  • In Ahmedabad, Protests Started Even Before The Announcement Of Congress Candidates. Bouncers Were Also Placed At The Congress Bhavan Along With Police.

કોંગ્રેસમાં વિરોધ:અમદાવાદમાં કોંગ્રેસ ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કરે તે પહેલાં જ વિરોધ શરૂ, કોંગ્રેસ ભવન ખાતે પોલીસ બંદોબસ્તની સાથે બાઉન્સર પણ મુકાયા

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
અસારવા વોર્ડના કાર્યકરોએ સ્થાનિક ઉમેદવારની માંગ કરી - Divya Bhaskar
અસારવા વોર્ડના કાર્યકરોએ સ્થાનિક ઉમેદવારની માંગ કરી
  • અસારવા વોર્ડના સ્થાનિકો અને કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યકરોએ ઉમેદવારની જાહેરાત પહેલાં જ સ્થાનિકને ટીકિટ આપવા માંગ કરી
  • કોંગ્રેસ ભવનમાં રજુઆત કરવા આવતા કાર્યકરોને અંદર જતાં રોકવામાં આવી રહ્યાં છે
  • કાર્યકરોમાં વિરોધને જોતાં કોંગ્રેસ ભવન પાસે પોલીસ કાફલો ગોઠવી દેવાયો છે, તેમજ 8 જેટલા બાઉનસરો મુકવામાં આવ્યા છે

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજયની અને મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકાની કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારોની જાહેરાત પહેલાં કોંગ્રેસ ભવન ખાતે સુરક્ષા વધારવામાં આવી છે. આજે સાંજ સુધીમાં બાકીના ઉમેદવારોના નામની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવશે. ઉમેદવારોને ટિકિટની વહેચણી બાદ નારાજ કાર્યકરો કોંગ્રેસ ભવન આવી વિરોધ નોંધાવે તેવી શક્યતા અને કોઈ અનિચ્છનિય ઘટના ન બને તેના માટે સુરક્ષા વધારવા એલિસબ્રિજ પોલીસનો બંદોબસ્ત ગોઠવવામાં આવ્યો છે.તેની સાથે કાર્યકરોને કોંગ્રેસ ભવનમાં પ્રવેશતાં રોકવા માટે 8 બાઉન્સરો પણ ગોઠવી દેવામાં આવ્યાં છે. સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા મુજબ અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકા માટે ઉમેદવારોને ખાનગીમાં મેન્ડેટ આપી દેવામાં આવ્યા છે અને નામ બાકી રાખવામાં આવ્યા છે. બીજી તરફ શહેરના અસારવા વોર્ડમાં કોંગ્રેસ ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરે તે પહેલાં જ વિરોધ શરૂ થઈ ગયો છે.

કોંગ્રેસ કાર્યાલયના દરવાજા પાસે બાઉન્સરો ગોઠવી દેવાયા
કોંગ્રેસ કાર્યાલયના દરવાજા પાસે બાઉન્સરો ગોઠવી દેવાયા

અસારવા વોર્ડમાં સ્થાનિક આગેવાનને ટીકિટ મળવી જોઈએ
અસારવાના સ્થાનિક લોકો કોંગ્રેસ ભવન પહોંચ્યા હતાં પરંતુ તેમનો વિરોધ જોઈને કોંગ્રેસ ભવનના દરવાજા બંધ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યાં હતાં. સ્થાનિક લોકોનું કહેવું છે કે અમારે અસારવા વોર્ડમાં સ્થાનિક આગેવાનને ટીકિટ મળવી જોઈએ. જો કોંગ્રેસ સ્થાનિક આગેવાનને ટીકિટ આપશે તો અમે આખી પેનલ જીતાડીશું. અમારે કોઈ ભાડુતી ઉમેદવારો અમારે નથી જોઈતા. કોંગ્રેસ અમારા સ્થાનિક મુકેશ જોશીને ટીકિટ આપે અમે ખાતરી આપીએ છીએ કે આખી પેનલ જીતાડીશું. લોકોનો વિરોધ જોઈને કોંગ્રેસ ભવનના દરવાજા બંધ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યાં હતાં. લોકોએ રોડ પર જ વિરોધ કરવાનું શરૂ કરી દીધું હતું.

વિરોધ વકરતાં પોલીસ બંદોબસ્ત પણ ગોઠવી દેવાયો
વિરોધ વકરતાં પોલીસ બંદોબસ્ત પણ ગોઠવી દેવાયો

રજુઆત કરવા આવતા કાર્યકરોને અંદર આવતા રોકવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે
સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજયની અને મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષ દ્વારા અમદાવાદ શહેરના ઉમેદવારોની જાહેરાત હજી સુધી કરવામાં આવી નથી. અમદાવાદના ઉમેદવાર જાહેર થતા જ શહેર કોંગ્રેસમાં વિરોધ શરૂ થાય તેના ડરના પગલે કોંગ્રેસના પાલડી રાજીવ ગાંધી ભવન ખાતે બાઉન્સર મુકવાની ફરજ પડી છે. વિરોધના પગલે બપોર બાદ બને દરવાજા પર બાઉન્સર મુકવામાં આવ્યા છે. રજુઆત કરવા આવતા કાર્યકરોને અંદર આવતા રોકવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે.
8 જેટલા બાઉન્સરો મુકવામાં આવ્યા
જ્યારે કોઈ સભા કે નેતા આવવાના હોય કાર્યકરોની જરૂર પડે છે ત્યારે આ જ કાર્યકરોને કોંગ્રેસ ભવનમાં આવતા રોકવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે. 8 જેટલા બાઉનસરો મુકવામાં આવ્યા છે.કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીના 10 વોર્ડના 38 જેટલા ઉમેદવાર જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. બાકીના ઉમેદવારો આજે સાંજ સુધીમાં જાહેર કરવામાં આવનાર છે. ઉમેદવારોની જાહેરાત થાય તે પહેલાં જ કોંગ્રેસમાં વિરોધ શરૂ થયો છે. સ્થાનિક વ્યક્તિ અને નેતાને જ ટિકિટ આપવામા આવે તેવી માંગ લઈને આવે તેવા વિરોધના તેમજ તોડફોડના ડરે કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા બાઉનસરો મૂકી દેવાતા કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યકરોમાં પણ રોષ ફેલાયો છે.

