તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વિશ્લેષણ:અમદાવાદમાં 16 વોર્ડની 64 બેઠક સામાન્ય છે પણ ભાજપે OBC, દલિત સહિતના 37ને ટિકિટ આપવી પડી

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: મૃગાંક પટેલ
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • જનરલ કેટેગરીની બેઠક છતાં જ્ઞાતિના સમિકરણ ધ્યાને લઈ ઉમેદવારની પસંદગી થઈ

ભાજપે 192 ઉમેદવારની પસંદગીમાં જ્ઞાતિના સમિકરણોને પણ ધ્યાને લીધા છે. આ વખતની ચૂંટણીમાં 16 વોર્ડની તમામ ચાર બેઠકો સામાન્ય છે. પરંતુ તેમાં ઓબીસી અને અનુસુચિત જાતિની વસતી વધારે છે. આ સમિકરણને ધ્યાને રાખીને કુલ 64 બેઠકોમાંથી અન્ય જ્ઞાતિના 37 ઉમેદવારોને ભાજપે ટિકિટ આપવી પડી છે. જ્યારે રોસ્ટર મુજબ અનામત જાહેર કરેલી બેઠક પર પણ અનામત ઉમેદવારને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી છે.

આ પરિસ્થિતિને કારણે 192 ઉમેદવારોમાંથી સામાન્ય બેઠકવાળા ઉમેદવારોનું પ્રતિનિધિત્વ ઘટી જવાનો અંદેશો છે. ભાજપે આ તમામ બેઠકો પર અન્ય જ્ઞાતિના ઉમેદવારોને સામાન્ય બેઠક પરથી પણ ટિકિટ આપી હોવાને કારણે કોંગ્રેસને પણ હવે જ્ઞાતિના સમિકરણને આધારે ટિકિટ આપવી પડશે. ઉલ્લેખનિય છે કે વર્ષ 2015ની ચૂંટણીમાં જે બેઠકો અનામત હતી ત્યાં પણ અન્ય જ્ઞાતિની વસતી વધુ હોવાથી સામાન્ય ઉમેદવારોનું પ્રતિનિધિત્વ ઘટી જશે.

મક્તમપુરા, બહેરામપુરા, દાણીલીમડા સહિતના 16 વોર્ડની તમામ બેઠક સામાન્ય

વોર્ડ નં.પછાતઅનુ.જાતિકુલ
7 ઘાટલોડિયા23.27%1.22%24.49%
8 થલતેજ26.72%2.49%29.21%
15 અસારવા38.96%14.07%63.03%
16 શાહીબાગ13.25%19.65%32.09%
27 સરસપુર-રખિયાલ18.93%18.16%37.09%
28 ખાડિયા18.34%3.50%21.84%
30 પાલડી8.89%12.79%21.68%
33 સરખેજ28.69%10.97%39.66%
34 મક્તમપુરા11.39%1.26%12.65%
35 બહેરામપુરા11.08%21.50%32.58%
36 દાણીલીમડા12.60%22.90%35.05%
38 ગોમતીપુર8.11%20.14%28.25%
40 ઓઢવ23.79%14.59%38.38%
41 વસ્ત્રાલ24.91%1.86%26.77%
42 ઈન્દ્રપુરી25.14%11.26%36.04%
47 વટવા20.89%1.26%22.15%

દર ચૂંટણીમાં રોસ્ટર મુજબ ચોક્કસ વોર્ડમાં અનામત નીતિનો અમલ કરવામાં આવે છે. અગાઉની ચૂંટણીમાં જે વોર્ડમાં અનામત બેઠકો જાહેર કરવામાં આવી હોય તેને બીજી ચૂંટણીમાં બદલીને અન્ય વોર્ડમાં અનામત અપાય છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો