેલ ફોર્મેટ મોકલી દેવામા આવ્યુ હતુ.જેમાં કોલેજોએ તમામ વિગતો ભરીને બહારના એક્સપર્ટસ સામે પ્રેઝન્ટેશન આપવાનું હતું.
એક્સપર્ટસ GTU દ્વારા નક્કી કરવામા આવ્યા હતા
એક્સપર્ટસ GTU દ્વારા નક્કી કરવામા આવ્યા હતા. જેમાં ડિગ્રી ઈજનેરીમાં 30, ફાર્મસીમાં 08 અને એમબીએમાં 10 એક્સપર્ટસ પાસે કોલેજોનું ઓડિટિંગ કરાવવામા આવ્યુ છે. એક્સપર્ટસ દ્વારા ઓડિટિંગ બાદ કરાયેલા સૂચનો અને તારણો મુજબ રાજ્યની મોટા ભાગની અનેક કોલેજોમાં પુરતો Ph.d પાસ સ્ટાફ જ નથી.કેટલીક કોલેજમાં માત્ર આચાર્ય જ Ph.d છે.

આ અંગે GTUના કુલપતિએ જણાવ્યુ કે પ્રથમવારના ઓડિટિંગમાં અમને સારો પ્રતિસાદ મળ્યો છે અને ઘણી કોલેજોમાં પુરતો સ્ટાફ નથી તેમજ ક્વોલિફાઈ સ્ટાફની અછત છે.ખાસ કરીને કોલેજોમાં રીસર્ચ થતુ નથી.કોલેજોએ હવે આગળ ખામીઓ સુધારવા ખાત્રી આપી છે.અમે નક્કી કરેલા ૩૨ પેરામીટર્સમાં માત્ર 10 જ કોલેજો ખરી ઉતરી છે કે જેમાં પુરતો સ્ટાફ અને સુવિધા તેમજ રીસર્ચ બેઝ વર્ક થાય છે.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ38-0 (15.3)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
રમત ચાલે છે
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓસુરત-ધુલિયા હાઇવે પર તાપી નજીક જાનની બસ ટેન્કર પાછળ ઘૂસી જતાં ત્રણનાં મોત, સાત ઇજાગ્રસ્ત - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો