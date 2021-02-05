તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આ દાયકો મહિલાઓનો:ગુજરાતમાં 3.50 લાખથી વધુ શિક્ષિકા બાળકેળવણીની ખરી પ્રહરી, ઉદ્યોગ-વકીલાત-વ્યાવસાયિક ક્ષેત્રોમાં પણ સ્ત્રીઓ અગ્રેસર થઈ રહી છે

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • રાજ્યના કુલ 7 લાખથી વધુ શિક્ષકોમાં મહિલાઓની સંખ્યા 50%થી વધુ, તેમાં પણ પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષકોમાં મહિલાનું પ્રમાણ 70%
  • ડોક્ટર, ચાર્ટર્ડ એકાઉન્ટન્ટ, IT, ફૂડ-ગાર્મેન્ટ સહિતના ક્ષેત્રોમાં મહિલા વ્યાવસાયિકોની સંખ્યા પણ 25% સુધી પહોંચી

બાળકના વિકાસનું પ્રથમ સોપાન એટલે શિક્ષણ. તેમાં પણ કિન્ડર ગાર્ટન, પ્રિ-પ્રાઈમરી અને પ્રાઈમરી શિક્ષણ દરમિયાન જ બાળકના વિકાસનો પાયો નંખાય છે. આ પાયો નાંખવામાં ઘરમાં માતા ઉપરાંત બીજી એક પારકી માતાનું પણ તેટલું જ મહત્ત્વનું યોગદાન હોય છે અને તે પારકી માતા એટલે સ્કૂલની શિક્ષિકા. ગુજરાતમાં પ્રિ-પ્રાઈમરીમાં 95% અને પ્રાઈમરી શિક્ષણમાં શિક્ષિકાઓની સંખ્યા 70% જેટલી ઊંચી છે. આ કારણથી જ ગુજરાતમાં અંદાજે 7 લાખથી વધુ કુલ શિક્ષકોમાં 50%થી વધુ એટલે કે 3.50 લાખથી વધુ શિક્ષિકાઓ છે. હવે તો કન્યા કેળવણીનું સ્તર ઊંચુ આવતા રાજ્યમાં ડોક્ટર, ચાર્ટર્ડ એકાઉન્ટન્ટ, IT સહિતના ક્ષેત્રોમાં મહિલા વ્યાવસાયિકોની સંખ્યા 25% સુધી પહોંચી છે. એ કહેવામાં લગીરે અતિશયોક્તિ નથી કે ગુજરાતમાં આ દાયકો મહિલાઓનો છે.

શિક્ષણ એટલે વાત્સલ્ય, માટે જ કિન્ડરગાર્ડનમાં 95% શિક્ષિકાઓ
શિક્ષણ એ મગજ કરતા મનની સાથે વધુ સંકળાયેલું ક્ષેત્ર છે, જેમાં સૌથી મોટી ભૂમિકા વાત્સલ્યની રહે છે. એ વાતમાં શંકાને કોઈ સ્થાન નથી કે બાળકને વાત્સલ્ય સાથે ભણાવવાની વાત હોય તો પુરુષ કરતા મહિલાઓ જ એ કામ સારી રીતે કરી શકે. આ કારણથી જ ગુજરાત શિક્ષક સંઘના આંકડાઓ અનુસાર રાજ્યમાં કુલ 7 લાખથી વધુ શિક્ષકોમાં 50% જેટલું પ્રમાણ મહિલાઓનું છે. આ રીતે જોઈએ તો ગુજરાતમાં કુલ 3.50 લાખથી વધુ શિક્ષિકાઓ છે. તેમાં પણ પ્રિ-પ્રાઈમરી એટલે કે કિન્ડર ગાર્ટનમાં તો 95% શિક્ષિકાઓ છે અને ધો.1થી 5 સુધી જોઈએ તો શિક્ષિકાઓનું પ્રમાણ 70% જેટલું થઈ જાય છે.

ડોક્ટરોમાં પણ મહિલાઓનું પ્રમાણ વધી 40%, આંકડો 50 હજારને પાર
છેલ્લા એક દાયકા દરમિયાન ગુજરાતમાં મહિલાઓએ કોઈ એક ક્ષેત્રમાં પોતાનું સ્થાન સૌથી મજબૂત કર્યું હોય તો તે તબીબી ક્ષેત્રમાં છે. ગુજરાત મેડિકલ એસોસિયેશનના આંકડાઓ અનુસાર રાજ્યમાં આશરે 1.20 લાખથી વધુ રજિસ્ટર્ડ મેડિકલ પ્રેક્ટિશનર્સ છે. આમાં મહિલાઓનું પ્રમાણ 40% ટકા એટલે કે સંખ્યા 50 હજારને પાર થઈ ચૂકી છે.

અમદાવાદ મેડિકલ એસોસિએશનના મહિલા પ્રમુખ ડો. મોના દેસાઈએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે અમદાવાદમાં આશરે 3000થી વધુ મહિલા ડોકટરો છે, અને આ આંક ફક્ત એસોસિએશનમાં નોંધણી કરાવી છે તેવી મહિલા તબીબોનો છે. બાકી જેઓ ખાનગી પ્રેક્ટિસ કરતા હોય અને એસોસિયેશનમાં નોંધણી ન કરાવી હોય તેવી પણ મહિલા ડોકટરો હોઈ શકે છે. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, 2013ના આંકડા મુજબ ગુજરાતમાં 50 હજારથી વધુ રજિસ્ટર્ડ ડોક્ટર હતા જેમાં મહિલાઓની સંખ્યા માંડ 17 હજાર હતી.

ચાર્ટર્ડ એકાઉન્ટિંગ ફિલ્ડમાં 25% મહિલાઓ, હજી સંખ્યા વધશે
ઇન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટ ઓફ ચાર્ટર્ડ એકાઉન્ટન્ટ્સ ઓફ ઈન્ડિયાની અમદાવાદ બ્રાન્ચના સેક્રેટરી તેમજ વુમન મેમ્બર એમ્પાવર્મેન્ટ કમિટીના ચેરપર્સન અંજલિ ચોક્સીએ જણાવ્યું કે, CAના ફિલ્ડમાં અમદાવાદ-ગાંધીનગરમાં 25% મહિલાઓ સક્રિય છે. ICAI અમદાવાદ બ્રાન્ચમાં અંદાજે 12500 મેમ્બર્સ છે અને તેમાંથી 3100 જેટલા ફિમેલ મેમ્બર્સ છે. ઘણી મહિલાઓ સ્વતંત્ર પ્રેક્ટિસ કરે છે અને ઘણા કોર્પોરેટ્સ સાથે પણ જોડાયેલા છે.

મહિલાઓ સામેના પડકારો અંગે જણાવતા અંજલિ ચોક્સીએ કહ્યું કે, અન્ય ફિલ્ડની જેમ લગ્ન બાદ કે પછી પ્રેગ્નન્સી બાદ ઘણી મહિલા ચાર્ટર્ડ એકાઉન્ટન્ટ તરીકેની પ્રેક્ટિસ છોડી દે છે અથવા તો બ્રેક લેવો પડે છે. જોકે, પહેલાના પ્રમાણમાં આ ક્રમ ઘણો ઓછો થયો છે. હવે પર્સનલ અને પ્રોફેશનલ લાઈફ તો મેન્ટેન કરે જ છે સાથે સ્પોર્ટ્સ, સિંગિંગ, લેખન સહિતના પોતાના શોખ અને આવડતને પણ આગળ વધારે છે. જ્યારે એક અંદાજ અનુસાર ગુજરાતમાં 20 હજારથી વધુ ચાર્ટર્ડ એકાઉન્ટન્ટ છે જેમાં 5 હજારથી વધુ મહિલાઓ છે.

આઇટી, ફૂડ અને ગારમેન્ટ ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીમાં વધુ મહિલાઓ છે
આવો જ કઈક મત ગુજરાત ચેમ્બર ઓફ કોમર્સ એન્ડ ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીઝના બિઝનેસ વુમન વિંગ કમિટીના શિલ્પા ભટ્ટનો પણ છે. શિલ્પા ભટ્ટે કહ્યું કે, GCCIના 5000થી વધુ મેમ્બર્સમાંથી આશરે 260થી વધુ મહિલા સભ્યો છે. આ સંખ્યા થોડી ઓછી કહેવાય પણ તેમ ઘણો સુધારો થયો છે. ગુજરાતમાં મહિલાઓ મોટાભાગે ઇન્ફોર્મેશન ટેકનોલોજી, ફૂડ બિઝનેસ અને ગારમેન્ટ સેગમેન્ટમાં વધારે છે. હવે ધીમે ધીમે મેન્યુફેક્ચરિંગ સેક્ટર્સમાં પણ મહિલાઓનું યોગદાન વધી રહ્યું છે.

ગુજરાતનાં ઉદ્યોગોમાં મહિલાઓનું યોગદાન 12%થી વધુ
ગુજરાત વર્ષોથી ઔદ્યોગિક રાજ્ય તરીકે જાણીતું છે પરંતુ રાજ્યના ઉદ્યોગ જગતમાં મહિલા ઉદ્યમીની સંખ્યા હજી જોઈએ તેટલી વધી શકી નથી. ફેડરેશન ઓફ ઇન્ડિયન ચેમ્બર ઓફ કોમર્સ એન્ડ ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રી (FICCI)ના ફ્લોના ગુજરાત ચેપ્ટરના ચેરપર્સન તરુણા પટેલે જણાવ્યું કે, અત્યારે ગુજરાતનાં ઉદ્યોગ જગતમાં મહિલાઓનું યોગદાન 12% જેટલું છે. જોકે, એક દાયકા પહેલાંની સ્થિતીએ તેમ ઘણો જ સુધારો છે. ઘણી યુવતીઓ આજે સ્ટાર્ટઅપ્સ શરૂ કરી રહી છે અને ઘણી જગ્યાએ ફેમિલી બિઝનેસમાં પણ જોડાઈ રહી છે. આ સ્થિતિમાં આવતા દિવસોમાં મહિલાઓનું કંટ્રીબ્યુશન વધશે. હાલમાં સમગ્ર દેશમાં અમારા 8000થી વુમન એન્ટરપ્રેન્યોર અમારા ફિક્કી ફલોમાં સભ્ય છે.

