ફટાકડાના પ્રદૂષણની આડઅસર:ગુજરાતમાં દિવાળી દરમિયાન શ્વાસમાં તકલીફ થવાના કેસમાં 55 ટકા અને દાઝી જવાના કેસમાં 400 ટકાનો વધારો

અમદાવાદ34 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસ્વીર
  • રાજ્યમાં દિવાળીના દિવસે આગ લાગવાથી દાઝી જવાની 25 ઘટનાઓ નોંધાઈ
  • ફટાકડાના પ્રદૂષણથી શ્વાસની બીમારી, આંખોમાં બળતરા, એલર્જી, સાંભળવાની ક્ષમતા ઘટી જવી જેવી સમસ્યા થઈ શકે છે

દિવાળીના તહેવારમાં કોરોનાના કેસોમાં વધારો થયો છે. તેની સાથે ફટાકડાના ધૂમાડાથી શ્વાસ લેવાની તકલીફના કિસ્સા પણ વધ્યાં છે. રાજ્યમાં દિવાળીના દિવસે આગ લાગવાથી દાઝી જવાની 25 ઘટનાઓ નોંધાઈ છે. ફટાકડાના ધૂમાડાને કારણે કોરોના સંક્રમણથી સ્વસ્થ થયેલા લોકોને શ્વાસ લેવામાં મોટી મુશ્કેલીનો સામનો કરવો પડ્યો હતો. ખાસ કરીને બેભાન થવું, ચક્કર આવવા જેવા 172 કેસ નોંધાયા હતાં. તહેવારમાં આ પ્રકારના કેસોમાં 22.86 ટકાનો વધારો થયો છે. સામાન્ય દિવસોમાં આગથી લાગવાથી દાઝી જવાના કેસના 108 એમ્બ્યુલન્સને પાંચ કોલ મળતાં હોય છે. તે ઉપરાંત શ્વાસ લેવાની તકલીફના સામાન્ય દિવસમાં 335 જેટલા કોલ 108 એમ્બ્યુલન્સને મળતાં હોય છે. રાજ્યમાં શ્વાસ લેવામાં તકલીફ થવાની ઘટનાઓમાં એક જ દિવસમાં 55.51 ટકાનો વધારો થયો છે. સામાન્ય દિવસોમાં આ પ્રકારના કેસોના 123 કોલ 108 એમ્બ્યુલન્સને મળતાં હોય છે. જ્યારે 108ને દિવાળીના તહેવારમાં 192 કોલ મળ્યાં હતાં.

તહેવારમાં આ પ્રકારના કેસોમાં વધારો થયો
સ્ટ્રોક-પેરાલિસિસના કેસમાં 8.33 ટકાનો વધારો થયો છે. કાર્ડિયાકના 4 ટકા કેસ વધ્યા છે. પેટના દુઃખાવાની ફરિયાદના કેસમાં ચાર ટકા જેટલો ઘટાડો જોવાયો છે, સામાન્ય દિવસોમાં આવા રોજના 188 કેસ હોય છે, જોકે દિવાળીમાં 180 કેસ આવ્યા હતા, 108માં કોલની સંખ્યામાં પણ 27થી માંડીને 59 ટકા જેટલો વધારો જોવા મળ્યો હતો. આગ લાગવાના-દાઝી જવાના કેસ અમદાવાદમાં સૌથી વધુ 5 નોંધાયા છે, આ ઉપરાંત સુરતમાં ૩, કચ્છ, મહિસાગર, અમરેલી, જામનગર, જુનાગઢ, નવસારી, પંચમહાલમાં એક એક બનાવ નોંધાયો છે.

દિવાળી પછીના બે-ત્રણ દિવસ સુધી હવા ખરાબ રહે છે
IIT કાનપુરના સિવિલ એન્જિનિયરિંગ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટમાં પ્રોફેસર એસએન ત્રિપાઠીના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, અમે દિવાળી દરમિયાન ફટાકડા ફોડવાથી ફેલાતા પ્રદૂષણ અંગે પ્રયોગ કર્યો હતો. તેમાં જાણવા મળ્યું હતું કે, દિવાળીના દિવસે ફટાકડા ફોડવાથી બે ત્રણ દિવસ સુધી હવા ખરાબ રહે છે. આ દરમિયાન પર્ટિકુલેટ મેટર (અતિસુક્ષ્મ કણ) વધી જાય છે.

ખરાબ હવા અને ફટાકડા ફોડવાથી સ્વાસ્થ્ય પર શું અસર થાય છે?
AIIMS દિલ્હીમાં રૂમેટોલોજી ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટના હેડ ડૉક્ટર ઉમા કુમારીના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, ફટાકડા ફોડવાથી જે પ્રદૂષણ ફેલાય છે તેની ઘણી આડઅસરો હોય છે. તેમાં શ્વાસની બીમારી, આંખોમાં બળતરા, એલર્જી, સાંભળાની ક્ષમતા ઘટી જવી જેવી સમસ્યા થઈ શકે છે. બર્ન ઈન્જરીનું પણ જોખમ રહે છે.તીવ્ર અવાજના ફટાકડાથી ઘણા લોકોના મનમાં ડર ઉત્પન્ન થાય છે. ખાસ કરીને નાના બાળકોમાં. ફટાકડાઓના અવાજથી પશુઓ પણ પરેશાન થાય છે.ફટાકડા ફોડ્યા બાદ જે પોલ્યુશન થાય છે તે એક જ વારમાં નાશ પામતું નથી. તેની અસર ઘણા દિવસો સુધી રહે છે. હાલ ઠંડી છે અને પ્રદૂષણનું લેવલ પણ વધારે છે.

