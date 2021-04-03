તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આત્મનિર્ભર:તંત્રએ મદદ ના કરી તો નારોલ શાહવાડી સર્વિસ રોડ પરના ખાડાને લોકોએ જાતે પૂર્યા

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
નારોલ શાહવાડી સર્વિસ રોડ પર પડેલા ખાડા અંગે તંત્રને આઠેક વખત રજુઆત કરવાં છતાં તે ન પૂરાતાં અંતે સ્થાનિકોએ જ આ ખાડો પૂરી દીધો. તે માટે સ્થાનિક બિલ્ડર પાસેથી જરૂરી કપચી સિમેન્ટ જેવો જરૂરી માલ સામાલ મળી જતાં આ કામ સત્વરે પૂર્ણ થયું હતું. નારોલ સર્કલથી શાહવાડી તરફ જતાં સર્વિસ રોડ પરની આ સમસ્યામાં કેટલાક ખાડા ટેકરા હતાં. આ સમસ્યાને લઈને વાહનોના અકસ્માતની ઘટનાઓ પણ વારંવાર જોવા મળતી હતી.

આ અંગે વાત કરતાં સ્થાનિક ભૂપેન ચૌહાણે કહ્યું કે, ‘જનતા જનાર્દન જાગે એટલે ભલભલા મોટા કામ પણ ચપટીમાં પતી જાય છે. અમને સ્થાનિક આગેવાન ચંદ્રેશભાઈ સોલંકી સાહેબની મદદ મળી અને આ કામ લોકોને જાતે જ ઉપાડી લેવા કહ્યું. આ તો ખાડા હતાં પણ આ વિસ્તારમાં બીજી અનેક સમસ્યાઓ છે જેને ઉકેલ આવે તે જરૂરી છે. કેટલીક સમસ્યાઓમાં લોકો આગળ આવીને ઉકેલ લાવી શકે છે પણ પોલ્યુશન જેવી બીજી કેટલીક સમસ્યાઓમાં બીજી સંસ્થાઓએ પણ આગળ આવવું પડે છે. જો કે નાગરિક જાગૃત બને તો કામ સત્વરે પતે છે તેવો અમારો અનુભવ છે.’

