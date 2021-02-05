તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કેમ્પસ પ્લેસમેન્ટ:ICAI કરાવશે CA માટે કેમ્પસ પ્લેસમેન્ટ, 12મી સુધી રજિસ્ટ્રેશન, તેજી આવતા જોબ અપાવવા ICAIની પહેલ

અમદાવાદ35 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • અમદાવાદ સહિત દેશભરમાં 20 કેન્દ્ર બનાવાયા છે

કોવિડ-19 દરમ્યાન ધ ઈન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટ ઓફ ચાર્ટર્ડ એકાઉન્ટન્ટ ઓફ ઈન્ડિયા (આઈસીએઆઈ) સીએ બનનારને કેમ્પસ પ્લેસમેન્ટની તક ઉપલબ્ધ કરાવવા જઈ રહ્યું છે. તેની માટે અમદાવાદ સહિત દેશભરમાં 20 કેન્દ્ર બનાવાયા છે. આ કેન્દ્રો અલગ અલગ ક્ષેત્રોમાં સીએને પ્લેસમેન્ટ ઉપલબ્ધ કરાવશે. કોરોનાને લઈને મોટા ભાગની મલ્ટિનેશનલ કંપનીઓમાં પહેલાં છટણી કરી દીધી પણ હવે માર્કેટમાં તેજી જોવા મળી રહી છે તેવામાં સીએને જોબ ઉપલબ્ધ કરાવવા માટે આઈસીએઆઈએ પહેલ કરી છે. રજિસ્ટ્રેશન કરાવવાની અંતિમ તારીખ 12 ફેબ્રુઆરી છે.

તેમાં માત્ર એવા સીએ જ રજિસ્ટ્રેશન કરાવી શકશે જેમણે નવેમ્બર-ડિસેમ્બર 2020ની એક્ઝામ ક્લિયર કરી છે. તે સાથે તેમની આર્ટિકલશિપ 30 એપ્રિલ સુધીમાં પૂર્ણ થવાની હોય. આ માટે ઓનલાઈન રજિસ્ટ્રેશન કરાવવાનું રહેશે અને તેમાં સીએ ફાઈનલનો રોલ નંબર એડ કરવાનો રહેશે. 21 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ફોટો આઈડી જનરેટ થશે. દેશભરમાં જે કેન્દ્રો બનાવાયા છે તેમાં તમામ માટે રજિસ્ટ્રેશન અલગ અલગ તારીખે થશે. અમદાવાદ, હૈદરાબાદ, જયપુર, પૂણે, મુંબઈ, અને દિલ્હી માટે 16 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ રજિસ્ટ્રેશન થશે. આવી જ રીતે દુર્ગાપુર, અર્ણાકુલમ, કાનપુર, વિશાખાપટ્ટનમ, ભુવનેશ્વર, ચંદીગઢ, કોયંબતુર, ઈ્ન્દોર, નોઈડા અને થાણે માટે 15 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ઓર્ગેનાઈજેશન રજિસ્ટ્રેશન થશે.

