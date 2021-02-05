તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દીપડાની દહેશત:અમદાવાદમા વટવાના બીબીપુરા નજીક દીપડા જેવું પ્રાણી દેખાતાં સ્થાનિકોમાં ફફડાટ, વનવિભાગની 3 ટિમોએ સર્ચ ઓપરેશન હાથ ધર્યું

અમદાવાદ6 મિનિટ પહેલા
ગામના ખેતરોમાં અલગ અલગ જગ્યાએ પાંજરા ગોઠવવામાં આવ્યા - Divya Bhaskar
  • તાજેતરમાં જ અમદાવાદમાં SG હાઈવે પર સનાથલ ચોકડી પાસે વાહનની અડફેટે આવતાં દીપડાનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું
  • વસ્ત્રાલમાં પણ દીપડો હોવાની વાતે લોકોમાં દહેશત ફેલાઈ હતી પણ વન વિભાગે ઝરખ હોવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું

અમદાવાદ માં અવારનવાર દિપડો હોવાની વાત સામે આવતી હોય છે વસ્ત્રાલ માં પણ મંદિર નજીક એક CCTV માં દીપડા જેવું જંગલી પ્રાણી જોવા મળ્યું હતું.તાજેતરમાં સનાથલ ચોકડી આગળ દિપડો મૃત હાલત માં મળી આવ્યો હતો .જેને લઈને વન વિભાગ ની ટિમ એ અલગ અલગ ટિમ બનાઈ બે સર્ચ ઓપરેશન હાથ ધર્યું હતું અને પાંજરા પણ મુક્યા હતા પરંતુ કોઈ દિપડો ક્યાંથી આવ્યો તે અંગે કોઈ ચોક્કસ પુરાવા મળ્યા ન હતા. ત્યારે મંગળવાર રાત્રીના સમયે વટવાના બીબીપુરા આગળ આવેલ સ્પોર્ટ કોમલેક્સમાં દીપડા જેવું પ્રાણી જોવા મળતા સ્થાનિક માં ફફડાટ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. આ પ્રાણી સ્પોર્ટ્સ કોમ્પલેક્ષના કમ્પાઉન્ડ માં ફરતું જોવા મળી રહ્યું છે સ્થાનિકો ને ડર સતાવતા તેઓ એ સરપંચને જાણ કરીહતી જેથી સરપંચે વન વિભાગને આ બાબતની જાણ કરી અને તેઓ ત્યાં દોડી આવ્યા હતા.
બીબીપુરાની આજુબાજુના વિસ્તારમાં સર્ચ ઓપરેશન
વન વિભાગે બીબીપુરાની આજુબાજુના વિસ્તારમાં સર્ચ ઓપરેશન હાથ ધર્યું છે સાથે તેઓ એ સ્પોર્ટસ કોમ્પ્લેક્સના CCTVની મદદથી આ પ્રાણીને ઓળખવાનો પ્રયત્ન કર્યો છે પણ રાત્રીનો સમય હોવાના કારણે તેઓ ઓળખી શક્યા નથી.આથી વન વિભાગના 40થી વધુ લોકોની અલગ અલગ ટીમ બનાવીને સર્ચ ઓપરેશન હાથ ધર્યું છે. આ કોમ્પ્લેક્સમાં અને તેની આજુબાજુના વિસ્તારમાં 3થી 4 પાંજરા પણ ગોઠવ્યા છે. બીબીપુરાની આજુબાજુના 8 ગામોમાં ટીમ સર્ચ ઓપરેશન કરી રહી છે.

સનાથલ ચોકડી પાસે તાજેતરમાંજ મોડી રાત્રે વાહનની અડફેટે આવતાં દીપડાનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું
બીબીપુરા અને આજુબાજુના 8 ગામોમાં વનવિભાગની ટીમનું પેટ્રોલિંગ
વન વિભાગના ફોરેસ્ટ ઓફિસર શકિરા બેગમે divya bhaskar સાથેની વાતચીતમાં જણાવ્યું કે વટવાના બીબીપુરા માં કોઈ જંગલી પ્રાણી જોવા મળ્યું હતું. અમને ત્યાંના લોકો એ જાણ કરી હતી. જેના પગલે અમે તાત્કાલિક અમારી ટીમને ત્યાં મોકલી આપી છે. બીબીપુરા અને આજુબાજુના 8 ગામોમાં અમારી ટીમ દિવસ રાત પેટ્રોલિંગ કરી રહી છે. અમે CCTV માં તપાસ કરી પરંતુ એ દિપડો છે કે નહીં એ કહેવું હાલ મુશ્કેલ છે. અમે ગામના ખેતરોમાં અલગ અલગ જગ્યાએ પાંજરા ગોઠવ્યા છે. આ પ્રાણીએ કોઈ મારણ કર્યું છે કે નહીં તે અંગે જાણવા પણ અમારી ટીમ કામ કરી રહી છે. અમે અમારા વન વિભાગના 40 થી વધુ સભ્યોની ટિમ સર્ચ કરી રહી છે. જ્યાં સુધી ચોક્કસ પુરાવા નહીં મળે ત્યાં સુધી અમે તપાસ કરીશું.
અગાઉ SG હાઈવે પર વાહનની ટક્કરથી દીપડાનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું
સરખેજ-ગાંધીનગર હાઈવે પર સનાથલ ક્રોસ રોડ પર તાજેતરમાં મોડી રાત્રના સમયે અજાણ્યા વાહનની ટક્કરે દીપડાનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. મોડી રાત્રે રસ્તા પર દીપડો ઢળી પડ્યો હોવાનું જોતાં જ રાહદારીઓ અને વાહનચાલકોનું ટોળું એકત્રિત થઈ ગયું હતું.ખેતરોમાં વનવિભાગને દિપડાના પંજાના બે અલગ અલગ નિશાન જોવા મળ્યાં છે. દિપડો રાત્રે 3 વાગ્યાની આસપાસ આવ્યો હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે. વન વિભાગ દ્વારા દિપડો ક્યાંથી આવ્યો તેની તપાસ હાથ ધરવામાં પણ આવી છે.આ ઘટનાના 15 દિવસ પહેલાં વસ્ત્રાલમાં દીપડો દેખાયો હોવાની વાતો વહેતી થઈ હતી.

34 ટકા દીપડાઓ એટલે કે આશરે 470થી વધુ માનવ વસતિની આસપાસ વસવાટ કરે છે
રાજ્યમાં છેલ્લા 10 વર્ષમાં દીપડાની વસતીમાં થયો 30 ટકા વધારો
ગત જાન્યુઆરી 2021માં વનમંત્રી ગણપત વસાવાએ પોતાના નિવેદનમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે ગુજરાતમાં છેલ્લા 10 વર્ષમાં દીપડાની સંખ્યામાં 20 ટકા વધારો થયો છે. વર્ષ 2006માં થયેલી વસતિ ગણતરી મુજબ 1070 દીપડાઓ હતા, જે વર્ષ 2011માં 1160 થયા હતા. ત્યાર બાદ 2016માં દીપડાઓની સંખ્યા 20.25 ટકા વધીને 1395એ પહોંચી હતી. આમ એક દાયકામાં દીપડાઓની સંખ્યામાં 30 ટકાનો વધારો થયો હતો. કુલ દીપડાઓમાં 34 ટકા દીપડાઓ એટલે કે આશરે 470થી વધુ માનવ વસતિની આસપાસ વસવાટ કરે છે. દીપડો હિંસક પ્રાણી હોવાથી તેનો વસતિ વધારો હાલ ખેડૂતો, રાજ્ય સરકાર અને વન વિભાગ માટે ચિંતાજનક સાબિત થઈ રહ્યો છે.

