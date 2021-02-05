તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ક્રાઇમ:સુરતથી રીસાઈને પિયર આવેલી પરિણીતાને સાસરિયાંઓએ ફટકારી, સાસુ, સસરા અને નણંદ ભાગી ગયા, પતિ ઝડપાઇ ગયો

અમદાવાદ35 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

રીસાઈને સુરતથી પિયેર અમદાવાદ આવેલી પરિણીતાને સમજાવીને લઈ જવા માટે પતિ, સાસુ, સસરા અને નણંદ અમદાવાદ આવ્યા હતા. જો કે પરિણીતાના પિયરમાં તેમની વચ્ચે ઝગડો થતાં સાસરી પક્ષના ચારેય જણાંએ મળીને પરિણીતાના વાળ પકડી ફેંટો-લાતોનો માર માર્યો હતો. પોલીસને જાણ કરાતાં, પોલીસ આવે તે પહેલાં જ સાસુ, સસરા અને નણંદ ભાગી ગયા હતા. જ્યારે પતિ પકડાઈ ગયો હતો.

ફતેહવાડી કેનાલ પાસેની કસ્વાપાર્કમાં રહેતી ચાંદની(22)ના પહેલાં લગ્ન 2017માં ગોમતીપુરના મહંમદ મલેક સાથે થયા હતા. સંતાનમાં દીકરી ઈલમા(4)હતી. મહંમદ સાથે મનમેળ ન રહેતાં 1 વર્ષ પહેલાં છૂટાછેડા લીધા બાદ ચાંદની મામાના ઘરે સુરત રહેવા ગઇ હતી.

જ્યાં ચાંદની મહંમદ તોસીફ મંજુરહુસેન મલેકના સંપર્કમાં આવતાં પ્રેમસંબંધ બંધાતા બંનેએ પરિવારની સંમતિથી લગ્ન કર્યા હતા. ત્યારથી ચાંદની તેની સાસરીમાં સુરત ઉન પાટિયા રોડ, હિરાયતનગર ખાતે પતિ મહંમદ તોસીફ, સાસુ રેહાના, સસરા મંજુરહુસેન અને નણંદ તસ્લીમ સાથે રહેતી હતી. જો કે લગ્નના 3-4 દિવસમાં જ સાસરીના સભ્યો તને કશું કામ આવડતું નથી, તારી માએ કશું શીખવ્યું જ નથી તેમ કહી ઘરકામ અને નાની-નાની બાબતે રોજ મારઝૂડ કરી અસહ્ય ત્રાસ આપતા હતા.

જેથી કંટાળીને ચાંદની 8 ફેબ્રુઆરી,20ના રોજ પિયેર અમદાવાદ આવી હતી. જેથી તેનો પતિ, સાસુ , સસરા અને નણંદ રેશ્મા ચાંદનીને સુરત લઈ જવા માટે તેના ઘરે આવ્યા હતા. જ્યાં ચાંદની અને સાસરીના સભ્યો વચ્ચે ઝગડો થતાં સાસરીના સભ્યોએ ભેગા મળી ચાંદનીના વાળ ખેંચી-ફેંટો અને લાતો મારી હતી. જેથી ચાંદનીએ પોલીસ કંટ્રોલરૂમમાં ફોન કરતાં પોલીસની ગાડી આવતાં જ તેના સાસુ, સસરા અને નણંદ ભાગી ગયા હતા, જ્યારે પતિ પકડાઈ ગયો હતો. પોલીસે ચાંદનીના પતિ મહંમદ મલેકની ધરપકડ કરી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો