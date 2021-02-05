તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મુહૂર્ત ચૂક્યા:અમદાવાદમાં ભાજપના ઉમેદવારો ફોર્મ ભરવામાં વિજય મુહૂર્ત ચૂકી ગયા, 12.39ના મુહૂર્તમાં એક પણ ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ ભર્યું નહી

અમદાવાદ27 મિનિટ પહેલા
અમદાવાદ કલેક્ટર કચેરી - Divya Bhaskar
  • કલેક્ટર કચેરી અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં 16 અધિકારીઓ હાજર પણ ભાજપના એકેય ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ ભરવા દેખાયા નથી
  • અમદાવાદ શહેરના 48 વોર્ડમાંથી 12માં એક પણ ઉમેદવારને ભાજપે રિપિટ કર્યો નહીં

ગુરુવારે છ મહાનગર પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે ભાજપે ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કર્યાં હતાં. આ ઉમેદવારો આજે શુક્રવારે 12.39ના વિજય મુહૂર્તમાં ફોર્મ ભરશે એવી જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી હતી. પરંતુ અમદાવાદમાં ટીકિટ બાબતે કાર્યકરોમાં અસંતોષ થતાં ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરવા હજી સુધી એક પણ વ્યક્તિ કલેક્ટર કચેરી તેમજ જિલ્લા પંચાયત પર પહોંચ્યાં નથી. ભાજપના ઉમેદવારો વિજય મુહૂર્તમાં ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરવાનું ચૂકી ગયાં છે. કલેક્ટર કચેરી અને જિલ્લા પંચાયત પર 16 અધિકારીઓ ઉમેદવારોની રાહ જોઈને બેઠા છે પરંતુ હજી સુધી એક પણ ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે આવ્યો નથી. છેલ્લી ઘડીએ નામો જાહેર થતાં કાર્યકરોમાં ભડકી ઉઠેલા અસંતોષને લઈને કોઈ પણ ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ ભરવા પહોંચ્યા નથી. આજે સવારે અનેક ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ તો લઈ લીધા હતાં પરંતુ અસંતોષને કારણે હવે આવતી કાલે ફોર્મ ભરે તેવી શક્યતાઓ સેવાઈ રહી છે.

સવારથી અલગ અલગ પાર્ટીઓના ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ ભરવા આવી રહ્યા છે
બીજી બાજુ આજે સવારથી અલગ અલગ પાર્ટીઓના ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ ભરવા આવી રહ્યા છે. GGP પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ ભરવા આવી રહ્યા છે. અપક્ષ, અન્ય પાર્ટીઓ, આમ આદમી સહિતની પાર્ટીના સૈજપુર બોધા, અસારવા સહિતના વોર્ડના ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ ભરવા આવી રહ્યા છે. આમ આદમીના ઉમેદવાર પણ ફોર્મ ભરવા આવી રહ્યા છે. સુભાષબ્રિજ જિલ્લા કલેકટર ઓફિસ બહાર ભાજપ કે કોંગ્રેસના ખેસ પહેરેલો એકપણ કાર્યકર્તા દેખાયા નથી. આજે વિજય મુહૂર્તમાં દરેક ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ ભરવાના હતા પરંતુ કોઈ ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ ભરવા આવ્યા નથી.

શહેર પ્રમુખ જગદીશ પંચાલ અને શહેર પ્રભારી આઈ.કે.જાડેજા તથા વિરોધ કરી રહેલા કાર્યકરો.
18 મહિલા સહિત 36 જેટલા ઉમેદવારો રિપીટ, પાલડી-થલતેજમાં આખી પેનલ નવી
અમદાવાદમાં ભાજપે 36 જેટલા કોર્પોરેટરોને રિપીટ કર્યા છે, જેમાં મોટા ભાગની મહિલા ઉમેદવારનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. કુલ 18 મહિલા ઉમેદવારને રિપીટ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે, જ્યારે થલતેજ, પાલડીમાં આખેઆખી પેનલના તમામ ઉમેદવારો નવા છે. પાલડી વોર્ડના જૈનિક વકીલને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી છે. તેઓ પૂર્વ કોર્પોરેટર જૈનિક વકીલ એવા હાલમાં સ્કૂલ ફી નિયમન સમિતિ અમદાવાદ ઝોન અને એફઆરસી ટેક્નિકલ કમિટીના સભ્ય છે.

મોડુ નામ જાહેર થતાં દરિયાપુર વોર્ડના ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ લેવા પહોંચ્યાં હતાં
ત્રણ પૂર્વ મેયરો સહિત સિનિયરોની ટિકીટ કપાઈ
અમિત શાહ, મયુર દવે, કૃષ્ણવદન બ્રહ્મભટ્ટ, પ્રવીણ પટેલ, બિપીન પટેલ, રમેશ દેસાઈ, બીજલ પટેલ, ગૌતમ શાહ, મિનાક્ષીબેન પટેલ, રશ્મિ શાહ, દિનેશ મકવાણા, મધુબેન પટેલ, ક્રિશ્ના ઠાકર, ગૌતમ કથિરિયા સહિતના સંખ્યાબંધ સિનિયરોને પક્ષે ટિકિટ આપી નથી.

ચાંદખેડામાં એક મહિલા ઉમેદવારને બદલવાની માગ સાથે સ્થાનિક કાર્યકરોએ શુક્રવાર બપોર સુધીમાં ઉમેદવાર નહીં બદલાય તો રાજીનામાની ચિમકી ઉચ્ચારી હતી.
શહેરના 48 વોર્ડમાંથી 12માં એક પણ ઉમેદવારને ભાજપે રિપિટ કર્યો નહીં
48માંથી 12 વોર્ડ એવા છે જેમાં 2015માં પસંદ થયેલા 4માંથી એક પણ ઉમેદવારને રિપિટ કરવામાં આવ્યા નથી.શહેરના કુલ 48 વોર્ડમાંથી માત્ર બોડકદેવ જ એવો વોર્ડ છે જેના ગઈ ચૂંટણીમાં જીતેલા ચારેય ઉમેદવારને ભાજપે ફરી ટિકીટ આપી છે.

અમદાવાદ ભાજપ કાર્યાલય ખાનપુર ખાતે મહિલા કાર્યકરને ટિકિટ ન મળતાં વિરોધ.
પીએમ મોદીની ભત્રીજી અને પૂર્વ મેયરના દીકરાને ટિકિટ ન મળી
પૂર્વ મેયર અમિત શાહના પુત્ર અને ખાડિયાના પૂર્વ ધારાસભ્યના પુત્રને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી નથી. બંનેએ ટિકિટ માગી હતી. જ્યારે વડાપ્રધાન મોદીની ભત્રીજી સોનલ મોદીએ પણ ટિકિટ માગી હતી છતાં આપવામાં આવી નથી. તો બીજી તરફ ગત ટર્મના કોર્પોરેટર અતુલ પટેલના પુત્રને તેમજ પૂર્વ મેયર કાનાજી ઠાકોરના ભત્રીજાને ટિકિટ અપાઈ છે. અમિત શાહના ખાસ મનાતા હિતેશ બારોટને થલતેજમાંથી ટિકિટ મળી છે.

વીડિયોવધુ જુઓતાઇકવૉન્ડોમાં 6 નેશનલ અને 7 સ્ટેટ લેવલે અવૉર્ડ જીતનાર વિભૂતિ પરમાર હવે ચૂંટણી લડશે, ભાજપે દરિયાપુર વોર્ડમાંથી ટિકિટ આપી - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

