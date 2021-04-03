તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Ahmedabad
  • In Ahmedabad, The BJP Gave Tickets To The Son Of A Congress Corporator But Not To The Son Of Former Mayor Amit Shah, But Also To The Wives Of Office Bearers In 8 Wards.

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

પરિવારવાદ:અમદાવાદમાં ભાજપે કોંગ્રેસમાંથી આવેલા કોર્પોરેટરના પુત્રને ટિકીટ આપી પણ પૂર્વ મેયર અમિત શાહના પુત્રને નહીં, 8 વોર્ડમાં હોદ્દેદારોની પત્નીઓને પણ ટિકિટ અપાઈ

અમદાવાદ35 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પાંચ ટર્મથી ચૂંટાઈ આવતા સિનિયર નેતા અમિત શાહના પુત્રને અને પૂર્વ ધારાસભ્ય ભૂષણ ભટ્ટના પુત્રને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી નથી. - Divya Bhaskar
પાંચ ટર્મથી ચૂંટાઈ આવતા સિનિયર નેતા અમિત શાહના પુત્રને અને પૂર્વ ધારાસભ્ય ભૂષણ ભટ્ટના પુત્રને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી નથી.

ભાજપના પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખ સી. આર. પાટીલે સગાને ટિકિટ નહીં આપવાની જાહેરાત કરી હતી. પરંતુ સંખ્યાબંધ ભાજપના 8 હોદ્દેદારોની પત્નીઓને પણ ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી છે. થોડા સમય પહેલા જ કોંગ્રેસમાંથી ચૂંટાયેલા રામોલ-હાથીજણ વોર્ડના કોર્પોરેટર અતુલ પટેલ ભાજપમાં જોડાયા હતાં. તેમના પુત્રને પણ ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી છે. જોકે આની સામે પાંચ ટર્મથી ચૂંટાઈ આવતા સિનિયર નેતા અમિત શાહના પુત્રને અને પૂર્વ ધારાસભ્ય ભૂષણ ભટ્ટના પુત્રને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી નથી.

કુબેરનગર વોર્ડમાં પણ ફકીર વાઘેલાની ભત્રીજી મનીષા વાઘેલાને ટિકિટ અપાઈ છે. જ્યારે નરોડામાં પૂર્વ ડેપ્યુટી મેયર કલ્પનાબેન ભટ્ટની પુત્રી વૈશાલી જોષીને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી છે.

આ હોદ્દેદારોની પત્નીઓને ટિકિટ અપાઈ

નામવોર્ડ
બકુલા મનીષ એન્જિનિયરવિરાટનગર
સરોજ સોલંકીબાપુનગર
અલકા મિસ્ત્રીનરોડા
રાજશ્રી પટેલચાંદલોડિયા
મીનુ ઠાકોરઓઢવ
ચાંદની પટેલલાંભા

​​​​​​​

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો