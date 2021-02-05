તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સ્ત્રી સશક્તિકરણ:અમદાવાદમાં કોરોના કાળમા આર્થિક તંગી સહન કરતી 40 મહિલાઓને 20 વર્ષીય યુવતીએ રોજગારી આપી

અમદાવાદ24 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
કોરોના કાળમાં આર્થિક રીતે લોકોને મોટો ફટકો પડ્યો હતો - Divya Bhaskar
કોરોના કાળમાં આર્થિક રીતે લોકોને મોટો ફટકો પડ્યો હતો
  • મહિલાઓ માસ્ક બનાવીને એક દિવસમાં 400 રૂપિયા જેટલી કમાણી કરે છે અમદાવાદની 20 વર્ષની માહિ નામની યુવતી પગભર નામની સંસ્થા ચલાવે છે

કોરોનાને કારણે લગાવવામાં આવેલા લોકડાઉનને લીધે અનેક લોકોની રોજગારીમાં મુશ્કેલી સર્જાઈ છે તો કેટલાક લોકોને નોકરીઓમાં તકલીફો સહન કરવી પડી છે. ત્યારે અમદાવાદમાં એક યુવતીએ કોરોનાને કારણે 40 મહિલાઓને રોજગારી આપીને ખરી રીતે મહિલા દિવસની ઉજવણી કરી છે. શહેરમાં 20 વર્ષની યુવતીએ સામાન્ય માસ્ક કરતાં અલગ પ્રકારના એન્ટી બેક્ટેરિયલ માસ્ક બનાવવા માટે મહિલાઓને કામ સોંપ્યું હતું. જેનાથી મહિલાઓને એક દિવસમાં 400 રૂપિયા જેટલી આવક થતી હતી.

માહીએ 40 મહિલાઓને માસ્ક બનાવતાં શીખવ્યું
માહીએ 40 મહિલાઓને માસ્ક બનાવતાં શીખવ્યું

માહીએ મહિલાઓને માસ્ક બનાવતા શીખવાડ્યું
શહેરના સેટેલાઇટ વિસ્તારમાં રહેતી માહી રાવ નામની 20 વર્ષીય યુવતી સામાજિક સેવા સાથે જોડાયેલી છે અને પગભર નામની સંસ્થા પણ ચલાવે છે. કોરોના કાળમાં અનેક લોકો બેરોજગાર થયા ત્યારે માહીએ મહિલાઓએ માટે કંઈક કરવા વિચાર્યુ તે દરમિયાન માસ્ક બનાવવાનો વિચાર કર્યો અને સામાન્ય માસ્ક નહિ પરંતુ એન્ટી બેક્ટેરિયલ માસ્ક બનાવવાનું નક્કી કર્યું. માસ્ક બનાવવાનું તો નક્કી કર્યું પરંતુ તે માટે મહિલાઓનો સાથ જોઈતો હતો જેથી 40 જેટલી મહિલાઓને તાલીમ આપીને તેમને માસ્ક બનાવતા શીખવાડયા.

મહિલાઓ માસ્ક બનાવીને રોજના 400 રૂપિયાની કમાણી કરે છે
મહિલાઓ માસ્ક બનાવીને રોજના 400 રૂપિયાની કમાણી કરે છે

40 જેટલી મહિલાઓને રોજગારી મળે છે
આ અંગે માહીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે માસ્ક બનાવવુ આમ તો સામાન્ય છે પણ પરંતુ તેમના દ્વારા એન્ટી બેક્ટેરિયલ માસ્ક બનાવવામાં આવ્યા જેને અડવાથી ક્યાંય જવાથી કોઈ પણ બેક્ટેરિયા માસ્ક પર રહેતા નથી.40 જેટલી મહિલાઓને માસ્ક બનવાના કારણે રોજગારી મળે છે અને માસ્ક વેચાયા બાદ જે નફો થાય તે પણ મહિલાઓ પાછળ જ ખર્ચ કરવામાં આવે છે..આ ઉપરાંત માહીએ આયશા આત્મહત્યા ના કિસ્સા પર જણાવ્યું હતું કે આયશા સાથે જે થયું ખોટું અને આયશા એ ભરેલું પગલું પણ ખોટું છે. આવનાર સમયમાં તે મહિલાઓ સશકિતકરણ અને પર્યાવરણ પર પણ અભિયાન ચલાવશે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પર લોકોની સંખ્યામાં થયો ઘટાડો; ખેડૂતોએ કહ્યું- અમે માત્ર રણનીતિમાં ફેરફાર કર્યો છે; એક અવાજ આપતાં લાખો લોકો ઊમટી પડશે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો