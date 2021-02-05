તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોવિડ-19 દરમિયાન ધ ઈન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટ ઓફ ચાર્ટર્ડ એકાઉન્ટન્ટ ઓફ ઈન્ડિયા (આઈસીએઆઈ) સીએ બનનારને કેમ્પસ પ્લેસમેન્ટની તક ઉપલબ્ધ કરાવવા જઈ રહ્યું છે. તે માટે અમદાવાદ સહિત દેશભરમાં 20 કેન્દ્ર બનાવવામાં આવ્યા છે. આ કેન્દ્રો વિવિધ ક્ષેત્રોમાં સીએને પ્લેસમેન્ટ ઉપલબ્ધ કરાવશે. કોરોનાના કારણે મોટાભાગની મલ્ટિનેશનલ કંપનીઓમાં પહેલાં છટણી થઈ હતી પણ હવે માર્કેટમાં તેજી જોવા મળી રહી છે તેવામાં સીએને જોબ ઉપલબ્ધ કરાવવા માટે આઈસીએઆઈએ પહેલ કરી છે.

તે માટે રજિસ્ટ્રેશન કરાવવાની અંતિમ તારીખ 12 ફેબ્રુઆરી છે. તેમાં માત્ર એવા સીએ જ રજિસ્ટ્રેશન કરાવી શકશે જેમણે નવેમ્બર-ડિસેમ્બર 2020ની એક્ઝામ ક્લીયર કરી છે. ઉપરાંત તેમની આર્ટિકલશિપ 30 એપ્રિલ સુધીમાં પૂર્ણ થવાની હોય. આ માટે ઓનલાઈન રજિસ્ટ્રેશન કરાવવાનું રહેશે અને તેમાં સીએ ફાઈનલનો રોલ નંબર એડ કરવાનો રહેશે. 21 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ફોટો આઈડી જનરેટ થશે. દેશભરના કેન્દ્રોમાં રજિસ્ટ્રેશન અલગ અલગ તારીખે કરવામાં આવશે. અમદાવાદ, હૈદરાબાદ, જયપુર, પૂણે, મુંબઈ અને દિલ્હી માટે 16મી ફેબ્રુઆરીએ રજિસ્ટ્રેશન કરાવવાનું રહેશે.

