નવી જોગવાઇ:5 કરોડથી ઓછું વેચાણ હોય તો રોકડ GST ભરવો પડશે, 35ને બદલે 100 ટકા ટેક્સ રોકડમાં ભરવો પડશે

અમદાવાદ35 મિનિટ પહેલા
  •
  • વર્કિંગ કેપિટલ ટેક્સમાં રોકાઈ જવાની ફરિયાદો

જીએસટીના નાના કરદાતાઓને નવી જોગવાઇ પ્રમાણે હવે 100 ટકા ટેક્સ રોકડમાં ભરવો પડશે. જાન્યુઆરી માસમાં જીએસટીની નવી સ્કીમ કવાર્ટરલી રિટર્ન મંથલી પેમેન્ટની જાહેરાત કરાઈ હતી. આ સ્કીમનો મોટા ભાગના લોકોએ લાભ લીધો હતો. આ સ્કીમમાં સરકારે બદલાવ કરીને 35 ટકાની જગ્યાએ 100 ટકા ટેકસ રોકડમાં ભરવાની જાહેરાત કરી હતી. જેના કારણે નાના કરદાતાની વર્કીગ કેપિટલ હવે ટેક્સમાં રોકાઇ રહેશે.

જીએસટીમાં નાના કરદાતાઓ જેનું વેચાણ રૂ. 5 કરોડથી નીચે હોય તેવા કરદાતાઓને નવી સ્કીમ કવાર્ટરલી રિટર્ન મંથલી પેમેન્ટ સ્કીમનો ઓપ્શન જાન્યુઆરી 2021થી આપવામાં આવ્યો હતો. મોટા ભાગના કરદાતાઓએ આ ઓપ્શનની પસંદગી કરી હતી. પરંતુ 5 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ જીએસટી ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટે પરિપત્ર કરીને જાન્યુઆરી અને ફેબ્રુઆરીમાં કરદાતાને 35 ટકાની જગ્યાએ 100 ટકા રોકડમાં ભરવાની જાહેરાત કરી હતી. જેને લઇને કરદાતાઓ મુશ્કેલીમાં મુકાયા છે. આ સ્કીમ હેઠળ કરદાતાને 35 ટકા ટેક્સ ભરી બાકીનો ટેક્સ 90 દિવસ પછી ભરવાની સગવડતા અપાઈ હતી. જેથી નાના કરદાતાઓને વર્કિંગ કેપિટલમાં ફાયદો થાય.

