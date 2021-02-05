તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રામના નામે સત્તા:ગુજરાતમાં 30 વર્ષ પછી ફરી એકવાર ભાજપ 'રામ'ના નામે મત માંગી રહ્યો છે, રામ મંદિર નિર્માણના નામે ફંડ બાદ હવે મત લેવાની વ્યૂહરચના

અમદાવાદ19 મિનિટ પહેલા
ભાજપે સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીનો પ્રચાર શરુ કર્યો - Divya Bhaskar
  • ભાજપના ઉમેદવારો પાસે રામ મંદિર નિર્માણ નિધિની વિગતો મેળવ્યા બાદ મહાનગર પાલિકાના પ્રચારમાં પણ 'જય શ્રી રામ' ના નારા ચાલુ થઈ ગયા છે
  • કેન્દ્ર અને રાજય સરકારની કામગીરી, વિકાસની સાથે ફરી એકવાર હિન્દુત્વનો મુદ્દો પણ ભાજપે પકડી લીધો છે

ગુજરાતમાં 1990 પછી ફરીવાર 2021માં હિન્દુત્વનું મોજું ફરી વળે તેવી સંભાવના છે. ભાજપના હાઈ કમાન્ડની સૂચના અનુસાર ભાજપના ગુજરાત એકમ દ્વારા સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની સંસ્થાઓની ચૂંટણીમાં કેન્દ્ર અને રાજ્ય સરકારની કામગીરીની સાથે સાથે રામમંદિર નિર્માણના નામે પ્રચાર માટેની તૈયારીઓ શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે.તે જોતા ભાજપ 30 વર્ષ પછી ફરી એકવાર રામ ના નામે મત માંગવા નીકળી રહ્યો છે, મહાનગરપાલિકા ના પ્રચારમાં પણ રામનું નામ ચાલી રહ્યું છે.

ટિકિટ વાંચ્છુઓ માટે ગુજરાત ભાજપના ફોર્મમાં રામ મંદિર માટે ક્ષેત્રે અનુદાન આપેલ છે કે નહીં? તેની કોલમ ઉમેરાઈ હતી
ગુજરાતમાં રામ મંદિરના નિર્માણ માટે ફંડ ઉઘરાવવાની શરૂઆત કરાઈ હતી
રામમંદિરના નિર્માણ માટે ભાજપ શાસિત રાજ્યોએ ફંડ આપવાની શરૂઆત કરી છે ત્યારે ગુજરાતમાં પણ લોકો પાસેથી ફંડ ઉઘરાવવાની પ્રક્રિયા શરૂ કરી દીધી હતી, અને ઠેર ઠેર રામ મંદિર નિર્માણ નિધિના બેનર લગાવીને પ્રચાર તો શરૂ કરી દીધો છે, સાથે સાથે ભાજપના ઉમેદવારો પણ રામ મંદિરના નામે મત માંગવા નીકળી રહ્યા છે.ભાજપના ચૂંટણી ઢંઢેરામાં પણ રામ મંદિરનો ખાસ ઉલ્લેખ કરવામાં આવે તેવી પણ શક્યતા છે. કેમકે ભાજપે મહાનગર પાલિકા માં તો રામ મંદિર નિર્માણના નામે પ્રચાર શરૂ કર્યો છે. અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં ચૂંટણી સભા કે પ્રચારમાં જય શ્રી રામના નારા સાથે રામ મંદિર નિર્માણના નામે મત માંગવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે.ભાજપના નેતાઓ પણ ફરી એકવાર રામના નામે મત માંગતા પ્રવચનો કરવા લાગ્યા છે.

મોરબીમાં એક ઉદ્યોગપતિએ રામ મંદિર માટે દાન આપ્યું હતું
હિંદુત્વનો મુદ્દો ચલાવી વધુ બેઠકો કબજે કરવાનો પ્લાન
સામાન્ય રીતે છેલ્લી કેટલીક ચૂંટણીઓથી ભાજપ વિકાસના મુદ્દે જંગ માં ઉતરી રહી છે પણ આ ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપ વિકાસની સાથે હિન્દુત્વ નો મુદ્દો પણ ચલાવી ને વધુ ને વધુ બેઠકો કબજે કરવાનું પ્લાનિંગ કરી રહ્યું છે.આ ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપ ની ટક્કર એકલી કૉંગ્રેસ સામે નહીં, આમ આદમી પાર્ટી અને ઔવેસી ની પાર્ટી સાથે પણ લડવાનું છે, તે સંજોગોમાં ભાજપ વિકાસ ની સાથે રામ મંદિર નિર્માણનો મુદ્દો ચલાવીને મત મેળવવા ની કોશિશ કરી શકે છે.

મુખ્યમંત્રી રૂપાણીએ પણ રામ મંદિરના નિર્માણ માટે પાંચ લાખ રૂપિયાનું દાન કર્યું હતું
ભાજપના ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મમાં પણ દાનની રકમનો ઉલ્લેખ કરાયો હતો
અગાઉ ભાજપ દ્વારા જે ઉમેદવારી પસંદગી માટેના ફોર્મ આપવામાં આવ્યા હતા,તેમાં રામ જન્મભૂમિ તીર્થ માટેની નિધિમાં દાન આપ્યું છે કે નહીં તેવો સવાલ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો.જેમાં ભાજપ્ના જે કાર્યકરો અને નેતાઓ સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની સંસ્થાઓની ચૂંટણી લડવા માંગતા હતા તેમણે રામ મંદિરના નિર્માણ માટે ફરજીયાત દાન આપવું પડ્યું હતું,કારણ કે દાન આપ્યાં વિના કોઇપણ કાર્યકર કે નેતાને ટિકીટ મળવાની સંભાવના ઓછી હતી, પરિણામ એવું આવ્યું છે કે સંભવિત ઉમેદવારોએ રામ મંદિર માટે દાન આપવાની શરૂઆત કરી છે.
હિન્દુત્વના મુદ્દાને આગળ ધરીને મતદારોને મનાવવાનો પ્રયાસ
ગુજરાતમાં છ મહાનગરપાલિકા માટે 21મીએ મતદાન થશે અને 23મીએ પરિણામ જાહેર કરાશે, જ્યારે 31 જિલ્લા પંચાયતો, 231 તાલુકા પંચાયતો તેમજ 81 નગરપાલિકાઓ માટે 28મી ફેબ્રુઆરીએ મતદાન થવાનું છે અને બીજી માર્ચ પરિણામ જાહેર થશે. આ ચૂંટણીમાં રામ મંદિરના નિમર્ણિ કાર્ય માટે ચૂંટણી સ્ટેટેજી બનાવવામાં આવી હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે,. એટલે કે ગુજરાતમાં ભાજપ આ સ્થાનિક ચૂંટણીમાં હિન્દુત્વના મુદ્દાને આગળ ધરીને મતદારોને મનાવવાનો પ્રયાસ કરશે.

